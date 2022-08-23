PULLMAN — Washington State men’s basketball signed Kymany Houinsou of France, it was announced Monday.
Houinsou joins French U18 National teammate Maël Hamon-Crespin on the Cougar roster.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 10 points and 5.6 assists per game for the French U18 National Team.
“We have completed our recruiting class with the addition of Kymany Houinsou,” said Smith. “He is a highly touted European guard from France and a perfect fit for our program with his ability to play on both sides of the ball.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Lake City 4, Lewiston 1
LAKE CITY — The Lewiston girls soccer team jumped out early on the defending state champions, but lost 4-1 to Lake City in the season opener.
Ashlynn Skinner scored the only goal of the first half to give the Bengals a 1-0 halftime lead.
“Came out locked and loaded and ready to play, we went toe-to-toe with them. Just got a little unlucky in the second half,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “Overall it was a really good measuring stick.”
Allison Olson had 13 saves for Lewiston.
Lewiston 1 0—1
Lake City 0 4—4
BOYS SOCCER
Lake City 3, Lewiston 1
The Lewiston boys soccer team opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Lake City on Monday.
“First game, a lot of learning,” coach Jace Kessler said. “Lots of young kids on our varsity team.”
The lone Bengals goal came off the foot of Kyson Barden from an assist by Jesse Cook in the first half.