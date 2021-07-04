SPOKANE — The Kennewick Outlaws scored four times in the third inning and it held up Sunday in a 9-3 win against the Lewis-Clark Twins in the semifinal round of the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Al K. Jackson Field at Shadle Park High School.
The Twins (4-19) had its best showing of the season at the tournament, where they finished first in their pool and earned a victory in a quarterfinal-round game late Saturday.
And L-C got out to a quick advantage in this one, as Elliott Taylor tripled home a run and scored on Thomas Reynolds' sacrifice fly in the first inning.
However, the Outlaws tied it with two in their half of the inning, then scored all of their runs in the third with two outs. They added a single run in the fifth and two more in the sixth before the Twins got a run in the seventh.
Reynolds was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Cole McKenzie had two hits. Cruz Hepburn scored two runs.
Jack Johnson absorbed the loss, allowing 10 hits, one walk and seven runs, six earned, in 4⅔ innings.
The Twins will get a rematch against the Outlaws in an 11 a.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Kennewick.
L-C Twins 200 000 1—3 7 2
Kennewick 204 012 x—9 13 1
Jack Johnson, Wyett Lopez (5), Jose Barajas (6) and Jake Feger; Rustin Edmiston, Pabmino (7) and Jackson Lind.
W — Edmiston. L — Johnson.
L-C Twins hits — Thomas Reynolds 2, Cole McKenzie 2, Elliott Taylor (3B), Cruz Hepburn, Jake Feger.
Kennewick hits — Pabmino 3, Eden Blanco 2 (2B), Elliott 2, Rustin Edmiston, Gaven Mattson, Kopf, Jackson Lind, Tucker Zander, Carter.