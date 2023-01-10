DEARY — To say there was some motivation for the Troy boys basketball team was a bit of an understatement.
After getting beat soundly Saturday by Lapwai, the Trojans wanted to come right back out Monday and show that they weren’t the same team that got beat by 75 to one of the best teams in the state.
Mission accomplished.
Noah Johnson finished with 18 points as Troy downed Deary 53-22 in a nonleague contest
“We got embarrassed,” Trojans coach Trey Thatcher said. “We went out and played with no fire Saturday. There’s no shame in losing to Lapwai, but we needed to get our mojo back. I was really proud of the effort from our kids (in this one).”
Eli Stoner added 11 points for Troy (6-1), which raced out to a 17-2 advantage. Defense was the key.
“I think with our group, we pride ourselves play in the half court,” Thatcher said. “We did all of the little boring things.”
Tucker Ashmead had seven points for the Mustangs (6-4), who were without one of their top players in Kalab Rickard.
TROY (6-1)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 4 3-4 11, Chandler Blazzard 4 0-0 8, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Conner Wilson 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 9 0-0 18, Makhi Durrett 0 2-2 2, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 5-6 53.
DEARY (6-4)
Laithan Proctor 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 3, Blaine Clark 1 0-0 3, Gus Rickert 2 0-0 4, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 2-2 2, Tucker Ashmead 1 4-4 7, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 1 1-2 3, Nathan Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-8 22.
Troy 17 15 15 6—53
Deary 2 8 4 8—22
3-point goals — Holden, WIlson, Vincent, Clark, Ashmead.
JV — Troy won.
Lakeside 60, Colfax 58
COLFAX — The Bulldogs couldn’t convert their free-throw chances when they had the opportunities and dropped a nonleague decision to the Class 1A Eagles of Nine Mile Falls.
Colfax (11-2) went just 5-for-12 at the line overall, and was 1-for-6 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were fouled with 1.1 seconds left and down by two. They missed the first free throw, so they had to miss the second, and an attempt to tip the ball into the basket failed.
“We just couldn’t knock down free throws or get stops when we needed them,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
Adam Edwards paced Lakeside (4-8) with 14 points, Sadahiro Patterson had 12 and Kole Hunsaker 11.
Seth Lustig had a game-high 24 points, adding six assists, for the Bulldogs. J.P. Wigen chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS (4-8)
Sadahiro Patterson 4 2-3 12, Kole Hunsaker 4 2-3 11, Adam Edwards 5 0-0 14, Jayden Berge 2 0-0 5, Andrew Cardon 4 0-0 8, Zeshawn Griffin 1 1-4 3, Calvin Mikkelsen 2 2-4 7. Totals 22 7-14 60.
COLFAX (11-2)
Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-2 4, Adrik Jenkin 2 0-1 5, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 9 3-6 24, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-1 4, J.P Wigen 8 2-2 18, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 5-12 58.
Lakeside 6 19 11 24—60
Colfax 10 13 20 15—58
3-point goals — Edwards 4, Patterson 2, Hunsaker, Berge, Mikkelson, Lustig 3, Jenkin, Wick.
JV — Colfax lost.
Grangeville 64, St. John Bosco 50
GRANGEVILLE — Carter Mundt had 18 points as the Bulldogs held a 14-point lead at halftime and cruised to a nonleague win against the Patriots of Cottonwood.
“I think we did a good job of getting the ball inside and finishing the shots around the hoop,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “We had been struggling with doing that in the past. I think it was a good win for us.”
Sam Lindsley tallied 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-8).
Cody Wassmuth had 14 points, Torry Chmelik 13 and Clay Weckman 12 for St. John Bosco (3-3).
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-3)
Cody Wassmuth 3 6-9 14, Luke Stubbers 2 2-2 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 4 3-7 12, Torry Chmelik 5 2-5 13, Matthew Warren 0 1-2 1, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-3 4. Totals 16 14-28 50.
GRANGEVILLE (1-8)
Sam Lindsley 5 5-7 17, Ray Holes Jr. 0 0-0 0, Jaden Legaretta 3 0-0 8, Kaycen Sickels 2 2-2 6, Jack Bransford 2 0-0 5, Carter Mundt 8 2-5 18, Cody Klement 3 0-0 7, David Goicoa 0 1-2 1, Tayden Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Cooper Poxleitner 0 2-2 2, Taven Ebert 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-18 64.
St. John Bosco 10 6 18 16—50
Grangeville 17 13 13 21—64
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth 2, Weckman, Chmelik, Lindsley 2, Legaretta 2, Bransford, Klement.
Highland 64, Salmon River 48
CRAIGMONT — Noah Watson had 19 of his game-high 32 points in the first half as the Huskies of Craigmont downed the Savages of Riggins in a nonleague game.
Trevor Knowlton chipped in 25 points and 16 rebounds for Highland (5-2), which had a 33-20 lead at halftime.
“We had a couple of freshman step up and played well defensively,” Huskies coach Monty Moddrell said. “I thought our big three stepped up and played well. Our shot selection was good.”
Cordell Bovey tallied 16 points and Tyrus Swift 15 for Salmon River (0-9).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-9)
Gabe Zavala 2 0-0 6, Preston Rupp 1 0-0 3, Cordell Bovey 7 1-2 16, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 6 0-0 15, Aaron Markley 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 1-2 48.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-2)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 12 1-2 25, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 13 4-8 32, Gage Crow 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 4-8 64.
Salmon River 10 10 16 12—48
Highland 13 20 16 15—64
3-point goals — Swift 3, Zavala 2, Rupp, Bovey, Watson 2, G. Crow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lapwai 74, Logos 19
LAPWAI — The Wildcats used a 27-2 first-quarter run to cruise to a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Knights of Moscow.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks led the way for Lapwai (13-1, 6-0) with 20 points and six rebounds. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 13 points, six rebounds and six steals. Skylin Parris finished with 12 points.
Grace VanderPloeg had 13 points for Logos (0-11, 0-8), which committed 41 turnovers.
LOGOS (0-11, 0-8)
Sara Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Katie Monjure 1 0-0 2, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 0 2-3 2, Grace VanderPloeg 6 1-2 13. Totals 8 3-5 19.
LAPWAI (13-1, 6-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 4-6 13, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 20, Amasone George 3 1-2 7, Skylin Parrish 5 0-0 12, Lauren Gould 3 0-0 6, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Taya Yearout 1 2-2 4, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 4 0-0 8. Totals 30 7-10 74.
Logos 2 3 6 8—19
Lapwai 27 13 15 19—74
3-point goals — Jo. McCormack-Marks 4, Parrish 2, Ja. McCormack-Marks.
JV — Lapwai def. Logos.
Deary 45, Troy 30
DEARY — The Mustangs got off to a bit of a slow start but got things headed in the right direction with a 30-16 run in the middle two quarters of a nonleague win against the Trojans.
“We finally got on a roll hitting baskets, but give credit to Troy and (coach) Guy Wells,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They played a lot better than when we saw them earlier in the season.”
Triniti Wood had 11 points to pace the Mustangs (9-0). Kenadie Kirk chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds. Araya Wood finished with 10 points and eight steals.
Bethany Phillis finished with 10 points for the Trojans (2-10).
TROY (2-10)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 3 0-0 8, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 5 0-2 10, Gretchen Fiedler 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 3 0-1 8, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 0-3 30.
DEARY (9-0)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 5, Kenadie Kirk 4 1-3 10, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 3 4-6 10, Triniti Wood 4 3-4 11, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-15 45.
Troy 4 9 7 10—30
Deary 5 14 16 10—45
3-point goals — Hawley 2, Morgan 2, K. Wood, Kirk.
JV — Deary won.
Salmon River 48, Highland 15
CRAIGMONT — The Savages of Riggins outscored the Huskies of Craigmont by 29 in the final three quarters of a nonleague game.
Rylee Walters and Raney Walters each tallied 12 points for Salmon River (3-3). Taylor Ewing finished with 10 points.
Kaylee Owens led Highland (0-8) with six points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-3)
Taylor Ewing 4 2-2 10, Rylee Walters 5 0-0 12, Audrey Tucker 2 0-0 5, Raney Walters 4 4-12 12, Logan Calvin 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 9-18 48.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-8)
Kaylee Owens 3 0-0 6, Hanna Smith 0 1-2 1, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hix 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 2 0-0 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-2 15.
Salmon River 8 17 14 9—48
Highland 4 7 4 0—15
3-point goals — Ry. Walters 2, Tucker.
BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman wins five-team meet
CHENEY, Wash. — The Pullman boys swimming team continued its early-season dominance by winning a five-team meet late Saturday at Eastern Washington.
The Greyhounds beat Walla Walla 98-85, downed Hermiston 142-14, won against Hanford 142-22 and took down Cheney 135-35.
In individual events, William Miller was first in the 200 individual medley (1:58.11) and the 100 backstroke (56.91), Jake McCoy placed first in the 200 freestyle (1:44.02) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.48) and Zane Pumphrey was victorious in the 500 free (5:20.34).
The 400 free relay of Pumphrey, Teo Uberuaga, McCoy and Miller earned qualification to the state meet with a win in 3:24.05.
Top Pullman results
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman 1:49.51.
200 freestyle — 1. Jake McCoy 1:44.02.
200 IM — 1. Wiliam Miller 1:58.11.
50 free — 2. Zaine Pumphrey 24.20.
100 butterfly — 2. Levi Ritter 1:03.89.
100 free — 2. Teo Uberuaga 52.02.
500 free — 1. Pumphrey 5:20.34.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman 1:37.66.
100 backstroke — 1. Miller 56.91.
100 breaststroke — 1. McCoy 1:01.48.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Pumphrey, Uberuaga, McCoy, Miller) 3:24.05.