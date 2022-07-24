Twins eliminated from Legion AA state tournament

Lewis-Clark Twins player Cruz Hepburn attempts to make a tag on a Coeur d’Alene Lumberman player during the 2021 Class AA American Legion district tournament at Harris Field. Hepburn had a double in Saturday’s 8-1 loss to the Twin Falls Cowboys that eliminated the Twins from the state tournament.

NAMPA, Idaho — Tyler Horner’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run first inning as the Twin Falls Cowboys eliminated the Lewis-Clark Twins from the Idaho Class AA American Legion state baseball tournament Saturday with an 8-1 victory at Rodeo Park.

Horner led the Cowboys (25-16) with two hits and two runs scored. Twin Falls outhit Lewis-Clark 7-4 in the game.

