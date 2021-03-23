MOSCOW — Freshman Delaney Nicoll had 15 kills but the Vandals dropped a 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 Big Sky decision to Northern Colorado on the team’s senior night Monday.
Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren added 11 kills for Idaho, which concludes its season 6-10 overall and 5-9 in the conference. Sophomore libero Alaina Lacey tallied 18 digs, sophomore outside hitter Allison Munday had 16 digs and junior defensive specialist Becca Owen finished with 12. Senior setter Donnee Janzen contributed 40 assists.
Rachel Hickman had 15 kills for Northern Colorado (13-3, 13-3), and Lauren Hinrichs and Kailey Jo Ince each had 11 kills.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UI’s Bruce earns conference award
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior midfielder Kaysie Bruce took home a Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week award Monday after scoring four goals in a pair of 5-0 wins over Portland State this weekend.
Bruce, a native of Gig Harbor, Wash., tallied three scores for her first-career hat trick in the Vandals’ victory Sunday. She had two in the first 23 minutes.
Her four goals on the season lead Big Sky individuals.
Two Lewis-Clark State athletes drew weekly honors from the Cascade Conference.
Tallon Thompson was named Pitcher of the Week in baseball and Leon Menten was tabbed Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week in track.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Brown shoots 76 for Moscow
Bryden Brown of Moscow carded a 4-over-par 76 to lead area golfers in the six-team Best Ball Invitational at Red Wolf Golf Club.
Jack Seibly and Carson King paced the Lewiston boys with 84s.
Coeur d’Alene claimed both team titles in condition that started out rough but grew pleasant in the afternoon.
GIRLS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 399, Sandpoint 408, Lewiston 418, Post Falls 450, Moscow 463, Lakeland 494.
Medalist — (tie) Priest, CdA, 93, Deprez, San, 93.
Lewiston scores — Seibly 98, McCarthy 105, Tellez 102, Kramasz 113.
Moscow scores — Parsons 113. Berrett 119, Lewis 117, Gregory 114.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Prairie 27, Lapwai 0
Chase Kaschmitter batted 5-for-5 and drove in seven runs as Prairie blanked Lapwai in a Whitepine League game at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Connor Schwartz added five hits and combined with Travis Alfrey on a five-hitter. Schwartz struck out seven and walked none in four innings for the Pirates (2-1, 2-0).
A full box scores was unavailable.
Prairie 696 60—27 29 1
Lapwai 000 00— 0 5 5