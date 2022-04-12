SALEM, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team put itself in contention for the Cascade Conference title and the Corban Spring Invitational crown despite playing 36 holes in miserable conditions Monday at Creekside Golf Club.
With temperatures in the low 40s and the wind-chill factor in the high 30s, the Warriors took the first-round lead with a 591 over 36 holes, while British Columbia and Corban assumed a tie for second at 606.
This was the third of four conference tournaments, and a running score is used to determine the regular-season champion. LC State entered trailing UBC by 10 strokes, but now enters today’s final 18 holes leading by five.
Jorgen Lie Viken of L-C fired a 74 and a 70 to stand at even-par 144. He holds the individual lead by two shots over Davila, who tallied two 73s in both rounds for a 146. The Warriors’ Kristof Panke is tied for third at 148, but shaved 10 shots off his opening round with the day’s overall best score of 69.
On the women’s side, Deana Caruso fired a 79 to lead the Warriors. She stands tied for seventh after 18 holes of the 36-hole event on the women’s side, while the Warriors are tied for fourth in the team standings.
MEN
Team scores — Lewis-Clark State 300-291—591, British Columbia 304-302—606, Oregon Tech 307-299—606, Bushnell 312-309—621, Multnomah 320-321—621, College of Idaho 321-32—641, Corban 325-320—625, Walla Walla 323-325—548.
Leader – Jorgen Lie Viken, LC, 74-70—144.
Other L-C scores– 2, Carlos Davila 73-73—146. 3t, Kristof Panke 79-69—148. T11, Devon Caruso 74-79—153, T32, Sondre Andresen 86-80—166.
WOMEN
Team scores – British Columbia 300, Northwest Nazarene 323 Oregon Tech 329, Lewis-Clark State 338, Corban 338, Bushnell 404.
Leader – Elizabeth Labbe 74.
L-C scores – T7, Deana Caruso 79. T14, Mylaina Parker 83. 23, Kyla Currie 87. T25, Alexandra Schmidt and Nicole Propheter 89.
Vandals tied for 17th
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Idaho women’s golf team sits at 17th place in the Redhawk Invitational.
Vicky Tsai of Idaho shot a 153 for 36 rounds.
The final round is today.
Team scores — 1. UCLA 293-282-575; 2. Washington 291-293-584; 3. Pepperdine 300-290-590; 4. Denver 295-299-594; 5. Fresno State 302-300-602; 6. BYU 312-296-608; 7. San Francisco 311-299-610; T8. Sacramento State 312-301-613; New Mexico State 313-300-613; 10. SMU 306-313-619; T11. Boise State 310-311-621; Colorado State 313-308-621; Grand Canyon University 309-312-621; 14. Gonzaga 309-314-623; 15. New Mexico 315-312-627; 16. Seattle U 320-310-630; 17. Idaho 321-315-636; 18. Wyoming 320-335-655.
Leader — Emma Spitz (UCLA) 68-70-138
Idaho Individuals — T29. Vicky Tsai 79-74-153; T52. Yvonne Vinceri 82-75-157; Ally Kerr 78-79-157; T83. Eddie Hsu 83-80-163; T88. Valeria Patino 80-86-166; Jenna Bruggeman 80-86-166.
WEEKLY AWARDS
Warriors honored
Two Lewis-Clark State athletes Monday were given weekly awards from Cascade Conference baseball.
Trent Sellers was named the top pitcher in the league for the week and Justin Mazzone was named Player of the Week.
Sellers hasn’t allowed a run in 17 innings, and Mazzone hit .438 with seven RBI in three wins.
FUN RUN
Seaport draws 266
The 44th Seaport River Run had drawn 266 entries as of Friday, according to race director Jayson Ulrich.
The race is scheduled for April 23.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Pullman 9, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — The Pullman Greyhounds shut out the Rogers Pirates in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Pullman (8-2, 4-0) had seven first-half goals, including a Kai Hirose penalty kick and an own goal.
Carlens Dollin had a hat trick and assisted on another goal. Clarens Dollin added two goals and assisted on a goal to his brother in the 39th minute.
Rogers had three shots to Pullman’s 19, all three of which were saved by Greyhounds goalie Tom Cole.
“I still think we could do better on our corners,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We had 15 corners and no goals... (But) we went up and played a windy, cold game and took advantage of the business we needed to.”
Pullman 7 2—9
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman — Clarlens Dollin, 7th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Aidan Crossler), 8th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 19th.
Pullman — Kai Hirose (Penalty Kick), 30th
Pullman — Rogers (Own Goal), 34th
Pullman — Aaron Oatley (Evan French), 36th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 39th
Pullman — Kai Hirose (Aidan Crossler), 42nd
Pullman — Awadh Mohamed (Carlens Dollin) 66th
Shots — Pullman 19, Rogers 3.
Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 3, Rogers: Mario Hernandez 9.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Asotin fires 93
DEER PARK, Wash. — Asotin was the only school to have all of its golfers complete the course at an invitational in Deer Park.
Asotin had four golfers tee up at the par-72 course. Jeyline Nelson led the Panthers with a 93.
“It was hard,” Asotin coach William Big Man said. “But Asotin was the only school that had everyone who started finish. Really proud of us going out and finishing, given the conditions.”
Asotin individuals — Jeyline Nelson 93; Will Clegg 96; Kelei Lee 105; Brady Moore 112.
Orofino claims title
PINEHURST, Idaho — Orofino secured a top-three finish in girls scramble at Mullan Invite.
Julia Grimaldo was the only golfer fielded by the Maniacs and had total of 51 to take the second place spot in the girls scramble on the par 47 course.
Grimaldo golfed with Tabitah Douing and Summer Nelke of Genesis Prep for the scramble.
Girls leaders — 1. Jasmine Korasick-Kendra Korasick (Wallace) 50; 2. Julia Grimaldo (Orofino)-Tabitha Douing-Summer Nelke (Genesis Prep) 51; 3. Emmah Spooner-Hope Aasgard (St. Maries) 53.
POSTPONEMENTS
Weather wreaks havoc
Rain and snow caused several events to be postponed.
Lapwai’s softball game at Kendrick has yet to rescheduled.
Potlatch’s home game against Troy has been moved to April 19 and will be added to a previously scheduled game. The doubleheader will start at 4:30 p.m.