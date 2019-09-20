CORVALLIS, Ore. — Idaho kept pace with undefeated Oregon State of the Pac-12 throughout the entirety of the match, but fell 2-1 Thursday night after the Beavers hit the clincher with 12 minutes to play.
The Vandals (2-7) scored first, in the 17th minute, on a Morgan Crosby header off of a failed clearance.
“All I wanted was to make strides and work on the things we’ve been working on to get ready for conference, and I think we did that,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “Oregon State is a good team ... and we went toe-to-toe with them.”
The Beavers (8-0), who outshot UI 18-5, had only given up three goals all season. Clevenger said the match is a respectable building block for the rest of the Vandals’ campaign.
“We can’t take steps backward. We have to grow,” he said.
Idaho 1 0—1
OSU 1 1—1
Idaho — Morgan Crosby, 17th.
OSU — Sophie Conrad (Kallen Fried), 36th.
OSU — Fried (Mckenzie Weinert), 78th.
Shots — Idaho 5, OSU 18.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 3; OSU: Bridgette Skiba 2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LCSC sweeps MSNS
The Lewis-Clark State College volleyball team earned a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Montana State-Northern Skylights in the Frontier Conference opener for the Warriors at the Activity Center.
Tori Edwards led the Warriors (10-5, 1-0 FC) with 10 kills and an impressive .529 attack percentage. Denise Elder chipped in seven kills and Jordan Hunter and Sydney Lawrence each had six. Josilyn Remick added a team-high 20 assists and Gionni Brown tallied 11 digs.
Elissa Lind led MSUN (6-8, 0-1) with eight kills. Hailey Warren had 17 assists and Elissa Lind added 13 digs.
The Warriors host No. 16 Providence at 2 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
LCSC teams stay in top 16 in nation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams remained in the top 16 in the latest NAIA Top 25 coaches polls that were released.
The Warriors men stayed at No. 10 in the poll, but the women dropped a spot to No. 16.
LCSC’s next meet is Sept. 28 at The Master’s Invitational in Santa Clarita, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Lewiston’s Megan Halstead compiled 16 points off serves — in two separate long-lasting runs — and the Bengals got into the win column in 5A Inland Empire League volleyball play Thursday night with a four-set win against Post Falls at Booth Hall.
The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19.
“It was a total team effort,” Bengals coach Mandi Hare said. “Came in, had one job, one mission. Still some things to tweak, but we’re definitely climbing.”
The Bengals (3-1, 1-1 in league) returned outside hitter Hally Wells from injury, and she led the team with 12 kills and chipped in 18 digs. Julia Dickeson added 10 kills and nine blocks, while Halstead chalked up 20 assists.
Of all, though, Hare was most pleased with her team’s defense.
“They were for sure scrappy,” she said. “It’s a good win; everybody in our league can win any match any day.”
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston, 3-0.
Cheney bounces back
Clarkston matched up well in two sets, but was hit quickly in two others during its loss to Great Northern League foe Cheney.
The Blackhawks won by scores of 19-25, 25-6, 25-22, 25-9.
For the Bantams (4-4, 0-2), Katie Kaufman tallied eight kills, nine digs and two aces, Alyssa Sangster logged 16 digs and Ruth Ogden chipped in seven kills.
Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt saw positives in the way his team performed in a first-set win, but is looking for that same consistency through a full match.
“There’s some lessons to learn from tonight, positive and negative,” he said.
JV — Cheney def. Clarkston 2-1.
Moscow sweeps Sandpoint
MOSCOW — Moscow beat Sandpoint, winning 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 to improve to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in 4A Inland Empire League play.
Peyton Claus led Moscow with 33 assists, Izzy Burns had 11 kills and Makayla Gilkey had six kills and 12 service points.
Moscow coach Toni Claus lauded Ellie Gray and Becca Muse for “both stepping up big time. They also (played) a key role in our win tonight.”
Pullman sweeps Knights
PULLMAN — Mikayla Uhlenkott notched nine kills as Pullman defeated East Valley in a Great Northern League match.
The scores were 25-16, 25-12, 25-20.
Hanna Gecas rang up seven aces and eight digs for the Greyhounds, and Addie Hawes had 23 assists.
Genesee sweeps Loggers
POTLATCH — Genesee beat Potlatch 27-25, 25-17, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division I match to improve to 5-1 in league and 7-4 overall. Potlatch had led in the first and third sets.
Molly Hansen led Genesee with eight kills and went 18-for-18 serving. Hansen hit six in a row with her team down 19-16 in the third game.
“That’s the reason why we were able to battle back,” coach Pete Crowley said.
Lucie Ranisate also had eight kills and four blocks, including the match-ending point. Regan Zenner had 16 digs and Carly Allen went 15-for-15 from the service line with 22 assists for Genesee.
Potlatch was led by Olivia Wise’s nine kills and five blocks, Jordan Reynolds’ eight kills and six blocks and Josie Larson’s 23 assists. Potlatch is 2-2 in league and 3-3 overall.
“We definitely had them on the ropes in that first set,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Genesee’s a strong program, lots of tradition, and they didn’t give up. They waited for us to make enough mistakes and they got back in it and made plays.”
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch 25-12, 25-24.
Maniacs top Kendrick
OROFINO — Trinity Teel chalked up eight kills to guide Orofino to a nonleague win over Kendrick.
The scores were 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15.
Three of Logan Schwartz’s four aces came in the final set for the Maniacs, and she also had 13 digs. Bridgid Hill provided eight digs and Kaylynn Johnson had 14 assists.
JV — Orofino def. Kendrick.
Prairie notches first win
COTTONWOOD — Erin Chmelik provided a spark from her libero position as Prairie broke into the win column with a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division I win over Lapwai.
The scores were 25-17, 10-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10.
The Pirates (1-5, 1-4) also got a boost from Delanie Lockett, a sophomore making her second appearance on varsity. Madison Shears furnished 17 assists and Hope Schwartz added 11 assists and four aces. Halle Klapprich provided good moments at the net.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai.
Troy handles Kubs
TROY — Defending state champion Troy handled business, clamping down on Whitepine League opponent Kamiah in a 25-15, 25-7, 25-7 sweep.
The Trojans (11-1, 7-0) got a boost from their serving. Morgan Blazzard went 13-of-13 with three aces and Abby Weller was 11-for-11 with one.
Offensively, Lindsey Kwate and Blazzard were “pretty fun to watch,” as usual, coach Deborah Blazzard said. Kwate had 13 kills and Morgan Blazzard 10.
JV — Troy def. Kamiah, 3-0.
Huskies clip Knights
MOSCOW — Highland of Craigmont used a forceful attacking offense to edge Logos of Moscow in a back-and-forth, five-set Whitepine League Division II affair.
The Huskies won 20-25, 25-19, 26-25, 22-25, 15-12.
Claire Hambly led the Huskies with 15 digs, Kendel Wynott had nine blocks and Skyler Beck provided 11 kills. They beat Logos for the first time in at least six years.
“We had a lot of good defense, a lot of hustle, diving and not giving up. Just some mental errors,” Knights coach Jessica Evans said. “(Highland) had some great hitters that attacked the ball well.”
Highland took advantage of some Logos passing and serving errors and pressed the issue on offense to fashion a slight edge.
Logos libero Marilea Canul had 57 digs, and outside hitter Kirstin Wambeke finished with 27 digs and nine kills. Hero Merkle added 21 digs and Olivia Igielski tallied four blocks.
“The amount of digs speaks for itself,” Evans said. “They were hitting it a lot.”
JV — Logos def. Highland, 2-0.
Vikings win in four
PALOUSE — Lexi Brantner collected 11 kills as Garfield-Palouse downed Touchet in a Southeast 1B League match.
The scores were 26-24, 12-25, 25-13, 25-15.
Denni Fealy tallied 27 assists for the Vikings (3-2, 2-2), who erased a significant deficit in the first set. Taylor Humes provided three aces, Kenzi Pederson had 23 digs and Rachel Meewusen added four blocks.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Touchet 3-0.
Colton wins final three
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Overcoming a loss in the first set, Colton surged past SJE/Lacrosse in a Southeast 1B League match.
The scores were 24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.
Josie Schultheis rang up 18 kills, 29 digs four aces for the Wildcats, Rylee Vining provided 34 assists and 23 digs and Maggie Meyer came up with eight kills, 16 digs and three aces.
Nezperce notches sweep
NEZPERCE — Madisyn Brower, Kinyon Keith and Caitlyn Cronce all served well as Nezperce swept Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Serving was a team strength as well as the Indians prevailed 25-22, 25-14, 25-19.
JV — Nezperce def. Timberline 25-12, 25-8.
Liberty sweeps Asotin
ASOTIN — Asotin fell to Liberty of Spangle in straight sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.
Despite the loss, Panthers coach Marie Huffman said her raw team is beginning to “click” with each game and is limiting its unforced errors.
“We’re starting to figure it out,” she said. “This team hasn’t played a lot together, but it’s starting to click a little more with every game.”
Asotin was led by Mackenzie Stein, who had four kills, two blocks and four digs. Madison Shriver led the team with nine assists and Kayla Paine chipped in four kills and a pair of aces.
JV — Asotin def. Liberty 25-16, 25-23, 16-14.
Eagles outdo Kootenai
KOOTENAI, Idaho — Claire Wilson notched 10 kills, 12 digs and three aces to lead undefeated Pullman Christian to a Mountain Christian League win over the Kootenai Thunder.
The scores were 25-9, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19. In a previous win over the same team, the Eagles had needed five sets.
Alina Combs rang up eight kills and 13 digs for the Eagles (4-0, 4-0), Annie Goetze had eight kills, Grace Berg furnished 18 assists and Samantha Shaffer added 17 digs.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Kootenai 3-0.
BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 2, Lewiston 0
Brendan Grieshaber and Evan Odberg produced goals as Moscow blanked Lewiston in a nonleague game at Walker Field in Lewiston.
Bears goalkeeper Finn Benson tallied a shutout and Moscow looked especially sharp in the first half, coach Pedram Tezamand said. Lewiston coach Zach Light said the Bengals’ performance was probably its worst of the season.
Moscow improved to 4-2-2 while Lewiston slipped to 2-4-2.
Moscow 2 0—2
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow — Brendan Grieshaber
Moscow — Evan Odberg, penalty kick
Shots — Moscow 7, Lewiston 6
Saves — Moscow 4, Lewiston 6.
GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 9, Lewiston 0
MOSCOW — Moscow aimed to get numbers into its attack, said coach Josh Davis. The scheme worked perfectly, as the Bears hammered the net with 24 shots, 15 on goal, and netted nine to sprint past nonleague foe Lewiston in blowout fashion.
“The biggest thing was playing simple, playing with our pace and moving off the ball, creating options for the team,” Davis said.
Ava Jakich-Kunze logged two goals and an assist; Angela Lassen tallied two scores and two assists; Serena Strawn booted two in and Ally Gerke chipped in a penalty-kick goal and two dishes.
The Bears (3-3-1) shared the ball and quickly found openings en route to two goals scored in the first five minutes. In all, the longest they went between scores was 19 minutes. In a seven-minute span early in the second half, Moscow scored four times.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow 5 4—9
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze (Ally Gerke), 3rd.
Moscow — Ava Hicke (Angela Lasen), 5th.
Moscow — Lassen (Jakich-Kunze), 24th.
Moscow — Lassen, 27th.
Moscow — Emily Stubbers, 36th.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Kendall Forseth, Megan Poler), 44th.
Moscow — Gerke (PK), 47th.
Moscow — Serena Strawn (Gerke, Gabby Eldridge), 48th.
Moscow — Strawn (Lassen), 51st.
Shots — Lewiston 1, Moscow 24.
Saves — Lewiston: 6; Moscow: Chloe Baker 1.
EV 2, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — Allowing two first-half goals, Pullman remained winless with a Great Northern League loss to East Valley.
Hannah James scored in the 71st minute as the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-3) avoided a shutout. East Valley improved to 3-3 and 1-1.
“We were terrible in the first half — disorganized, not ready to play,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We were really good in the second half.”
East Valley 2 0—2
Pullman 0 1—1
East Valley — Cousins Harvey), 18th
East Valley — Denke (Harvey), 25th
Pullman — James (French), 71st.
Shots — East Valley 9, Pullman 8
Saves — East Valley: Green 5, Pullman: McDougle 6.
Cheney 3, Clarkston 1
Taryn Demers tied the score with her first high-school goal but Clarkston wound up dropping a Great Northern League verdict to Cheney at Lincoln Middle School.
“We were up against a very good Cheney team that has been crushing opponents,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Luella Skinner, Lauren Johnson and Jenna Allen were rocks in the center for us.”
Cheney 1 2—3
Clarkston 1 0—1
Cheney — Lauryn Willer (Makenna Benson), 18th
Clarkston — Taryn Demers (Emerson Snyer), 36th
Cheney — Benson (Jocelyn Cone), 57th
Cheney — Kaitlin Teeters (Benson), 62nd.
Shots — Cheney 13, Clarkston 8.
Saves — Cheney: Sydney Reagan 7. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 10.
CROSS COUNTRYDybdahl, McGuigan rule
BOVILL — Kaija Dybdahl of Troy claimed the girls’ title and Joe McGuigan of Nezperce won the boys’ race at the Moose Creek Invitational cross country meet at Moose Creek Reservoir.
Team scores wetn the Troy girls and the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah boys.
The course was 2.7 miles.
GIRLS
Team scores — Troy 25, Deary 31, Potlatch 64.
Top placers — 1, Kaija Dybdahl, Troy, 21:01. 2, Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 21:15. 3, Halee Bohman, Troy, 21;18. 4, Ciara Chaffee, Pra, 21:45. 5, Macie Ashmead, Dea, 22:10. 6, Emily Scott, Dea, 22;20. 7, Emily Mottern, Dea, 22:21. 8, Jasmine Leonard, Dea, 22:22. 9, Kelli Richmond, Troy, 22:32. 10, Claire Fletcher, Dea, 23:04.
BOYS
Team scores — Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 30, Potlatch 36, Troy 70.
Top placers — 1, Joe McGuigan, Nez, 16:40. 2, David Phillis, Troy, 17:14. 3, Cole Seller, Nez, 18:01. 4, Ryan Sackett, CV, 18:17. 5, Reid Thompson, Pot, 18:44. 6, Austin Hogaboam, Pot, 18:57. 7, Kyle Schwartz, 19:03. 8, Robert Whitney, CV, 19:10. 9, Jacob Brewster, Koo, 19:14. 10, William Hooper, Pra, 19:17.
Pullman gets two wins
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Pullman’s boys and girls dominated East Valley, with the boys winning 23-35 and the girls also beating the Knights 19-38 during a late-reported Great Northern League dual meet on Wednesday at Liberty Lake Regional Park.
The Greyhound girls swept the top three spots, with Nicole Jones taking first in 20 minutes, 50 seconds. Kylie Franklin came in second (21:03) and Madeline Jones in third (21:58). Pullman’s boys had the top two finishers, with Eliason Kabasenche winning in 17:05 and Asher Cousins in second (17:23).