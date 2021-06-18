Held to five hits and striking out 10 times, the Lewis-Clark Twins absorbed a 13-3 loss to Mercedez-Benz of Seattle on Thursday night in the first round of the Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field in Lewiston in Legion baseball action.
Benz starter Hunter Hillyard pitched four innings of one-hit ball, and second reliever Drake Bird struck out four in two innings.
Kyle Henningon collected three hits and four RBI for Benz, and Vinny Salvione added three hits.
Cruz Hepburn batted 2-for-3 for the Twins (0-9).
Mercedes-Benz 102 511 3—13 10 1
Lewis-Clark 100 020—3 5 1
Hunter Hillyard, Eli Holbert (5), Drake Bird (6) and Kooper Jones; Ethan Lyons, Kaden Daniel (5), Jose Barajas (7) and Jake Feger.
Mercedes hits — Kyle Hennington 3 (3B), Ely Kennel, Vinny Salvione 3 (2B), Cade Slayton 2 (2B), Ryan Cooney (2B).
Lewis-Clark hits — Cole McKenzie (2B), Cruz Hepburn 2, Thomas Reynolds, Quinton Edmison.
WRESTLING
Three named first-team All-GSL
Three area wrestlers were voted to the Class 2A first team as the Greater Spokane League recently announced its all-league teams.
Clarkston seniors Joey Calene (182) and Ryan Page (195), along with Pullman’s Gabe Smith (145) earned top team status in voting done by the league’s coaches.
The outstanding wrestler was Shadle Park 170-pound senior Juan Escobar, while the coach of the year was Othello’s Rudy Ochoa II.
FIRST TEAM
106 — Victornio De La Cruz, Othello; 113 — Steven Zaragoza, North Central; 120 — Logan Perkins-Utecht, West Valley; 126 — Ashton Dunn, Shadle Park; 132 — Kenndyl Mobley, North Central; 138 — Zach Lopez, Shadle Park; 145 — Gabe Smith, Pullman; 152 — Jonathan Gomez, Othello; 160 — Arturo Solorio, Othello; 170 — Juan Escobar, Shadle Park; 182 — Joey Calene, Clarkston; 195 — Ryan Page, Clarkston; 220 — Jaden Rice, Rogers; 285 — Jordan Searls, Rogers.
Wrestler of the year — Escobar.
Coach of the year — Rudy Ochoa II, Othello.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Troy Mendez, Othello; 113 — Isaac Campos, Othello; 120 — Hoyt Hvass, Clarkston; 126 — Anthony Abundiz, Othello; 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clarkston; 138 — Jeroen Smith, Pullman; 145 — Kyler Warren, West Valley; 152 — David Johnson, North Central; 160 — Isaac Sweeney, Rogers; 170 — Caber Taylor, Rogers; 182 — Naaman Deakins, East Valley; 195 — Xavier Perez, East Valley; 220 — Orlando Morales, East Valley; 285 — Josue Solorio, Othello.