The Lewis-Clark Twins issued three walks in the top of the seventh inning, then gave up the winning run on a passed ball as they lost 8-7 to the Washington Rush at Harris Field in the Palouse Summer Series on Thursday.
Tucker Konkol allowed five earned runs in 5 innings for the Twins (11-6), while Cruz Hepburn and Chris Ricard each doubled and singled.
Twins coach Kevin Maurer cited the first and sixth innings, when Lewis-Clark loaded the bases and got zero and one run out of it.
“Just execution in those two innings, because Tucker Konkol gave us a heckua start,” he said. “That Rush team threw three different pitchers to try to tame our lineup.”
The Twins remain home to play Driveline of Kent, Wash., at 7 p.m. today, then face two games Saturday, against Kirkland, Wash., at 1 p.m. and Rock Creek of Seattle at 7 p.m.
Rush 103 210 1—8 11 2
LC Twins 004 201 0 —7 8 1
Urable, Brunette (4), Mahler (5) and McDonald; Konkol, Line (6) and Lopez. W—Mahler. L—Line.
Rush hits — Beers 2 (2 2B), Oliver 2, Marshall-Inman 2, Bruce, Mahler, Keene, Schwartzmiller.
LC Twins hits — Hepburn 2 (2B), Ricard 2 (2B), Bensching (2B), Lopez (2B), Taylor, Daniel.
Latah Generals 6, Bitterroot 5
LIBBY, Mont. — Conor Jackson hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Latah Generals 16U team edged Bitterroot in the first round of the Big Bucks tournament.
The game went only six innings because of a time limit.
The Generals got clutch hits from Junior Greene, Levi Anderson and JP Breese. They got good defense from third baseman Wyatt Hartig.
Other details were unavailable.
New Level Prep 12, Palouse Patriots 4
COLFAX — Allowing seven runs in the final inning, the Palouse Patriots dropped a decision to New Level Prep of Puyallup, Wash., in the Palouse Summer Series at McDonald Park.
Mitch Lavielle laced two doubles for the Patriots (7-7) and pitched the first five innings, allowing four earned runs.
New Level Prep 010 211 7—12 12 4
Palouse 002 011 0—4 7 2
Pinchak, Pfingston (6) and N/A; Lavielle, Peterson (6), Elbracht (7) and N/A. W—Pinchak. L—Lavielle.
New Level Prep hits — Arneson 3 (2B), Early 2 (3B), Wakefield 2 (2B), Egan 2, Wyskiel 2, Williamson.
Palouse hits — Lavielle 2 (2 2B), Heusser, Doumit, McCloy, Hecker, Schroeder.
JUNIOR GOLFLewiston’s King wins event
POST FALLS — Lewiston High School senior-to-be Carson King had a 1-under-par 72 on Wednesday and won the boys 15-18-year-old division of the Idaho Junior Tour’s event at the Links Golf Club.
King beat Osburn’s Stephen Paul and Post Falls’ Davis Sheets by two shots on the 6,450-yard layout. He tallied five birdies and four bogeys in the round.
Recently graduated Lewiston player Jack Seibly was 11th with a 9-over 82 and senior-to-be Noah Acord had a 14-over 87. Noah’s brother, sophomore-to-be Lincoln, had a 106 to finish 34th.
Moscow sophomore-to-be Paxton Dorigo tied for 28th with a 98 and junior-to-be Gage Schlueter tied for 30th with a 99.
In the girls 15-18-year-old division, Lewiston junior-to-be Mollie Seibly tied for fifth at 95. Pullman junior-to-be Ryliann Bednar carded a 97 to place seventh.
COLLEGESWSU to induct all-women’s class into Hall of Fame
PULLMAN — Washington State will induct eight individuals and one team, all female, into its athletic hall of fame Sept. 16, it was announced.
The inductees are Eka Burduli (tennis, 2005-08), Tammy Crawford (rowing, 1990-2002), LaToya Harris (volleyball, 1999-2002), Kiersten Dallstream (soccer, 2006-09), Lisa Fraser (soccer, 1989-94), Anastasia Kostina (golf, 2003-06), Celestine N’Drin (track and field, 1986-90), Georgette Reed (swimming/track and field, 1988-91) and the 1991 women’s basketball team.
“The 2022 WSU Athletic Hall of Fame class highlights exceptional contributors to the great history of Cougar Athletics, and this year, in honor of our proud history with Title IX, we welcome some of the greatest women in WSU history as we induct an all-female class,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Their accomplishments will be celebrated this fall and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus.”
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU adds Valentine to staff
PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball coaching staff announced Jake Valentine has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Valentine worked at the University of Portland the past seven seasons in several roles, including as an assistant, the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator and the associate head coach this past season. Before his time with the Pilots, he was an assistant at Santa Clara, UC Riverside and Stephen F. Austin. Valentine also played collegiately at Tacoma Community College and Hawaii Pacific.
“Jake has established himself as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast and did a tremendous job while at the University of Portland,” Cougars coach Brian Green said in a news release. “He brought in three consecutive nationally-ranked classes, and was a huge part of elevating the Pilot program. He will not only impact our recruiting, but will have a major impact with our position players.”
TRACK AND FIELDNine Cougs in U.S. meet
EUGENE, Ore. — Nine current or former Washington State athletes compete in the U.S. outdoor track championships that began at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Former Cougar Colton Johnsen finished 11th in his heat of the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 8 minutes, 45.98 seconds. He was 22nd overall.
Former WSU distance runner Paul Ryan was third in his heat and 18th overall in the 1,500 with a time of 3:41.29. In the same heat as Ryan, Zach Stallings took eighth with a clocking of 3:43.19, good enough for 26th overall.
Ryan will compete in the final at approximately 1:50 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the World Athletics Championships, which will take place July 15-24 at Hayward Field.
CJ Allen will be competing in the 400 hurdles at 6:35 p.m. today, Brock Eager in the hammer throw at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, and Nick Johnson and Sam Brixey are in the 110 hurdles at 12:35 p.m. Saturday.
Cougar women entered are Caroline Austin in the steeplechase at 6:05 p.m. today and Kiana Davis in the triple jump at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.