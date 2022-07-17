COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewis-Clark Twins and Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen split the first two games Saturday of an Idaho American Legion Class AA baseball district tournament best-of-3 series at Thorco Field, with the Twins winning the first 8-4 but falling 11-4 in the second.
The Lumbermen and Twins were tied at 2 after two innings of the first game, but a four-run third for L-C (19-16) was the difference it needed.
Chris Ricard went the distance, earning the win for the Twins. Cruz Hepburn had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first. Wyett Lopez and Kyson Barden each had a double.
The Lumbermen (30-9) then scored all of its runs in the final four innings of Game 2, erasing an early L-C advantage.
Ricard recorded two hits, including a homer, and Jack Johnson had two hits of his own, a pair of doubles.
The teams will play the decisive game in the series at 4 p.m. today at Harris Field.
GAME 1
LC Twins 204 020 0—8 7 3
Coeur d’Alene 020 100 1—4 5 2
Chris Ricard and Wyatt Lopez; Troy Shepard, Jayden Butler (6) and Joe DuCoeur. L—Shepard
LC Twins hits — Cruz Hepburn 2 (HR), Lopez (2B), Kyson Barden (2B), Brice Bensching, Elliott Taylor, Ricard.
Coeur d’Alene hits — DuCoeur (2B), Eric Bumbaugh (2B), Ryan Schneider, Cooper Larson, Ethan Taylor.
GAME 2
LC Twins 010 001 2— 4 7 0
Coeur d’Alene 005 204 x—11 8 1
Tucker Konkol, Hayden Line (5), Kaden Daniel (5), and Tyler Granlund; Ryan Schneider, Jesse Brown (6), AJ Currie (7) and Joe DuCoeur. W—Schneider. L—Konkol
LC Twins hits — Chris Ricard 2 (HR), Jack Johnson 2 (2 2B), Brice Bensching, Carson Kolb, Elliott Taylor
Coeur d’Alene hits — Schneider 2 (2B), Kyle Bridge (HR), DuCoeur (3B), Cooper Larson (2B), Eric Bumbaugh, Spencer Zeller, Copper Erickson.
Palouse Patriots 10, Spokane Cannons 9
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Patriots were able to squeak out a victory against the Cannons in Legion baseball competition.
Palouse (13-15) trailed Spokane by two heading into the seventh, but the Patriots outscored the Cannons 6-3 in the seventh and the eighth innings for the come-from-behind win.
Each team recorded 11 hits, but Spokane’s five errors gave Palouse enough of an opportunity to crawl back into the game.
Mitch LaVielle earned the win for the Patriots in relief. LaVielle additionally contributed two hits, along with Josh Greene and Bryson Hathaway. Max McCloy and Tyler Elbracht each had a double.
Palouse 100 003 510—10 11 1
Spokane 032 001 30x— 9 11 5
Calvin Heusser, Nate Elbracht (4), Joe Bendel (5), Mitch LaVielle (7) and N/A; Denton Deal, Caden Day (7), Eugene Haas III (8) and N/A. W—LaVielle. L—Day
Palouse hits — LaVielle 2, Josh Greene 2, Bryson Hathaway 2, Max McCloy (2B), Tyler Elbracht (2B), JD Peterson, Brendan Doumit, Brady Coulter
Spokane hits — Joe Griffey 2 (2B), Day 2, Taylor Oliver 2, Tate Nelson 2, Haas III (2B), Cameron Windhorst (2B), Joseph Oliver
LITTLE LEAGUELewiston 12U teams advance to regional tourneys
The Lewiston Little League program saw success in baseball and softball as the 12U teams in each sport won state championships.
The 12U baseball team (9-1) defeated West Valley 2-1 in nine innings to win the state championship and advance to the Northwest Region tournament, which will take place Aug. 6-11 in San Bernardino, Calif. The winner of the regional tournament will advance to the Little League World Series from Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Penn.
The 12U softball team won both games against Southwest Ada by scores of 7-1 and 13-7 to earn the state title. The team, which is 4-0 this summer, will play in the Northwest Region tournament starting next Saturday through July 29 in San Bernardino, Calif. If Lewiston wins, it will advance to the softball Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.
The 10U baseball and softball teams each took second place in the state. The baseball team lost to West Valey 10-0 and ends the season 8-2. The softball team lost two games to Southwest Ada, each by scores of 14-4, to finish 2-2.
GOLFTribune Cup takes place Tuesday
The Tribune Cup will makes its return at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
The event, which has not taken place the past two years because of the pandemic, will be in its 53rd year. Through the years, it was a multi-day, match-play event involving six-player women’s teams from LGCC, Quail Ridge and Red Wolf Golf Club, formerly the Clarkston Country Club. Several years, teams from Grangeville and Bryden Canyon also participated, and won the event.
However, this year it will be a one-day event, with LGCC agreeing to host the festivities.
The winners of the event will receive a charm with the date engraved on it.
LINEUPS
Red Wolf Golf Club — Brandi Kellar, Shanna Caba, Sharon Vahlkamp, Mary Lauritsen, Drea Domebo, Anne Chapman.
Quail Ridge Golf Course — Colleen Schilling, Stephanie Hough, Jessica Shapley, Kim Thiel, Sandy Hudson, Leslie Hendricks.
Lewiston Golf and Country Club — Carlee Rhodes, Debi Klamper, Kate Cannon, Marcy Spilker, Debbie Lee, Jody Servatius.
JUNIOR GOLFSeveral from area to compete in Washington district
PULLMAN — There will be a handful of players from the area competing in the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 Championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Four players from Pullman and one from Lewiston will be vying for bragging rights and the oppportunity to play in the WJGA’s state championship, which will take place Aug. 2-4 at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club in Blaine, Wash.
Pullman junior Ryliann Bednar and recently graduated Lauren Greeny will compete in the eight-player girls 16-18-year-old field.
Pullman sophomores Trae Frederickson and Parker Legried will take part in the 11-player boys 14-15-year-old field.
Lewiston senior Carson King will be among 27 others in the boys 16-18-year-old field.