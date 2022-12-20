NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — A close game for the majority of the second half, the Idaho men’s basketball team got the points when it mattered most Monday against Cal State Northridge.

UI forward Isaac Jones hit a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 55 seconds left and fellow forward Nigel Burris closed it out at the free-throw line as the Vandals beat the Matadors 76-73 for their fifth victory in their last six games.

