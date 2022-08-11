SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll, it was announced Wednesday.
The ranking marks the highest selection in program history in a conference preseason poll. The Cougars were selected in the top half of the conference for the fourth consecutive season, and received two first-place votes for the first time in program history.
Washington State will play an exhibition match at 7 p.m. today against Gonzaga, then start the regular season at 4 p.m. Pacific on Aug. 18 at No. 9 Michigan.
PRESEASON POLL
1. Stanford (6) 116; 2. UCLA (4) 112; 3. Washington State (2) 100; 4. USC 88; 5. Colorado 79; 6. California 70; 7. Washington 52; 8. Oregon 51; 9. Utah 46; 10. Arizona State 41; 11. Oregon State 22; 12. Arizona 15.
COLLEGE GOLFAnderson named coach at LCSC
Former Mississippi College golfer Zach Anderson was named golf coach at Lewis-Clark State, it was announced.
He replaces Brady Campbell, who led the program for one year.
“We are extremely excited to have Zach join the department and have him lead Warrior Golf,” athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “He is very motivated and eager to help the team succeed on and off the course.”
Anderson played four years for the Choctaws before becoming an assistant in the program. He graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in finance, then earned his master’s degree in intercollegiate athletic administration. He also served as co-director of golf at Live Oaks Golf Club in Jackson, Miss.
“My goal is not just to mold the players into exceptional students and golfers, but well-rounded leaders as well,” Anderson said. “I am excited to see where this program can go.”
AMATEUR GOLFRed Wolf women win NRGA title
COEUR D’ALENE — The women from the Red Wolf Golf Club captured the Northern Region Golf Association title after play was completed Tuesday.
The group compiled a four-day tournament average of 73.65 strokes to beat the team from Coeur d’Alene Golf Club, which had an average of 74.28.
Lewiston Golf and Country Club finished fourth in the standings at 75.256 and Quail Ridge Golf Course was seventh with a 77.741.
The NRGA is a competitive women’s golf group in northern Idaho and eastern Washington that competes in four tournaments per year. This year’s events were at Quail Ridge on June 13, Red Wolf on June 14, Stoneridge Golf Couse on Monday and Coeur d’Alene Golf Club on Tuesday.
This year’s Founders Award winner for low gross in the series was Lewiston Golf and Country Club’s Kim Eimers. The Jean Lyons Award winner for low net in the series was Mary Lou Taylor from Red Wolf.