Seven Lewis-Clark batters reached base consecutively in the second inning, providing the Twins four runs and adequate enough breathing room to hold on for a 5-3 Palouse Summer Series victory Saturday at Harris Field against Laces Baseball Academy of the Everett, Wash., area.
Jake Feger and Cole McKenzie hit singles, Nate Guinard and Cruz Hepburn were hit by pitches; Quinton Edmison and Elliott Taylor walked, and Thomas Reynolds reached on an error during the Twins’ fourth.
Edmison added an RBI triple in the fifth for L-C (5-23).
Twins starter Carson Kolb’s one earned run came via balk in the first. A Laces runner scored on an error with two outs and two on in the third.
Kolb was otherwise solid through 5 innings and 106 pitches, striking out four against six hits and three walks.
“Overall, our best strength was that start by Carson Kolb,” coach Kevin Maurer said. “He pitched his tail off. Any time he was put in a situation he got out of it. A lot of the credit goes to the guys behind him too. ... The pitching and defense really carried us through.”
Jack Johnson worked the final 1ž innings, conceding one hit in the seventh — Keegan Agen’s solo home run.
McKenzie finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, and Feger scored twice.
Laces Academy 101 000 1—3 7 2
L-C Twins 040 010 x—5 5 4
Dominic Gray and Darren Smith. Carson Kolb, Jack Johnson (6) and Jake Feger.
Laces Academy hits — Keegan Agen 2 (HR, 2B), Tim Boyles (2B), Darren Smith, Truman Baker, John O’Connell, Eshan Singh.
L-C Twins hits — Cole McKenzie 2, Quinton Edmison (3B), Cruz Hepburn, Feger.
Moscow Blue Devils 9, Bitterroot Bucs B 1
FLORENCE, Mont. — Chad Redinger went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and CJ Anderson had a three-run homer as Moscow beat Bitterroot’s B team in the Rasmussen Memorial tournament.
Josh Biltonen pitched a full five innings for the Blue Devils (17-8), picking up the win with six strikeouts and one run on eight hits. He also added an RBI single.
Roy Combs went 3-for-3 with a double to pace the Bucs.
Moscow faces Bitterroot’s A team for third place at 11 a.m. today.
Bitterroot 001 00—1 8 2
Moscow 310 41—9 8 0
Mason Arlington and Jake Roth; Josh Biltonen and CJ Anderson.
Bitterroot hits — Roy Combs 3 (2B), Braelon Bahm 2, Gabe Philbrick (2B), Roth, Arlington.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2 2B), Ryan Delusa 2 (2B), Anderson (HR), Hayden Thompson (2B), Isaac Staszkow, Biltonen.
Camas Prairie sweeps pair
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Blake Schoo and Dane Lindsley each belted two-run homers against Ellensburg to highlight the Zephyrs’ pair of victories, an 8-6 win against the Sawtooth Silver Streaks and 11-1 against the Blues by mercy rule in the Cascade Premiere Events tournament.
The Zephyrs (17-6) went 11-for-20 at the plate against Ellensburg with 10 RBI, while Brayden Turcott yielded one run on five hits and three walks.
In the first game, Lindsley also provided a home run, while Tori Ebert helped seal the deal in the fifth after he tagged out Drake Fullerton at home plate after Peyton Hess had cut the lead to 8-6 off a two-out double.
“I told the boys yesterday that if we got both wins today, we’ll go out to dinner,” coach David Shears said. “And they played pretty well, and we had some great pitching in that second game. We’re hangin’ in there as a team and it’s showing on the ball field.”
The Zephyrs advanced in the tournament bracket and will play the Silver Streaks of Caldwell at 11:15 a.m. today.
Sawtooth 301 02—6 8 4
Camas Prairie 403 10—8 4 2
Elijah Wilson, Peyton Hess (3) and Joey Zumwalt. Dane Lindsley, Reece Wimer (5), Sam Lindsley (5) and Brayden Turcott.
Sawtooth hits — Hess 2 (2B), Wilson 2, Drake Fullerton, Sam Yeakley, Nolan Moss, Zumwalt.
Camas Prairie hits — D. Lindsley (HR), Wimer, Tori Ebert, Blake Schoo.
———
Ellensburg 000 1—1 3 0
Camas Prairie 051 5—11 11 1
Braeden Anderson, Caleb Bogart (3), Brayden Twaites (4) and Owen Cox; Turcott and Ebert.
Ellensburg hits — Anderson (2B), Jayce Stuart, Theo Kirkham.
Camas Prairie hits — Schoo 2 (HR), Gannon Garman 2 (2B), Turcott 2, D. Lindsley (HR), Wimer, Ebert, Colton McElroy, Chase Kaschmitter.
Tri-City Warriors 5-9, Lewis-Clark Cubs 0-7
PASCO, Wash. — Hayden Line provided a triple, going 2-for-4 for the Lewis-Clark Cubs in Game 2 of an American Legion doubleheader against Tri-City as the Cubs dropped both games at Columbia Basin Community College.
The Cubs (8-20) notched just two hits in Game 1, as Dallas Bennett fanned 12 L-C batters for the Warriors. Bennett shut out the Cubs on 118 pitches in a complete game, walking two.
“(Bennett) brought it,” coach Kent Knigge said. “He just dominated us and located extremely well, and we struggled to put a bat on the ball. ... We definitely picked it up in the second game. We wanted to play some great competition before we head to districts next week. We’ll have to be ready to play tomorrow.”
The Cubs will play a doubleheader at noon today at the Coeur d’Alene Reds.
GAME 1
L-C Cubs 000 000 0—0 2 3
Tri-City 100 301 x—5 7 0
Levi Johnson and Tyler Granlund; Dallas Bennett and Jace Otteson.
L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line, Nathan Somers.
Tri-City hits — Tayson Parish 2, Unknown, Jack Wysock (2B), Conner Lakey, Bennett, Tanner Ortiz.
GAME 2
L-C Cubs 000 024 1—7 8 4
Tri-City 200 033 1—9 10 3
Rylan Colkins, Toby Elliott (5), Lance Bambacigno (7) and Emmett Slagg; Brighton Bridge, Sean Arnold (3), Riley Sams (4) and Tayson Parish.
L-C Cubs hits — Line 2 (3B), Grunland 2, Goicoa, Johnson, Trace Green, Slagg.
Tri-City hits — Unknown 2 (2B), Bennett 2, Sams 2, Wysock (2B), Parish, Trev Lizama, Alden Riggs.
LITTLE LEAGUECoeur d’Alene All-Stars 4, Lewiston All-Stars 3
COEUR D’ALENE — Kayden Cox hit a two-run double in the top of the third, but the 12U Lewiston All-Stars lost to Coeur d’Alene in the district tournament.
Ty Collins pitched four innings for Lewiston, and Carson Henson pitched one.
Lewiston sits with a 4-1 record and will face Hayden next weekend in Coeur d’Alene in a best-of-3 district championship series.
GOLFTwo Pullman players compete in junior tourney
WALLA WALLA — Pullman’s Parker Legreid and Matiline Rink played in the 28th annual Banner Bank Jr. Golf Invitational at Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday and Friday.
Legreid turned in scores of 80 and 79 during the two-round event, finishing in a tie for eighth in the 12-14-year-old boys’ age group.
Rink, a varsity golfer at Pullman High School, shot 97 and 93 and ended up in third in the 12-14-year-old girls’ group.