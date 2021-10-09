SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shay Valenzano scored her first goal of the season with less than nine minutes to go Friday as the Hornets beat Idaho 2-1 in a Big Sky women’s soccer game at Hornet Field.
Trailing 1-0, Idaho (8-3-2, 2-2-1) got on the board in the 63rd minute as senior midfielder Savannah Foster outjumped a scrum of players off sophomore defender Alyssa Peters’ corner kick and headed the ball home for the tying goal.
However, Valenzano converted for Sacramento State (2-8-2, 1-3) almost 20 minutes later off a pass from Jasmyne Dunn.
The Hornets held a 14-11 edge in shots, including 9-5 on target, and had a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Mia Shalit stopped four shots for the winners, and senior Avrie Fox made seven saves for the Vandals, who next play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Portland State.
Idaho 0 1—1
Sacramento State 1 1—2
Sacramento State — Ele Avery (Tiffany Miras), 39th.
Idaho — Savannah Foster (Alyssa Peters), 63rd.
Sacramento State — Shay Valenzano (Jasmyne Dunn), 82nd.
Shots — Sacramento State 14, Idaho 11. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 7. Sacramento State: Mia Shalit 4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWarriors bow to Oregon Tech
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with 17 kills and 14 digs, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 27-29, 15-7 to Oregon Tech in Cascade Conference play at Danny Miles Court.
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson added 14 kills and senior middle blocker Jada Wyms had 11 for the Warriors (11-9, 6-6). Senior setter Jess Ruffing tallied 27 assists, and junior libero Kenzie Dean had 11 digs.
Kaylin Talonen led three Oregon Tech (14-4, 10-3) players with double-digit kills with 19.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. today at Southern Oregon.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU stands fifth at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. — Washington State saw a pair of relay teams post top-10 finishes at the opening day of the Chick-Fil-A Invitational swim meet at Fresno State.
The Cougars stand fifth among all teams.
WSU’s 800 freestyle relay team of senior Taylor McCoy, sophomore Hailey Grotte, senior Emily Barrier and freshman Angela Di Palo placed fifth. The 200 free relay team of senior Chloe Larson, senior Paige Gardner, Grotte and Di Palo finished sixth to earn 28 points.
The meet continues today.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC teams break into top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s golf teams each cracked the top 25 for the first time this week in the Golfstat rankings and NAIA poll, it was announced.
The Warrior men are at No. 12 in the Golfstat ratings and No. 14 in the NAIA poll. The LCSC women are No. 21 in Golfstat and No. 25 in the NAIA.
Two men and two women also earned spots in the top 100.
Senior Devon Caruso, a former Pomeroy High School standout, is No. 27 and freshman Kristof Panke is No. 46 on the men’s side. For the women, senior Alexandra Schmidt is No. 38 and sophomore Kyla Currie is No. 91.
The teams next play in the Bushnell Invitational from Oct. 17-18 in Creswell, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLEagles stay unbeaten
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian remained undefeated with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 win against Spokane Classical in a Mountain Christian League volleyball match.
Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian (8-0) with nine kills, Anna Fitzgerald had three aces and Christina Lindstrom had four digs.
SJB wins in straight sets
WEIPPE — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood won 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 in a Whitepine League Division II match against Timberline of Weippe.
For Bosco, Jade Priggie led the way with six kills and five assists.
Pomeroy matches postponed
POMEROY — Three Pomeroy volleyball matches scheduled for the next few days have been postponed because of a positive case of COVID-19 within the Pirates’ program.
Matches set for today at home against Tekoa-Rosalia, on Monday at home against Colton and on Thursday at Tekoa-Rosalia have been put on hold. The school said efforts are being made to reschedule the matches.
Also, the school announced it was moving its homecoming week, which was scheduled for next week, to Oct. 24-30.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman Chr. 6, Spokane Classical 0
PULLMAN — Shane Shaffer, Kyle Gleason and Isaac Nimmer scored two goals apiece as Pullman Christian (5-0-2) downed Spokane Classical Christian in a Mountain Christian League boys’ soccer match.
GIRLS’ SWIMMINGGraham wins event for Clarkston
CHENEY, Wash. — Natalie Graham nabbed a first and a second place as the Bantams fell 104-41 to Cheney in a dual that took place late Thursday.
Graham won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:27.09, then took second in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.21.
Top Clarkston results
200 freestyle — 2. Jordyn Sawyer 2:40.37.
200 IM — 1. Natalie Graham 2:27.09.
50 free — 4. Sarah Broemmeling 33.61.
100 free — 2. Graham 1:03.21.
500 free — 2. Sawyer 7:04.97.
200 free relay — 3. Clarkston 2:02.89.
100 backstroke — 4. Honorae Larreau 1:40.21.
100 breaststroke — 3. Makayla Dougherty 1:21.17.
PRO/AM GOLFJeglum-Johnson team places fourth
PULLMAN — The team of pro Loren Jeglum and amateur Eric Johnson finished in a tie for fourth place in Thursday’s final round of the PGA PNW Pro-Amateur Championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Jeglum and Johnson, playing at their home club, had a final round 11-under-par 61 to finish the two-round event at 18-under 126, four shots behind the team of Corey Prugh and Reid Hatley.
The team of University of Idaho coach David Nuhn and his amateur partner, Kevin Tucker, playing out of Canyon Lakes Golf Course, finished tied for eighth at 16-under 128. The team of pro Chris Lien and amateur Dave Streath, playing out of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, tied for 15th at 13-under 131.