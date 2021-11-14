MOSCOW — Idaho's women's basketball team couldn't have picked a worse time to go ice cold in its second game.
The Vandals went 2-for-15 from the field in the second quarter Sunday, including missing all eight of its 3-point attempts, while San Diego went on a 29-5 run as the Toreros registered a 66-46 nonconference victory at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Kendall Bird led San Diego (2-1) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jordyn Edwards chipped in 11 points and seven steals, and Kasey Neubert had 10 points.
Senior guard Louise Forsyth finished with 17 points and senior guard Allison Kirby 11 for Idaho (1-1), which shot 30.2 percent (16-for-53) from the field overall and was 2-for-21 (9.5 percent) from behind the arc. Big Sky preseason MVP Beyonce Bea was just 2-for-9 shooting with six points, but she grabbed 10 rebounds.
The two teams were tied at 16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Toreros used their explosive run to leap out to a 45-21 halftime edge. In the second, San Diego was 13-of-20 (65 percent) from the field and outrebounded Idaho 18-3 overall.
The Toreros held a lead as large as 28 in the second half, and the Vandals could get no closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. next Sunday at home against Washington State.
SAN DIEGO (2-1)
Oakry 1-4 3-6 5, Martinsen 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 4-8 3-4 11, Bird 8-9 3-5 19, Hunter 2-4 2-2 6, Wristen 0-1 0-0 0, Erikstrup 0-1 0-0 0, Neubert 4-15 2-2 10, Horstmeyer 3-3 0-0 6, Blakes 0-1 0-0 0, Giuffre 0-1 0-0 0, Gorman 3-10 0-0 7, Kaur 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-19 66.
IDAHO (1-1)
Forsyth 7-11 2-3 17, Gandy 0-2 2-2 2, Kirby 4-11 3-3 11, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Bea 2-9 1-4 6, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2, Atchley 0-6 2-2 2, Wallace 0-2 1-2 1, Allred 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 16-53 12-18 46.
San Diego 16 29 11 10—66
Idaho 16 5 18 7—46
3-point goals — San Diego 1-11 (Gorman 1-4, Oakry 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Wristen 0-1, Martinsen 0-2, Neubert 0-2), Idaho 2-21 (Bea 1-1, Forysth 1-3, Wallace 0-1, Gandy 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Atchley 0-3, Allred 0-4, Kirby 0-5). Rebounds — San Diego 45 (Bird 8), Idaho 34 (Bea 10). Assists — San Diego 15 (Gorman 7), Idaho 7 (Allred 3). Total fouls — San Diego 24, Idaho 16. A — 861.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU signs recruit
PULLMAN — Washington State's volleyball team announced the signing of Britt Carlson during the early period.
Carlson, a 6-foot-4 two-sport star at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn., was a Class 4A all-state honoree this past season. She was the East Metro player of the year finalist and led the Raptors to four consecutive Suburban East Conference championships as well as this year's sectional title.
"Britt is physical, can put up a solid block, has a good arm, and can attack from both pins," Cougars coach Jen Greeny said. "All of this is not only wanted, but needed at the Pac-12 level."