The Lewis-Clark Twins rolled through the final day of the Dwight Church Memorial tournament with a pair of Legion baseball wins and avenged an earlier loss to the Benz Boys of Seattle on Sunday at Harris Field.
The Twins first topped the Spokane Expos 13-5 then rallied to beat the Benz Boys 8-7 to end their home tournament on top.
Lewis-Clark (10-4) used a monster six-run fifth inning and survived 14 hits from the Benz Boys to win the tournament finale.
The Twins were patient in their big fifth inning, benefitting from a pair of hit batters, three walks and three singles in that frame.
Elliott Taylor started the game on the mound and paced the Twins at the plate, going 2-of-3 with a run, two RBI and a double. Quinton Edmison added a run and an RBI on 2-of-2 hitting with two walks. Brice Bensching earned the win.
For the Benz Boys, Ryan Cooney racked up three hits, including a double and a triple.
Against the Expos, Edmison shined even more with five RBI and a run on just one hit, a double. Jake Feger piled up three hits and two RBI in that game.
Chris Ricard went the distance on the mound, fanning six batters in six innings for the Twins against the Expos.
Benz 111 130 0—7 14 0
Twins 200 060 0—8 9 0
Ty Alleman, Ryan Cooney (5), Leyton Lind (6) and Nate Davis; Elliott Taylor, Brice Bensching (4), Cruz Hepburn (6) and Jake Feger.
Benz hits — Ryan Cooney 3 (3B, 2B), Kyle Henington 3 (2B), Keaton Fisher 2, Troy Osborne 2, Dawson Santana, Gray, Mason Spellecy (2B), Bryce Johnson.
Twins hits — Quinton Edmison 2, Taylor 2, Jack Johnson, Chris Ricard, Bensching, Hayden Line, Jake Feger.
—
Expos 202 010 x—5 9 4
Twins 007 402 x—13 10 1
Owen Shaw, Owen Spendlove (3) and Ethen Keene; Chris Ricard and Jake Feger
Expos hits — Jamin Smith 2, Shae Doree 2, Branden Hanken 2, Josh Tillet, Keene (2B), Alex Williams.
Twins hits — Feger 3 (2B), Edmison (2B), Jack Johnson, Cruz Hepburn (2B), Elliott Taylor, Brice Bensching, Ricard, Hayden Lane (2B).
Palouse Patriots 10-6, Tri-City Prep 0-12
The Palouse and Tri-City Prep split a doubleheader.
The Patriots blanked Tri-City 10-0 in the first game before falling 12-6.
Calvin Heusser fanned seven batters in 5 1/3 innings and combined with Nate Elbracht for the two-hit shutout in the first game.
Tyler Elbracht paced the Patriots at the plate in that one, going 3-of-4 with three RBI and a run. Mitch LaVielle added a triple.
LaVielle was the top Patriot hitter in the second game, hitting 3-of-4 with two runs and two RBI.
Palouse 021 040 3—10 10 2
Tri-City 000 000 0—0 2 4
Calvin Heusser, Nate Elbracht (6) and N/A; Seelinger, E. Sheafey (1), Gazza (6) and N/A.
Palouse hits — Elbracht 3, Heusser 2, Mitch LaVielle (3B), Joe Bendel, Cade Hill, Brady Coulter, Bryson Hathaway.
Tri-City hits — Janke, J. Sheafey.
—
Palouse 100 040 1—6 7 2
Tri-City 012 621 x—12 11 2
Bryson Hathaway, Joe Bendel (4), Brendan Doumit (5) and N/A; Middleton, Huels and N/A.
Palouse hits — Mitch LaVielle (3), Bendel, Cade Hill, Brady Coulter, Nate Elbracht.
Tri-City hits — E. Sheafey 3, Janke 3, Harper 2, Stoffet, Szendee, Middleton.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 5, Wendall 4
Camas Prairie scored five runs on just two hits to edge past Wendall.
James Aragon singled and later scored the go-ahead run on a Jack Bransford sacrifice fly in a two-run fourth inning for the Zephyrs.
Camas Prairie pitchers Ray Holes and Cody Klement combined for 10 strikeouts in the win.
Wendall 010 300 0—4 6 4
Camas Prairie 003 200 x—5 2 2
Alex Hiral and Luckas McRoberts; Ray Holes, Cody Kelment (4) and David Goicoa.
Wendall hits — Wyatt Oden 2, Cooper Jones, Hiral, Julian Ponce (3B), McRoberts.
Camas Prairie hits — Colton McElroy, James Aragon.