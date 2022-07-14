The Lewis-Clark Twins split a pair of games against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen, winning 8-6 but falling 10-6, in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Harris Field.
The Twins (18-15) found themselves down 4-2 after three innings, then had a four-run fourth-inning rally to take the lead. L-C added a pair of fifth-inning runs and hung on for the win.
Kaden Daniel picked up the victory. Chris Ricard and Brice Bensching each had two hits. Bensching’s hits were doubles.
Game 2 saw another comeback, this time favoring the Lumbermen (29-6).
The Twins had a 5-3 lead going into the third, but Coeur d’Alene tallied five unanswered runs and outscored L-C 7-1 the rest of the way.
Carson Kolb had two hits, and Chris Ricard had a two-run homer.
GAME 1
Coeur d’Alene 103 002 0—6 8 3
LC Twins 101 420 x—8 6 0
Jayden Butler, Ethan Taylor (4), AJ Currie (5) and Joe DuCoeur; Kaden Daniel, Brice Bensching (5) and Wyett Lopez. W—Daniel. L—Taylor
Coeur d’Alene hits — Spencer Zeller 2 (2 2B), Marcus Manzardo 2, Eric Bumbaugh (2B), Cooper Larson, Austin Taylor, Copper Erickson.
LC Twins hits — Bensching 2 (2B), Chris Ricard 2, Quinton Edmison, Kyson Barden.
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 212 302 0—10 12 0
LC Twins 320 100 0— 6 9 3
Cooper Erickson, Jesse Brown (4) and Lucas Erickson; Kyson Barden, Preston Boyer (3), Jared Jelinkek (5) and Tyler Granlund, Jake Feger (6). W—Brown. L—Boyer.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Lucas Erickson 3 (2B), Joe DuCoeur 2 (2 2B), Cooper Larson 2, Marcus Manzardo (3B), Ethan Taylor (2B), Spencer Zeller, Eric Bumbaugh, Ryan Schneider
LC Twins hits — Carson Kolb 2, Chris Ricard (HR), Kaden Daniel, Elliott Taylor, Quinton Edmison, Brice Bensching, Jack Johnson, Granlund
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Longtime Oklahoma City coach Crabaugh dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Denney Crabaugh, who was the baseball coach for Oklahoma City University, died after a prolonged battle with cancer, the school’s athletic department announced.
Crabaugh, 64, was coach for the Stars since 1991, accumulating a 1,601-493-2 record with the team. He led OCU to 14 Avista NAIA World Series appearances, 14 seasons of at least 50 victories, four berths in the national title game and the 2005 national championship. He coached 92 All-Americans, 150 pro baseball players including 71 MLB draftees, eight national player of the year winners and five who eventually made it to the majors, including 2006 National League batting champion Freddy Sanchez.
Crabaugh’s win total is third-most all-time in NAIA history, and he led the Stars to a 73-7 mark in 2004, setting the NAIA single-season record for victories.
Memorial services have not been deterimed at this time but will be made available as they are determined by the family.
GOLF
U.S. Amateur qualifying takes place today
PULLMAN — A total of 70 golfers will be competing for two spots in this year’s United States Amateur when final qualifying for the event takes place at Palouse Ridge Golf Club
It’s the first time the facility has hosted a qualifier for the Amateur. This year’s Amateur takes place Aug. 15-21 at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.Y.
The field is made up mostly of players from the region, but there are golfers from California, Oregon, Georgia and Florida as well as from three foreign countries competing.
There are several former and current area high school and college golfers competing. Included in that are Devon Caruso and Kristof Panke (LewisClark State); Bryden Brown (Moscow); Jaden Cantafio, Tianyu Wu and Nate Plaster (Washington State) along with Clarkston resident Mike Iacobelli and Pullman resident Kevin Tucker.