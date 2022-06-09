WALLA WALLA — The visiting Lewis-Clark Twins recovered from a disastrous start and rallied to victory in the seventh inning of Game 1, then started strong and stayed on top in Game 2 to sweep a nonleague American Legion baseball doubleheader, 10-8 and 11-6, on Wednesday against the Walla Walla Bears.
Lewis-Clark (3-3) allowed seven runs in the first inning of the day and trailed 8-5 through six before finding the breakthrough it needed in the seventh. The Twins went up 3-0 to start Game 2 and never trailed in that contest.
Jack Johnson doubled twice in the first game for the Twins, while Quinton Edmison had two hits with two RBI. Edmison had two more hits with another four RBI in the second game, while Chris Ricard blasted a three-run home run.
GAME 1
LC Twins 002 300 5—10 6 2
Walla Walla 700 010 0— 8 6 5
Brice Bensching, Devon Blackwell (1), Hayden Line (4) and Wyett Lopez, Tyler Granlund (4); Carson Jones, Will Kytola (7) and Zack Palomo, Ryan Chase. W—Line; L—Kytola.
LC Twins hits — Jack Johnson 2 (2 2B), Quinton Edmison 2, Jared Jelinek (2B), Kyson Barden.
Walla Walla hits — Drew Coleman 2 (2B), Brixen Betzler, Hayden Lomeli, Patrick Hubbard, Colton Hamada.
GAME 2
LC Twins 302 024 0—11 11 1
Walla Walla 002 011 2— 6 11 0
Preston Boyer, Kaden Daniel (5) and Jake Feger, Wyett Lopez (5); Colton Hamada, Tanner Swopes (5) and Ryan Chase. W—Boyer. L—Hamada.
LC Twins hits — Edmison 2, Bensching 2, Cruz Hepburn 2, Kyson Barden 2 (2B), Elliott Taylor, Chris Ricard (HR), Johnson (2B).
Walla Walla hits — Cohen Ocanaz 2, Drew Coleman 2, Betzler 2, Lomeli 2 (2B), Palomo (2B), Bowen Randall (2B), Sy McGuire.
Palouse Patriots 10, Spokane Northstars 7
SPOKANE — Four hits and three RBI from Mitch Lavielle were key as the Palouse Patriots battled past the Spokane Northstars in AAA league American Legion play at Shadle Park High School.
Lavielle recorded hits on all four of his at-bats and tripled in the second inning. Alex Bickelhaupt had a double and three RBI of his own for the Patriots (2-1), while Max McCloy racked up seven strikeouts from the mound in five innings pitched.
Patriots 020 305 0—10 8 3
Northstars 000 013 3— 7 11 0
Max McCloy, Cade Hill (6), Mitch Lavielle (7) and N/A; Gunner Graves, Jackson Ables (5) and N/A. W—McCloy. L—Graves.
Patriots hits — Lavielle 4 (3B), Brendan Doumit (2B), Alex Bickelhaupt (2B), Calvin Heusser, McCloy.
Northstars hits — Michael Trent 3 (2B), Graves 3, Tony Solono-Schultz 2, Jackson Ables, Justice Bowman (2B), Brayden McPhedran.
Orofino Merchants 5-4, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 1-8
OROFINO — In a season-opening doubleheader split, Orofino was the more opportunistic team in Game 1 before the floodgates opened for Camas Prairie late in Game 2.
The Merchants (1-1) took the first contest despite being outhit 8-2, and led 3-2 through five innings of the second game before the Zephyrs (1-1) broke through with six runs in the sixth.
“We had a lot of guys on base, and we just couldn’t get the hits when we needed them,” Camas Prairie coach David Shears said. “We got guys on, but we never could get that hit with guys on base. ...We kind of had to do some creative baseball there to get the monkey off our back get the run in. Once we did, it kind of snowballed for us.”
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 000 000 1—1 8 0
Orofino 301 001 x—5 2 0
Sam Lindsley, Carter Mundt (4) and Cody Klement; Drew Hanna, Trebor Altman (4) and Nate Guinard. W—Altman. L—Lindsley
Camas Prairie hits — Ray Holes, Colton McElroy 2 (2B), Ryan Lockart, Noah Beeler, Klement 2, Mundt.
Orofino hits — Dash Barlow, Altman.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 200 006 0—8 11 2
Orofino 030 001 0—4 6 2
Noah Beeler, Taven Ebert (7) and David Goicoa; Dash Barlow, Anthony Fabbi (6), Joe Sparano (6) and Guinard. W—Beeler. L—Barlow.
Camas Prairie hits — McElroy 2, Goicoa 2, Klement 2, Ray Holes (2B), Beeler, Mundt, Kacyn Sickles, Carter Shears.
Orofino hits — Sparano 2, Guinard, Hanna, Kole Scharnhorst, Altman.
HIGH SCHOOLSPullman wins Scholastic Cup
RENTON, Wash. — Based on one team title and five second-place finishes, Pullman won the 2021-22 Scholastic Cup in Class 2A, it was announced by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The Greyhounds accumulated 1,735 points, setting a record in the classification and ranking them 10th on the all-time list. Pullman won the team crown in girls swimming and diving. The Greyhounds also won academic championships in fast-pitch softball and boys tennis.
The Scholastic Cup is a yearlong competition that recognizes the top school in each WIAA classification based on academic, athletic and sportsmanship excellence. Points are awarded by a school’s finish in each of the athletic and academic state championships.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDEnglar, Hermann earn All-American honors
EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State senior Jacob Englar and Idaho sophomore Lorenz Hermann earned second-team All-American honors in their respective events after the first day of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
Cougars senior Colton Johnsen also advanced to the final of the men’s 3,000 steeplechase with the 11th-fastest time.
Englar placed 15th in the pole vault with a vault of 17 feet, 4½ inches. He’s the seventh in school history to earn All-American honors and the first since Tyson Byers in 2005.
Hermann finished in 10th place in the 800 with a time of 1:47.49. He was fifth in his heat, picking off competitors in the final 200 meters but missed qualifying for the final by .04 seconds. He’s the third Vandal to earn All-American honors in the event after Leroy Robinson and John Trott achieved the feat in 1982.
Johnsen finished seventh in the first heat with a personal-best time of 8:31.64, but it proved to be enough as the second heat was slower. The final takes place at 6:24 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALLGarvin joins Idaho’s staff
MOSCOW — Former University of Idaho men’s basketball player Chance Garvin has been added to the coaching staff, it was announced.
Garvin, who played for the Vandals from 2016-21, is the graduate manager for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 62 games and made 26 starts for Idaho.
Garvin was an assistant for the Moscow High School girls basketball team and was a color commentator for UI men’s and women’s games on ESPN+ this past season.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLUng Enriquez to compete at Pan American Cup
LA PAZ, Mexico — Lewis-Clark State sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez will be competing with Team Mexico at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup through June 12.
The Sonora, Mexico, native earned a spot on the team after being scouted in a state qualifier in April.
Ung Enriquez was a first-team All-Cascade Conference honoree and averaged 2.7 kills per set for the Warriors in the fall.
In Mexico’s first match, she had nine kills in a 25-7, 25-18, 25-6 victory against Honduras. Mexico next plays Chile at 7 p.m. today.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU infielders earn academic honors
PULLMAN — Washington State infielders Jack Smith and Jacob McKeon each were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America academic All-American teams, it was announced.
Smith was a first-team honoree and McKeon made the second team. Smith was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick after hitting .358 with team-highs in hits (69), doubles (17), RBI (36), multiple-hit games (20) and multiple-RBI games (12). He currently owns a 4.0 grade-point average in working toward his master’s in business administration.
McKeon also was named to the All-Pac-12 team after finishing 10th in the conference in hitting (.348), seventh in on-base percentage (.446) and ninth in slugging percentage (.584). He owns a 3.98 GPA and is majoring in kinesiology.
NEWSWSU names Ukaegbu as deputy athletic director
PULLMAN — Washington State has announced the hiring of Ike Ukaegbu as deputy director of athletics. He will begin his duties Monday.
“Ike brings a unique background and diverse experiences to our administrative team,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “He has built a track record of positively impacting the student-athlete experience over his career. He is an exceptional leader and we are fortunate to add him to our team.”
Ukaegbu was the senior associate athletic director for compliance at Texas Christian the past seven years, overseeing all areas of compliance operations for the 22 programs at the school in Fort Worth. He also was the sport administrator for men’s basketball, swimming and diving, and rifle programs.
Ukaegbu was one of 20 individuals who participated in the yearlong NCAA Pathway Program, which prepares senior-level administrators to attain positions as athletic directors or conference commissions.
Previously, he served one year as an associate athletic director for compliance at VCU and also held stints at Boise State, Cal State Fullerton, American University and Florida Atlantic.