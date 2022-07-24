NAMPA, Idaho — Tyler Horner’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run first inning as the Twin Falls Cowboys eliminated the Lewis-Clark Twins from the Idaho Class AA American Legion state baseball tournament Saturday with an 8-1 victory at Rodeo Park.
Horner led the Cowboys (25-16) with two hits and two runs scored. Twin Falls outhit Lewis-Clark 7-4 in the game.
Jace Mahlke led off the bottom of the first with a walk and Twins pitcher Carson Kolb hit Wyatt Solosabal with a pitch. The two runners moved up a base on a wild pitch, then advanced another on a passed ball to give Twin Falls the early lead. Then Horner sent a shot over the wall in left field to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Nolan Hardesty’s groundout scored Cooper Thompson, who also was hit by a pitch, for a 4-0 cushion.
L-C (19-19) cut the gap to 4-1 in the second as Brice Bensching had a one-out single and scored on Tyler Granlund’s two-out single to left.
But the Cowboys tallied one in fourth on a passed ball, two in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball, then one more in the sixth on another passed ball.
Cruz Hepburn also doubled for the Twins.
Otho Savage allowed three walks, an unearned run and struck out 11 to pick up the win.
Kolb allowed four hits, three walks and five runs, four earned, in three-plus innings to absorb the loss.
LC Twins 010 000 0—1 4 1
Twin Falls 400 121 x—8 7 1
Carson Kolb, Cruz Hepburn (4), Elliott Taylor (6) and N/A; Otho Savage and N/A. L—Kolb.
LC Twins hits — Cruz Hepburn (2B), Quinton Edmison, Brice Bensching, Tyler Granlund.
Twin Falls hits — Tyler Horner 2 (HR), Jace Mahlke, Wyatt Solosabal, Otho Savage, Gary Ford, Ben Tarchione.
Pepsi-Pak 12, Palouse Patriots 2
SPOKANE — Pepsi-Pak tallied nine fourth-inning runs to rally from an early 2-1 deficit and beat the Patriots in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule at Shadle Park High School.
Ryker Fortier went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Pepsi-Pak, which outhit Palouse 7-3. John Sullivan went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Steven Johnson allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out six to pick up the win.
Josh Greene and Kristopher Schroeder each had a double for the Patriots (13-17). Tyler Elbracht allowed five hits and five walks in three innings to take the loss.
Palouse 002 00—2 3 7
Pepsi-Pak 010 92—12 7 1
Tyler Elbracht, Max McCloy (4) and N/A; Steven Johnson and N/A. L—Elbracht.
Palouse hits — Josh Greene (2B), Kristopher Schneider (2B), JD Peterson.
Pepsi-Pak hits — Ryker Fortier 2, John Sullivan 2, Derek Wolff, Eian Peralta, Caden Gibson.
BABE RUTH SOFTBALLChocowinity (N.C.) 25, Lewis-Clark 0
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Kelsey Roach tripled twice, scored two runs and had four RBI as Chocowinity, N.C., scored double-digit runs in two of three innings to beat Lewis-Clark in a 16U Babe Ruth World Series game at Halpatiokee Park.
Londyn Keech went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI for Chocowinity (2-1), which outhit L-C 13-1. Emily Mondragon went 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Taylor Willard and Savanna Bland each had two hits for the winners.
Elizabeth Harrington had the lone hit for L-C, a one-out, first-inning single as Keech walked one and struck out eight in going the distance.
Cady Browne absorbed the loss for L-C (0-3), which is last in the seven-team, pool-play portion of the tourney and plays Hamilton County, Fla., at 1 p.m. today at the same site.
“They threw really hard and hit the ball very well,” coach Willie Wingfield said. “Our girls did make some great plays. Every time we got some momentum going, they would hit a ball just out of our reach.”
Chocowinity (10)4(11)—25 13 0
Lewis-Clark 000—0 1 5
Londyn Keech and Taylor McHenry; Cady Browne, Beccah Hogaboom (2), Maryssa Clements (3) and Beccah Hogaboom, Cady Browne (2). L—Browne.
Chocowinity hits — Londyn Keech 3 (2B), Emily Mondragon 3 (2B), Kelsey Roach 2 (2 3B), Taylor Willard 2 (3B), Savanna Bland 2, Taylor McHenry.
Lewis-Clark hit — Elizabeth Harrington.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALLHermiston (Ore.) 17, Lewiston 0
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Lewiston 12U Little League softball team registered two walks and a total of three runners as they were no-hit by Hermiston, Ore., in their first Northwest Region tournament game, which ended after three innings because of the mercy rule, at Al Hougton Stadium.
Hermiston tallied five runs in the first, then put up 11 runs in the second and cruised from there.
Kylie Virgil went 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and five RBI for the winners, who had seven hits. Alexis Sinor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI. Avery Devin had a single, three runs scored and an RBI.
Lela Rehder and Morgan Thayer each walked for Lewiston, and Brynnlea Roughton was hit by a pitch.
Lillian Rood struck out nine batters in picking up the win.
Ryan Harlow absorbed the loss.
Lewiston next will play at 9 a.m. Monday in an elimination game against an opponent to be determined.
Hermiston 5(11)1—17 7 0
Lewiston 000—0 0 0
Lillian Rood and Kenley Venoy; Ryan Harlow, Elly Cann (2) and Victoria Lockart, Demi Whitlock (3). L—Harlow.
Hermiston hits — Kylie Virgil 2 (3B), Alexis Sinor 2, Avery Devin, Marli Stackhouse, Lillian Rood.