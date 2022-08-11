Washington State women’s soccer picked third in Pac-12

Washington State forward Margie Detrizio dribbles during a 2021 NCAA tournament game against Tennessee. The Cougars were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll, it was announced Wednesday.

The ranking marks the highest selection in program history in a conference preseason poll. The Cougars were selected in the top half of the conference for the fourth consecutive season, and received two first-place votes for the first time in program history.

Tags

Recommended for you