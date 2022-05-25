Lewis-Clark State senior Clayton VanDyke was voted the Cascade Conference’s male co-scholar athlete of the year, it was announced Tuesday.
VanDyke has put together one of the best seasons in the history of the track program. This season alone, the Vernal, Utah, native set Warrior records in the indoor 600 meters (1 minute, 20.30 seconds), indoor 800 (1:50.29), indoor 1,000 (2:26.23), indoor mile (4:07.79), outdoor 800 (1:49.43) and outdoor 1,500 (3:45.71). He also was a member of record-setting indoor 1,600 relay (3:23.66), outdoor 1,600 relay (3:21.08) and outdoor 3,200 relay (7:46.52).
He defended his conference titles in the 800 and 1,500 earlier this month and was named men’s track athlete of the meet. He also graduated the same weekend Magna Cum Laude with a degree in graphic communications and had a 3.92 grade-point average.
VanDyke is a six-time All-American between cross country and track, was voted a College Sports Information Directors of America academic All-American and twice was named a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association of America regional athlete of the year.
“Great honor for Clayton and nice to be recognized for his hard work, especially as he is about to conclude an amazing career here at LC and step into the next,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho announces schedule
The Idaho volleyball coach staff announced the schedule for the fall, which includes four nonconference tournaments, 16 Big Sky matches and eight home matches.
The season stars Aug. 26 with a three-match tournament at Youngstown State. The Vandals will be on the road for the majority of the first month, competing in all four tournaments.
Idaho will play its first home match, a Big Sky contest against Sacramento State. the season concludes with a Nov. 19 home match against Northern Colorado.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — at Youngstown State$; 26 — Valparaiso$; 27 — Delaware State$; Sept. 2-3 — at Grand Canyon+; 2-3 — Santa Clara+; 2-3 — Wyoming+; 9 — Florida Atlantic@; 9 — at Jacksonville@; 10 — Tarleton State@; 16 — Morehead State#; 16 — at Wyoming#; 17 — Nicholls State#; 22 — Sacramento State*; 24 — at Montana*; Oct. 1 — Eastern Washington*; 6 — Idaho State*; 8 — Weber State*; 15 — at Eastern Washington *; 20 — at Northern Colorado*; 22 — at Northern Arizona*; 27 — Montana State*; 29 — Montana*; Nov. 3 — at Weber State*; 5 — at Idaho State*; 10 — at Portland State*; 12 — at Sacramento State*; 17 — Northern Arizona*; 19 — Northern Colorado*
* — Big Sky matches
$ — at Youngstown State tournament
+ — at Grand Canyon tournament
@ — at Jacksonville tournament
# — at Wyoming tournament
COLLEGE BASEBALLThree WSU players earn Pac-12 honors
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State baseball players Jacob McKeon, Caden Kaelber and Jack Smith each earned honors as the Pac-12 announced its all-conference teams.
McKeon was named to the first team. The junior is the third WSU player in the past two season to make it, after Kyle Manzardo and Tristan Peterson received the honor in 2021. He finished 10th in the conference in hitting (.348), seventh in on-base percentage (.446) and ninth in slugging percentage (.584). McKeon led the Cougars in extra-base hits (23), home runs and walks (28).
Smith, a senior, was an honorable mention selection after finishing tied for sixth in the Pac-12 in hitting (.358) along with team-highs in hits (69), doubles (17), RBI (36), multiple-RBI games (12) and multiple-hit games (20).
Kaelber, a sophomore, tied for fourth in the conference with seven saves in posting a 1-1 record with a 3.64 earned-run average in 42 innings across 28 appearances, tied for 10th-most in the Pac-12.
MEN’S GOLFLCSC’s Panke named All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State men’s golfer Kristof Panke was named third-team All-American by the NAIA, it was announced.
Panke, a freshman, was one of 156 golfers who qualified for the NAIA national championship last week at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. He helped the Warriors to a No. 13 ranking the NAIA coaches’ poll.
Panke also was named to the PING All-West region team, sponsored by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
“I’m very proud of Kristof and the year he was able to have,” coach Brady Campbell said in a news release. “I’ve had All-Americans before but never a freshman. From the first week he was on campus, I knew this was a possibility and to see him work hard and get it is awesome.”
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPullman trio make cut
TUMWATER, Wash. — Pullman’s Lauren Greeny fired a 2-under-par 70 and is just one shot off the lead after the first round of the Washington Class 2A state girls golf tournament at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.
Greeny, a senior, will be playing in the final group of today’s final round with White River’s Brooke Gelinas and Tumwater’s Lily McCauley. Gelinas had a 3-under 69 and Greeny is tied with McCauley. Those three will tee off at 9:20 a.m.
Ryliann Bednar had an 18-over 90 and Matiline Rink finished with a 22-over 94. Those two players also made the cut and will be playing in the final round.
Clarkston’s Eloise Teasley had a 46-over 118 and missed the cut.
Pomeroy’s Caruso in the hunt
DEER PARK, Wash. — Pomeroy’s Chase Caruso shot an 11-over par 83 and will be in the final group in today’s second round at the Washington Class 1B/2B state girls golf tournament at Deer Park Golf Club.
Caruso is eight shots behind leader Emma Worgum of La Conner heading into the second round of action. She will tee off at 10:20 a.m. with Worgum and Sound Christian’s Makenna Kelpman, who had a first-round 82.
For the boys, Brady Bott had a 17-over 89 and made the 40-player cut for today’s final round. He is 17 shots off the lead.
Asotin’s Kelei Lee and Pomeroy’s Jett Slusser each had a 22-over 94 and missed the cut.
Pullman pair advance to second round
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Pullman’s Parker Legried and Trae Frederickson made the cut after the first round of the Washington Class 2A state boys golf tournament at Capitol City Golf Club.
Legried had a 5-over-par 77 to sit in a four-way tie for 17th place after the first day. Frederickson shot a 7-over 79 and is tied with seven others in 23rd place.
Karson Wieser missed the cut after a 31-over 103.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLFive Lewiston players honored
Five Lewiston softball players were honored as the Inland Empire League recently released its all-league Class 5A teams.
Senior catcher Taryn Barney was named co-MVP with Post Falls’ Alyssa Krause. Making the first team were senior pitcher Kaitlyn Banks, senior outfielder Karli Taylor, junior outfielder Sydney Arellano and junior infielder Loryn Barney.
FIRST TEAM
P — Sophine Nungesser, Post Falls; Kaitlyn Banks, Lewiston; Christina Schmidt, Coeur d’Alene. C — Hope Bodak, Lake City. INF — Kailey Cramer, Post Falls; Loryn Barney, Lewiston; Skyler Buker, Coeur d’Alene; Alexis Blankenship, Coeur d’Alene. OF — Karli Taylor, Lewiston; Sydney Arellano, Lewiston; Eden Nye, Post Falls. UTIL — McKenna Moak, Post Falls.
MVP — Taryn Barney, Lewiston; Alyssa Krause, Post Falls.
Newcomer of the year — Layla Gugino, Lake City.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLSeven from Lewiston honored
A total of seven individuals from Lewiston were honored as the Inland Empire League recently released its all-league team for Class 5A.
Junior Christopher Ricard was named the MVP. Five others made the first team, including senior pitcher Killian Fox, senior outfielder Quinton Edmison, sophomore outfielder Carson Kolb, senior shortstop Cruz Hepburn and junior first baseman Brice Bensching.
Darren Trainor, the Bengals’ first-year coach, was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
P — Camdyn Martindale, Lake City; Ryan Schneider, Coeur d’Alene; Killian Fox, Lewiston; Tyson Rutherford, Post Falls. C — Joe DuCoeur, Lake City. INF — Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Brice Bensching, Lewiston; Andrew Karns, Coeur d’Alene; Elliot Smart, Coeur d’Alene; Evan Mallory, Coeur d’Alene. OF — Carson Kolb, Lewiston; Quinton Edmison, Lewiston; Kyle Bridge, Coeur d’Alene. UTIL — Ethan Taylor, Lake City; CD Samples, Post Falls.
MVP — Chrstopher Richard, Lewiston.
Newcomer of the year — Langan Naylor, Post Falls.
Coach of the year — Darren Trainor, Lewiston.