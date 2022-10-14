GENESEE — In its regular-season volleyball finale Thursday, Troy defeated Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 to complete an unbeaten conference run.
It also was the Trojans’ ‘Spike for a Cure’ night. The two teams had a bake sale during the game and had a speaker come to the school and give a speech two days beforehand.
“In years past, we’ve had the speaker talk before the game,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “But this year they came in before the game, and I think that was a big help to really show what we were playing for.”
Olivia Tyler led the Trojans (24-5, 14-0) with 37 assists and went 8-of-9 at the service line with three aces. Troy will be the top seed in the upcoming Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament that begins Saturday at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.
Genesee finishes 11-4 overall, 10-4 in the league and will be the No. 3 seed at the district tournament.
Bears end with a win
KELLOGG — Morgan Claus had a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs while Taylor Broenneke notched another 11 kills in Moscow’s 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 win in its regular season finale against Kellogg.
The Bears are 11-9 overall and will start Idaho Class 4A district tournament play Tuesday against Sandpoint.
Hounds punish Pirates
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman routed Rogers in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play with a final scoreline of 25-7, 25-12, 25-11.
Sophie Armstrong made nine kills for the Greyhounds (8-3, 5-0), while Gabriella Oliver supplied 12 assists and six digs, and Margot Keane fired five aces.
Knights break Mustangs
DEARY — In the regular-season finale for both teams, visiting Logos rallied past nonleague foe Deary, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18.
Evie Grauke had a team-high 11 kills for the Knights (11-5).
“It was a good test,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “Deary is a good team, solid team — they’ll do well in their district tournament.”
The second-seeded Mustangs (10-4) begin Class 1A Division II district tournament play facing either Highland or Nezperce at 5 p.m. Saturday. In the Class 1A DI bracket, the Knights start off facing Prairie of Cottonwood at 11 a.m. the same day.
JV — Logos def. Deary.
Bulldogs tame Lions
COLFAX — Brynn McGaughy amassed 14 kills and nine blocks to help Colfax defeat 2B Bi-County League rival Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle 25-17, 26-24, 25-22.
Jaisha Gibb provided 15 assists for the Bulldogs (9-5, 7-0), and Hailey Demler 18 digs plus four aces.
JV — Colfax def. UCA.
Wildcats fall in four
COLTON — Sidni Whitcomb tallied three aces, seven digs and 10 assists, but her Colton volleyball team fell 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-8 in Southeast 1B League action to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Holly Heitstuman finished with three kills and three aces, and Clair Moehrle chipped in three kills for the Wildcats.
Garfield-Palouse sweeps Tekoa-Rosalia
PALOUSE — Kara Blomgren tallied 11 kills as the Garfield-Palouse volleyball team downed Tekoa-Rosalia 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 in Southeast 1B League action.
Megan Olson added 14 assists for the Vikings, Payton Pfaff had four aces and Clare Bowechop finished with seven digs. The Vikings improved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in league.
Pomeroy falls in three
OAKESDALE — Oakesdale defeated Pomeroy 25-10, 25-8, 25-10 in Southeast 1B League play.
Jillian Herres led in assists with 10 and Kendall Dixon added three kills to lead the Pirates (14-5, 5-2).
Bantams fall to Highlanders
SPOKANE — Clarkston ran host Shadle Park close, but ultimately fell 28-26, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Maddie Kaufman had 27 assists for Clarkston (4-8, 2-3), Sydnee Knight finished with 14 kills and Leah Copeland totaled 21 digs plus five aces.
“We had we had a lot of service errors, attacking errors, hitting errors,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “We were ahead in all the sets, and then we couldn’t quite finish out each set, so we just need to learn how to finish.”
JV — Clarkston def. Shadle Park.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 5, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — Vanna Chun notched two goals and an assist in Pullman’s shutout win against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers.
The Greyhounds (7-6, 5-3) outshot the Pirates 21-2.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 1 4—5
Pullman — Keely Franklin (Ada Harris), 5th.
Pullman — Vana Chun (Kiyla Schulenburger), 51st.
Pullman — Chun, 59th.
Pullman — Sydney Johnson (Chun), 66th.
Pullman — Schulenburger, 74th.
Shots — Pullman 21, Rogers 2. Saves — Rogers: Wise 10. Pullman: Smith 2.
Clarkston 3, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — Clarkston outshot Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park 12-3 in its victory.
Rebecca Skinner notched two goals for Clarkston (8-2-5, 6-2-3).
Clarkston 2 1—3
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Mariya Johnson), 18th.
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse, 25th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 60th.
Shots — Clarkston 12, Shadle Park 3. Saves — Shadle Park: Clear 9. Clarkston: Teasley 5.
Sandpoint 1, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — The Moscow girls soccer team fell 1-0 in the Class 4A district championship game to Sandpoint.
The Bears end their season with a 9-6-1 record. Complete information on the game was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERSandpoint 4, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Visiting Moscow failed to get on the board in a Class 4A district tournament final defeat at the hands of unbeaten Sandpoint.
The Bears finished their season with a 5-7-1 record, while the Bulldogs improved to 11-0-3. Complete information was not available.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 2 2—4
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYBaerlocher, Fiedler win titles
POMEROY — Colton’s Tanner Baerlocher and Troy’s Gretchen Fiedler each won individual titles in the 21-runner field at the Pomeroy Invitational at Pomeroy High School.
Only one team — the Trojans — had enough runners to qualify for team scores in the boys and girls events.
Baerlocher, a freshman, won the boys title in a time of 18 minutes, 15 seconds. Fiedler, also a ninth-grader, crossed the finish line first in 26:14 in the girls race.
BOYS
Area individual results — 1. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:15; 2. Noah Johnson (Troy) 19:31; 34. Derrick Chamberlin (Troy) 21:05; 5. Ben Farr (Genesee) 21:08; 6. Draveun Buchanan (Troy) 21:55; 7. Archer Barton (Troy) 22:34; 9. Asher Wilson (Troy) 23:57; 10. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 24:21.81; 11. Javan Barton (Troy) 24:25; 12. Rowen Tyler (Troy) 24:35; 13. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 24:43; 14. Loren Heitstuman (Colton) 25:33.49.
GIRLS
Area individual results — 1. Gretchen Fiedler (Troy) 26:14; 2. Lydia Richmond (Troy) 26:24; 3. Brianna O’Dea (Troy) 30:14; 4. Grace Nordin (Troy) 34:24; 5. Sophia Tibbals (Troy) 35:21; 5. Poppy Hooper (Troy) 37:21.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC remains in top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams maintain spots in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
Coming off strong performances at the LC State Invitational on Saturday, the men’s team remained at No. 11 and the women fell one spot from No. 21 to No. 22.
The Warriors next compete in the NCAA Division II Pre-National meet on Oct. 22.