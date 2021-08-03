Idaho football juniors Tre Walker and Logan Kendall pulled in some of the Football Championship Subdivision’s most prestigious preseason honors Monday when STATS FCS predicted its All-America teams for the coming season.
Walker, the Big Sky Conference’s preseason defensive player of the year, was listed as a first-teamer at middle linebacker. Kendall got a third-team nod at fullback.
Walker led the Big Sky with 13.5 tackles per game in the six-game spring season and earned All-America honors from five outlets.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Dos Palos, Calif., was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which recognizes the top FCS defender in the country.
Kendall, from Cheney, Wash., has bulked up from 250 pounds as a freshman to 275 now. He was a unanimous first-team All-BSC pick and a Phil Steele third-team All-American after the spring season.
Mostly known as a bruising run-blocker, the 6-4 Kendall also caught a couple of touchdowns on rollouts.
Ninth-year coach Paul Petrino praised his two leaders last week at the Big Sky’s media day in Spokane.
“They did it through hard work,” Petrino said. “From their freshman, sophomore, junior years, you could just see their bodies change through hard work. It’s what makes you really proud of both of them.
“They’re deserving of all their accolades and everything they’ve both got because they got it by working hard. If they can get all their teammates to follow that and play like them every game, we’ll be in great shape.”
MEN’S BASKETBALLAiken Jr. leaves Cougs
Washington State’s starting five now has a hole to fill.
Cougars men’s basketball newcomer Kim Aiken Jr. — considered a probable standout in WSU’s 2021-22 season — has departed the program and committed to Pac-12 rival Arizona.
Aiken Jr., a grad transfer from Eastern Washington, reopened his recruitment last week. The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that the former Big Sky defensive player of the year had been denied admission to the school’s political science graduate program despite his 3.48 grade-point average.
He had been practicing with the Cougars recently and was expected to be a nice fit in coach Kyle Smith’s defense-minded system. The coach was reportedly likely to start Aiken Jr.
Earlier Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello tweeted that Aiken had verbally committed to the Wildcats’ program.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season for EWU, which qualified for the NCAA tournament. He was one of several Eagles to leave Cheney after coach Shantay Legans took the Portland Pilots’ top job.
Aiken originally had committed to Arizona, shortly before coach Sean Miller was fired. Aiken indicated to the Spokesman that he’d been put on a sort of “waiting list” by new UA coach Tommy Lloyd, who was bringing in his own frontcourt recruits after being hired out of Gonzaga.
FALL SPORTSL-C releases schedules
The Lewis-Clark State athletic department released its sports schedules for the fall season Monday, with volleyball beginning in the middle of this month and the cross country and golf teams starting in September.
The Warrior volleyball team will play 30 matches, including two nonconference road tournaments, before starting a 22-match, round-robin Cascade Conference schedule.
“We have some of the toughest opponents in the country in the Cascade Conference, so it is important that we get out and face a preseason schedule that will help us be prepared and battle tested against conference opponents,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release.
LCSC opens the season Aug. 20-21 with four matches at the Forester Invitational at Huntington (Ind.) College). The Warriors then will take part in the Firestorm Volleyball Classic from Aug. 27-28 at Arizona Christian in Glendale.
LCSC then starts Cascade play with home matches Sept. 3 against Southern Oregon and Sept. 4 against Oregon Tech. The regular season concludes with home matches against Bushnell (Nov. 5) and Corban (Nov. 6).
The men’s golf team will play five fall tournaments while the women will compete four times, highlighted by the Warrior Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Sept. 27-28.
The cross country teams will compete in six events in the fall, culminating with the Warrior Invitational at the LC State Cross Country Trail on Oct. 16 as a prelude to the Nov. 5 Cascade Conference championship meet at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — Goshen (Ind.), 9 a.m.+; 20 — Caulmet College of St. Joseph (Ind.), 1 p.m.+; 21 — at Huntington (Ind.), 7 a.m.+; 21 — Saint Ambrose (Iowa), 9 a.m.+; 27 — Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 2 p.m.#; 27 — Valley City State (N.D.), 6 p.m.#; 28 — MSU-Northern, 10 a.m.#; 28 — at Arizona Christian, 2 p.m.#; Sept. 3 — Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 4 — Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.*; 10 — at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.*; 11 — at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.*; 14 — Walla Walla*, 7 p.m.; 17 — Northwest (Wash.), 7 p.m.*; 18 — Evergreen State College, 5 p.m.*; 24 — Warner Pacific, 7 p.m.*; 25 — Multnomah, 5 p.m.*; Oct. 1 — at Corban (Ore.), 7 p.m.*; 2 — at Bushnell (Ore.), 5 p.m.*; 8 — at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.*; 9 — at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 15 — Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.*; 16 — College of Idaho, 5 p.m.*; 19 — at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.*; 22 — Evergreen State College, 7 p.m.*; 23 — at Northwest (Wash.), 5 p.m.*; 29 — at Multnomah, 7 p.m.*; 30 — at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.*; Nov. 5 — Bushnell (Ore.), 7 p.m.*; 6 — Corban (Ore.), 5 p.m.*
+ — Forester Invitational; Huntington, Ind.
# — Firestorm Volleyball Classic; Glendale, Ariz.
* — Cascade Conference matches
GOLF SCHEDULE
Sept. 13-14 — at British Columbia Invitational; 24-25 — at Saint Martin’s (Wash.) Invitational*; 27-28 — Warrior Invitaitonal; Oct. 17-18 — at Bushnell (Ore.) Invitational; April 11-12 — at Corban Invitational; April 25-26 — Cascade Conference Invitational
* — men’s team only
CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — Northwest Clash at Eastern Washington; 17 — at Taylor University (Ind.) Invitational; 17 — at Eastern Oregon Invitational; Oct. 2 — at Williamette (Ore.) Invitational; 16 — Warrior Invitational; Nov. 5 — at Cascade Conference Championships; 19 — at NAIA National Championships
HIGH SCHOOLSBengals slate meeting
A mandatory parent meeting for those athletes interested in trying out/participating in fall sports at Lewiston High School will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the high school audtiorium. Parents of athletes in boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, swimming, football, cheerleader and volleyball should attend. Topics will include eligibility, paperwork requirements and expectations. For more information, contact athletic director Corey Williams at cwilliams@lewistonschools.net.