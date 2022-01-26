KAMIAH — After a close opening half, unbeaten Lapwai started the third quarter with a 10-0 run to pull away from Kamiah en route to 71-44 victory Tuesday in Whitepine League Division I play pitting two of the state’s top five teams.
The game was tied through the first quarter, then Lapwai (14-0, 8-0) led 31-25 heading into intermission before opening up a commanding lead at 53-34 through the third.
“It was a defensive battle,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “They’re one of the better defensive teams in the league, and so we knew coming in that it was going to be a tough game. The second half we made some adjustments on offense to spread out the floor a little more.”
The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 1 in Idaho Class 1A state media polling, had four double-digit scorers on the night: Terrell Ellenwood-Jones with 20 points plus five assists, Kase Wynott at 19 points, Titus Yearout scoring 17, and AJ Ellenwood with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Kubs (10-5, 6-3), who are No. 5 in the latest state poll, got 12 points from Brady Cox and 10 from David Kludt.
LAPWAI (14-0, 8-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 4-5 20, Titus Yearout 5 4-4 17, Kross Taylor 2 0-0 5, AJ Ellenwood 4 1-2 10, Kase Wynott 8 2-3 19, Ahlius Yearout 0 0-0 0, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-15 71.
KAMIAH (10-5, 6-3)
Kavan Mercer 3 0-1 7, Luke Krogh 3 3-5 9, David Kludt 3 4-6 10, Jack Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Everett Skinner 1 1-2 3, Brady Cox 6 0-0 12, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0, W. Millage 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 11-18 44.
Lapwai 13 18 22 18—71
Kamiah 13 12 9 10—44
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 4, T. Yearout, Taylor, Ellenwood, Wynott, Mercer.
JV — Lapwai 63, Kamiah 34.
Clarkston 79, East Valley 43
SPOKANE — Bantam senior Cymon Boardman hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter during his first game back from an ACL injury as Clarkston defeated Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
Clarkston coach Justin Jones said it was great to see Boardman back on the court and that they “need his production on the floor for the remainder of the season.”
Austin Steinwand paced the Bantams (8-5, 3-2) with 20 points. Conrad Dudley added 11.
Luke Holecek paced the Knights (5-8, 1-2) with 11 points.
CLARKSTON (8-5, 3-2)
Xavier Santana 4 0-0 9, Tuff Tallbull 2 0-0 4, Landon Taylor 4 0-0 8, Cymon Boardman 2 0-0 6, Carter Steinwand 1 0-0 3, Mason Van Tine 2 0-0 5, Robby Reagan 2 0-0 4, Dawson Blunt 2 0-0 5, Conrad Dudley 4 3-5 11, Austin Steinwand 8 0-0 20, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xander Van Tine 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 3-5 79.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (5-8, 1-2)
Taylor Hofstee 0 1-3 1, Henry Stevens 3 0-0 8, Diezel Wilkinson 2 0-0 4, Maddox Callhan 3 1-2 9, Kellin Weberg 1 2-2 5, David Layne 0 0-0 0, Luke Holecak 4 3-4 13, Chase Whallon 1 0-0 2, Harry 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 8-13 43.
Clarkston 29 14 25 11—79
East Valley 11 10 12 10—43
3-point goals — A. Steinwand 4, Boardman 2, Santana, C. Steinwand, Van Tine, Blunt, Stevens 2, Callhan 2, Holecak 2, Weberg.
JV — Clarkston def. East Valley.
West Valley 61, Pullman 57
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a battle between the top two teams in Class 2A Greater Spokane League standings, Pullman went toe-to-toe with West Valley of Spokane for four quarters only for the host Eagles to pull away late.
“West Valley played extremely well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Branter said. “Especially in the second half, they weren’t missing a lot of shots.”
West Valley (14-2, 3-1) converted 53 percent of its 3-pointers.
Jaedyn Brown had a game-high 27 points that included four 3-pointers for the Greyhounds (12-2, 3-1). He went 75-percent from the field and 80-percent from 3.
Ben Fried paced the Eagles with 16 points.
PULLMAN (12-2, 3-1)
Grayson Hunt 4 1-3 9, Tanner Barbour 0 2-2 2, Riley Pettitt 3 0-0 6, Thomas Cole 2 0-0 4, Jaedyn Brown 9 3-3 27, Champ Powaukee 1 2-2 5, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 8-10 57.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (14-2, 3-1)
Ashton Zettle 2 0-0 5, Jackson Harty 3 3-4 10, Ben Fried 6 0-0 16, Rosko Schroeder 3 0-0 9, John Austin 0 0-0 0, Thomas Price 0 0-0 0, Turner Livingston 2 5-6 9, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 3 6-8 12. Totals 19 14-18 61.
Pullman 16 18 11 12—57
West Valley 14 16 15 16—61
3-point goals — Brown 4, Powaukee, Fried 4, Schroder 3, Harty, Zettle.
Potlatch 31, Troy 17
TROY — The visiting Loggers held the Trojans scoreless in the second quarter to take command en route to victory in Whitepine League Division I play.
Potlatch (8-5, 5-4) got a team-high 10 points from Jaxon Vowels, while Chandler Blazzard led the way for Troy (2-12, 0-10) with six points.
“We did play a very good defensive team game, and made them have to shoot contested shots,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
POTLATCH (8-5, 5-4)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 7, Jack Clark 2 0-0 5, Jaxon Vowels 4 1-2 10, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 4, Patrick McManus 1 1-2 3, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-4 31.
TROY (2-12, 0-10)
Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Boden DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 0-0 5, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 17.
Potlatch 8 9 10 4—31
Troy 4 0 7 6—17
3-point goals — Brown, Clark, Vowels, Holden.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Logos 57, Genesee 31
GENESEE — Roman Nuttbrock had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights of Moscow in their win against Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee.
Will Casebolt scored a game-high 20 points for Logos (8-3, 6-3).
Jackson Zenner paced Genesee (4-8, 2-8) with nine points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-3, 6-3)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 1-2 1, Aiden Elmore 2 1-2 7, Will Casebolt 5 6-8 20, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 7, Seamus Wilson 1 1-1 3, Roman Nuttbrock 5 0-0 14, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-13 57.
GENESEE (4-8, 2-8)
Teak Wareham 2 3-6 7, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 2 4-7 9, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 3 1-1 7, Derek Burt 3 2-4 8, Seth Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-20 31.
Logos 19 14 7 17—57
Genesee 7 6 9 9—31
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 4, Casebolt 4, Elmore 2, Atwood, Whitling, Zenner.
JV — Logos def Genesee.
Oakesdale 64, Pomeroy 57
POMEROY — Oakesdale’s distinct advantage in free throw opportunities carried the day as the host Pirates fell in overtime to their Southeast 1B League Wheat Division rivals.
The Nighthawks (7-5, 5-1) went 13-for-19 at the line. Pomeroy (11-4, 6-1), which averages 15 attempts per game, went to the line just once.
The Pirates went out to a four-point lead three minutes into the fourth, but the Nighthawks rallied.
“We missed some opportunities around the rim that would have extended the lead,” Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. “Those missed opportunities probably cost us the game.”
Jackson Perry had 30 points and Ryan Henning added 20 to lead Oakesdale.
Trent Gwinn tallied 18 points, Braedon Fruh had 12 and Oliver Severs and Trevin Kimble each finished with 11 for the Pirates, who will get a rematch on the road Feb. 2.
OAKESDALE (7-5, 5-1)
Jackson Perry 9 8-11 30, Ryan Henning 8 2-2 20, Logan Brown 0 0-0 0, A. McHargue 0 0-0 0, S. Bobber 0 0-0 0, R. Balljo 2 1-1 6, Dingman 3 2-5 8. Totals 22 13-19 64.
POMEROY (11-4 , 6-1)
Braedon Fruh 6 0-0 12, Trent Gwinn 9 0-0 18, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 5 0-0 11, Trevin Kimble 5 0-0 11, Trace Roberts 2 1-1 5. Totals 27 1-1 57.
Oakesdale 17 14 8 10 15—64
Pomeroy 10 15 14 10 8—57
3-point goals — Perry 4, Henning 2, Ballijo, Severs, Kimble.
Lewiston C 59, Nezperce 35
NEZPERCE — Lewiston’s C team sprung out to a 41-14 halftime lead against nonleague opponent Nezperce and maintained momentum to cruise to victory.
Isaiah Reigns paced the Bengals with 11 points.
Tanner Johnson had a game-high 13 points for the Nighthawks (1-13).
LEWISTON C
Connor Frei 3 0-0 8, Alex Hernandez 0 1-2 1, Asher F. 1 0-0 3, Blake Hersh 4 0-0 8, Keegan Brooks 2 0-0 6, Fransisco C. 2 0-0 5, Seth Albright 4 0-0 9, Mace Truco 1 0-0 2, Isiah Reigns 5 1-1 11, Cy Samuels 1 0-0 2, RJ Wagner 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 3-5 59.
NEZPERCE (1-13)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 1 0-0 2, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 3 3-5 9, Tanner Johnson 3 7-10 13, Carter Williams 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 0 2-3 2, Brycen Danner 2 2-2 7, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Nick Kirkland 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 14-22 35.
Lewiston C 19 22 10 8—59
Nezperce 7 7 11 10—35
3-point goals — Frei 2, Asher F., Wagner, Fransisco S. Albright, Danner.
Deary 53, Highland 39
DEARY — Kaleb Rickard notched a game-high 19 points for Deary in its Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Deary coach Jalen Kirk highlighted Dale Fletcher’s defensive performance while coming off the bench.
“He provided a spark while guys were in foul trouble,” said Kirk, whose team improved its record to 4-7 overall and 4-3 in league. “He only had two points but his defensive plays that he made were immeasurable.”
The Mustangs’ Lakye Taylor was also in double figures with 13 points.
Carter Gion led the Huskies (6-8, 5-3) with 15 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-8, 5-3)
Ty Hambly 4 0-1 8, Gage Crow 1 0-2 2, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 1-2 8, Ty Goeckner 2 2-3 6, Carter Gion 5 2-2 15, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-12 39.
DEARY (4-7, 4-3)
Laithan Proctor 3 2-2 9, Kalab Rickard 8 3-7 19, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 2 2-7 7, Gus Rickert 1 1-2 3, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 6 1-3 13. Totals 21 9-21 53.
Highland 9 10 8 12—39
Deary 17 12 10 14—53
3-point goals — Watson, Gion 3, Proctor, Clark.
St. John Bosco-Timberline postponed
WEIPPE — The Whitepine League Division II game between the the Patriots of Cottonwood and the Spartans of Weippe was postponed because of illness.
No makeup date had been announced at press time.
Colton, Garfield-Palouse games postponed
GARFIELD — The Southeast 1B League Wheat Division boys game between the Wildcats and Garfield-Palouse was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Colton program.
It has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
The Wildcats’ game at Pomeroy, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, also has been postponed. Also, the Vikings’ girls and boys home games previously scheduled for Saturday against Tekoa-Rosalia at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, have been postponed until Feb. 2, starting at 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 53, Colton 48
PALOUSE — In a meeting of the top two teams in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division standings, Kenzi Pedersen put up 19 of her 23 total points in the second half and had 17 rebounds on the night to help lift Garfield-Palouse past Colton.
Kennedy Cook provided another 13 Viking points, while Mary Pluid (14 points) and Grace Kuhle (12) led the Wildcat offense.
Gar-Pal (11-4, 6-1) started strong with a 14-8 first-quarter advantage and led narrowly at 25-23 going into halftime. Colton (11-2, 4-2) briefly surged ahead at 36-35 late in the third quarter before the Vikings fought back with the last five points of that period and kept the lead through the game’s conclusion.
COLTON (11-2, 4-2)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 2 4-4 8, Mary Pluid 5 2-3 14, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 1 2-4 5, Lola Baerlocher 4 0-0 9, Grace Kuhle 4 0-0 12. Totals 16 8-11 48.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-4, 6-1)
Kara Blomgren 1 3-5 6, Kennedy Cook 5 0-0 13, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Mak Collier 1 0-1 3, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 7 9-17 23. Totals 17 12-23 53.
Colton 8 15 12 13
Garfield-Palouse 14 11 15 13—53
3-point goals — Kule 4, Pluid 2, Baerlocher, Whitcomb, Cook 3, Cloninger 2, Blomgren, Collier.
JV — Colton def. Gar-Pal.
Pomeroy 42, Oakesdale 41
POMEROY — Keely Maves hit a free throw with three-tenths of a seconds left in overtime to give Pomeroy the victory against Southeast 1B Wheat Division foe Oakesdale.
“We had too many turnovers,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “However, my girls never stopped fighting and just kept chipping away.”
Bye hailed Maves’ performance, saying she “never let me down offensively tonight.” She finished with a game-high 28 points.
Marilla Hockett paced Oakesdale (5-6, 2-4) with 22 points.
OAKESDALE (5-6, 2-4)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 4, Marilla Hockett 7 4-7 22, Bradyn Henley 0 0-0 0, Lucy Hockett 2 1-1 5, Jenna Rawls 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 5 0-0 10. Totals 16 5-8 41.
POMEROY (11-2, 5-2)
Jillian Herres 1 0-3 2, Chase Caruso 2 1-2 6, Keely Maves 12 3-4 28, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 4-9 42.
Oakesdale 15 9 9 6 2—41
Pomeroy 13 10 10 6 3—42
3-point goals — Hockett 2, Caruso, Maves.
West Valley 45, Pullman 27
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds were unable to hang with the Eagles of West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
Aubdrey Lobdell and Aliya Henry of West Valley (9-3, 3-0) led all scorers with nine points apiece, while Sehra Singh added a team-high seven for Pullman (3-11, 2-2).
PULLMAN (3-11, 2-2)
Meg Limburg 0 1-2 1, Elise McDougle 1 2-2 5, Audrey Pitzer 1 4-6 6, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Ava Petrino 1 4-7 6, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-17 27.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (9-3, 3-0)
Isabel Hilsabeck 1 0-0 2, Chloe Deharo 1 2-4 5, Lani Walker 4 0-0 8, Molly Fisher 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Lobdell 4 0-0 9, Abbie Sicilia 2 0-0 4, Madison Carr 3 2-6 8, Aliyah Henry 2 4-4 9. Totals 17 8-14 45.
Pullman 4 6 7 10—27
West Valley 14 15 12 4—45
3-point goals — McDougle, Deharo, Lobdell, Henry.
Grangeville 58, Kendrick 37
GRANGEVILLE — A 21-8 opening quarter put the Bulldogs in ideal position en route to a nonleague victory against the visiting Tigers.
Grangeville (15-3) was led offensively by Camden Barger (13 points, five assists), Bailey Vanderwall (11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Adalei Lefebvre (11 points). For Kendrick (14-4), Ruby Stewart scored a team-high eight.
Grangeville coach Michelle Barger praised the “great defensive pressure” her team exerted and noted that the Bulldogs totaled 18 assists.
KENDRICK (14-4)
Rose Stewart 3 0-1 6, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Natalie Kimbley 3 1-3 7, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 7, Erin Morgan 0 3-4 3, Ruby Stewart 4 0-1 8, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-9 37.
GRANGEVILLE (15-3)
Camden Barger 5 2-2 13, Macy Smith 2 0-0 5, Talia Brown 4 0-0 9, Cameran Green 2 0-2 4, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 0-0 11, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 2, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 4 3-5 11, Madalyn Green 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 6-12 58.
Grangeville 21 17 6 14—58
Kendrick 8 11 8 10—37
3-point goals — Silflow, Barger, Smith, Brown, Vanderwall.
JV — Grangeville 51, Kendrick 20.
Nezperce 42, Lewiston JV 28
NEZPERCE — Seniors Grace Tiegs and Jillian Lux helped lead the Nighthawks to victory against Lewiston’s JV on senior night at Nezperce.
Tiegs finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Lux scored seven and “as usual, was just all over the place,” according to coach Callie Zenner.
For the Lewiston JV, Maria Kessinger hit a 3-pointer and totaled a team-high seven points.
“The whole team came out to give these girls a good sendoff,” said Zenner, whose team moved to 10-7 on the season.
LEWISTON JV
Layla Steale 1 0-0 2, Elyssa A. 1 0-0 2, Taylor Holman 1 2-2 4, Maria Kessinger 3 0-0 7, Karleigh Grant 0 2-4 2, Lynsey Bren 1 3-7 5, Sydney Wilson 1 0-2 2, Skye Van 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 7-15 28.
NEZPERCE (10-7)
Grace Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Jillian Lux 3 1-3 7, Katharine Duuck 2 3-6 7, Erica Zenner 4 0-0 8, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Faith Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Mia Horton 2 2-3 6, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux, Sophie Husted 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-13 42.
Lewiston JV 1 8 7 12—28
Nezperce 12 10 13 7—42
3-point goals — Kessinger.
Prairie 67, Orofino 30
OROFINO — The Pirates of Cottonwood blitzed to a 27-3 lead through the first quarter to kickstart a nonleague victory against Orofino.
“We passed the ball well; we moved the ball well; we got really good moments from all the kids,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
Kristin Wemhoff led Prairie (13-3) with 19 points. Tara Schlader added another 16, Laney Forsmann scored 13, and Delanie Lockett provided 10 rebounds plus five points.
Orofino (8-10), which was returning from a six-day hiatus from practice or game play because of COVID-19 protocols, received a team-high seven points from Jaelyn Miller, while Grace Beardin added five points plus five rebounds and a steal.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-3)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 6 7-7 19, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-1 0, Delanie Lockett 2 1-2 5, Ali Rehder 2 0-2 5, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 5 6-10 16, Isabella Walsh 1 0-0 3, Laney Forsmann 5 3-4 13, Gracie Farr 2 0-0 4, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 17-26 67.
OROFINO (8-10)
Grace Beardin 1 2-3 5, Riley Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 2 0-0 4, Emma Province 2 1-4 5, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 2 3-6 7, Livia Johnson 2 0-0 4, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-15 30.
Prairie 27 23 10 7—67
Orofino 3 11 10 6—30
3-point goals — Rehder, Walsh, Beardin.
Lapwai 70, Potlatch 18
LAPWAI — Four Wildcats scored double-digit totals on the night and Lapwai totaled 47 rebounds in a rout of Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
Lauren Gould totaled a game-best 16 points, Sayq’is Greene added 12, and Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Samara Smith each scored 11 for Lapwai (13-3, 11-1). The Wildcats’ Grace Sobotta had seven steals and six assists to go with her two points.
Jaylee Fry was the top scorer for the Loggers (7-8, 5-6) with seven points.
“We’ve been struggling a little on the defense end,” said Lapwai coach Ada Marks, whose team totaled 47 rebounds. “Today, they did a lot better at picking it up.”
POTLATCH (7-8. 5-6)
Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-3 0, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 7, Bailyn Anderson 2 1-1 5, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 1-2 3, Brianna Winther 1 1-3 3, Josephine Johnson 0 0-2 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-11 18.
LAPWAI (13-3, 11-1)
Grace Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 11, Ama George 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 1 3-4 5, Lauren Gould 8 0-2 16, Jayden Leighton 1 2-4 4, Kahlees Young 1 1-2 4, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Amaris Mitchell 1 1-1 3, Samara Smith 5 1-1 11, Sayq’is Greene 4 2-4 12. Totals 28 10-18 78.
Potlatch 5 3 4 6—18
Lapwai 27 13 17 13—70
3-point goals — Fry, Greene 2, McCormack-Marks, Young.
Clarkston 67, East Valley 27
SPOKANE — Kendall Wallace converted five 3-point goals and totaled 17 points to lead four double-digit Clarkston scorers as the Bantams steamrolled the Knights of East Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Erika Pickett and Alyssa Whittle added another 12 points apiece, while Alahondra Perez scored 11. Clarkston (9-4, 3-1) led 19-3 through the opening quarter and never looked back.
Ellie Syverson of East Valley (0-10, 0-2) provided more than half her team’s total on the day and matched Wallace with 17 points.
CLARKSTON (9-4, 3-1)
Erika Pickett 4 2-2 12, Maggie Ogden 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Whittle 6 0-0 12, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 6 0-0 17, Alahondra Perez 3 3-3 11, Eloise Teasley 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 1-2 7, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 4, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-7 67.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (0-10, 0-2)
Ellie Syverson 5 3-4 17, K. Johnson 1 0-0 2, C. Syron 0 0-0 0, F. Xiong 0 0-0 , K. Ervin 0 0-0 0, W. Burrill 3 2-2 8. Totals 9 5-6 27.
Clarkston 19 21 16 11—67
East Valley 3 12 4 8—27
3-point goals — Wallace 5, Perez 2, Pickett 2, Syverson 4.
Clearwater Valley 46, Genesee 35
GENESEE — The Rams of Kooskia raced out to a nine-point halftime lead and cruised to a Whitepine League Division I win against the host Bulldogs.
Shada Edwards had 16 points and Tobie Yocum added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Clearwater Valley (12-4, 8-3), which held a 36-19 lead after three quarters. Kadance Schilling tallied nine points and 10 rebounds.
Monica Seubert finished with 10 points for Genesee (4-13, 3-9).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (12-4, 8-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 2 3-4 7, Shada Edwards 6 0-0 16, Eva Lundgren 0 0-2 0, Kadance Schilling 3 3-5 9, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 6-6 10, Trinity Yocum 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 12-19 46.
GENESEE (4-13, 3-9)
Monica Seubert 3 3-8 10, Riley Leseman 0 1-3 1, Shelby Hanson 0 2-4 2, Isabelle Monk 1 7-8 9, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 4 0-0 8, Malia Jensen 0 0-1 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-1 3, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-25 35.
Clearwater Valley 10 9 17 10—46
Genesee 5 5 9 16—35
3-point goals — Edwards 4, Seubert, Meyer.
St. John Bosco 34, Timberline 8
WEIPPE — Jade Prigge notched a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds as St. John Bosco routed Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline of Weippe.
Julia Wassmuth was also in double-figures with 12 points for the victorious Patriots (3-7, 3-4), whose defense produced 15 team steals.
Sam Brown paced the Spartans (1-11, 0-8) with three points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (3-7, 3-4)
Jade Prigge 7 0-0 14, Dani Sonnen 2 0-0 4, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 0 0-0 0, Julia Wassmuth 6 0-0 12, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 0-0 34.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-11, 0-8)
Morgan Soester 1 0-0 2, Natalie Amarillas 0 1-2 1, Sam Brown 1 0-0 3, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 1 0-0 2, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0, Gracie Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 1-2 8.
St. John Bosco 6 8 14 6—34
Timberline 2 2 0 4—8
3-point goals — S. Brown.
Deary 44, Highland 12
DEARY — The Mustangs raced out of the gates with a 15-0 opening quarter en route to victory against Whitepine League Divsion II foe Highland of Craigmont.
Kenadie Kirk notched 16 points for Deary (9-4, 6-2), and Triniti Wood was also in double-figures with 11 points.
Shaylee Stamper paced Highland (2-10, 2-5) with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-10, 2-5)
Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaylee Stamper 5 0-0 10, B. Lawless 0 0-0 0, Carol Lamb 0 0-0 0, Gretta Watson 0 0-0 0, Kendall Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-0 12.
DEARY (8-4, 5-2)
Kaylee Wood 1 1-1 3, Kenadie Kirk 6 3-4 16, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 2 3-5 7, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 4 0-0 11, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 8-12 44.
Highland 0 6 2 4—12
Deary 15 13 14 2—44
3-point goals — Triniti wood 3, Kirk.
Tickets for Golden Throne games on sale
Tickets for Friday’s Golden Throne games, pitting Lewiston and Clarkston’s boys and girls basketball team, currently are on sale at each school.
The games will take place at 6 and 8 p.m. at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
Tickets are $5 per person, and no passes will be accepted. There will be preferential seating for the elderly and those who are handicaps under the basket in the bleachers. Mandatory masking will be enforced.
Sales end at each school at noon Friday.
WRESTLINGPomeroy trio competes at Colfax
COLFAX — Three Pomeroy wrestlers competed in a combined league match at Colfax High School.
Lane Shawley went 2-0 on the night at 132 pounds, with Braedyn White winning two of three matches at 182.
“(The kids) faced tough competition from all of their league opponents,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 2-0.
182 — Braedyn White 2-1; Nick Hastings 0-3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLTwo more Idaho games postponed
MOSCOW — Idaho’s women’s basketball team has been hit with COVID-19 issues, and because of that has had to postpone two more games scheduled for later this week.
Home games against Montana and Montana State have had to be shuffled because of protocols within the Vandals’ program. A game that was set to be played Monday at home against Portland State also was scrapped because of the issues. That game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 14.
The game against the Grizzlies, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, now has been moved to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. The game against Bobcats, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, now will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
All tickets purchased for the three dates will be valid for the rescheduled contests.
SWIMMINGWSU earns academic award
RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington State women’s swimming team earned a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America team All-America honor for the 11th consecutive semester, it was announced.
The Cougars had a 3.47 grade-point average in the fall semester. Seven athletes earned a 4.0 during the time period. It was the 21st time in program history WSU earned the honor.