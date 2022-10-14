GENESEE — In its regular-season volleyball finale Thursday, Troy defeated Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 to complete an unbeaten conference run.

It also was the Trojans’ ‘Spike for a Cure’ night. The two teams had a bake sale during the game and had a speaker come to the school and give a speech two days beforehand.

