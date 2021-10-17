The Class 1A Division I district volleyball final is now set.
Troy and Potlatch each rolled through a pair of matches Saturday and will meet for the second time in two weeks in just a few days.
The Trojans (26-4), the top seed, earned a 25-2, 25-8, 25-9 win against eighth-seeded Clearwater Valley (3-19) in a first-round match, then downed No. 4 seed Genesee 25-10, 25-10, 25-19 in the second round, each match on their home court.
Meanwhile, the Loggers (16-2), the No. 2 seed, disposed of seventh-seeded Lapwai 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 in the first round, and followed with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 win against No. 6 seed Logos of Moscow, each match in Potlatch, to advance.
The final will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center.
Morgan Blazzard paced Troy in the opener with 11 kills, and Isabelle Raasch had 30 assists in the match against the Bulldogs.
Olivia Wise was 19-for-19 serving with four aces and seven kills against the Wildcats, while Dani Howard had 10 kills.
Josie Larson finished with 25 assists and 10 digs in Potlatch’s win against Logos.
By virtue of their victories, the Trojans and Loggers also advance to the state tournament, which will be Oct. 29-30 at the Activity Center.
“It’s super exciting that we’re going to have an opprtuinity to play in the state tournament,” said Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor, whose team will be making its first state tourney appearance since 2006. “That in itself is impressive, but in order to beat Troy we have to be dialed in.”
In what was the biggest upset of the day in this classification, the Knights turned back No. 3 seed Prairie 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11 in the first match of the day at Potlatch.
Annika Hanney led the way in kills with eight and Lina Jankovic had eight blocks.
“We lost to them both times in the regular season, so it feels good to finally topple them,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “We played really hard and focused on their hitters and we were able to neutralize them.”
Logos (7-12) will play Kamiah (7-13) in a loser-out match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Activity Center.
The Kubs fell to Genesee 25-10, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18 in first-round action at Troy, then rebounded to defeat Clearwater Valley 25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18.
Kamiah sophomore Laney Landmark had 22 digs, nine kills and four aces on the day. Senior Zada Loewen had nine kills, six aces and five blocks.
“We’re excited to move out of Saturday into the LCSC gym,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said. “It’s a different environment, different type of excitement.”
The Bulldogs (17-9) were led by Makayla Herman who was a perfect 23-for-23 from the line. Luci Ranisate had 16 kills and Maxine English had 14 digs.
Genesee will play a loser-out match at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Prairie (12-6) at the Activity Center.
The Pirates beat the Wildcats (4-12) in a loser-out match three sets to two, but full results were unavailable at press time.
Class 5ALewiston falls in opening round
POST FALLS — Lewiston’s volleyball team fell 25-27, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 in the opening round of the Class 5A district tournament against Post Falls.
The Bengals (11-9) will play at Lake City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out match.
Class 1A Division IITop seeds advance
KENDRICK — Top-seeded Kendrick and No. 2 seed Highland of Craigmont each won their first matches in the Class 1A Division II tournament at Kendrick High School.
The Tigers (11-3) advanced after beating No. 4 seed St. John Bosco 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 in a second-round match.
The Huskies (8-4) took out No. 3 seed Deary (8-11) in four sets, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21.
Payton Crow and Hannah Miller each had 15 kills for Highland. Chanie Brammer had 36 assists.
“I would like give an applaud to the bench,” coach Tami Church said. “None missed a serve when I asked them to come in when the main servers were struggling.”
Highland will play Kendrick at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Activity Center.
The Mustangs will face off against No. 5 seed Nezperce (4-10) in a loser-out match at 5 p.m. the same day at the same site.
The Patriots (7-9) beat the Nighthawks 25-10, 25-12, 27-25 in a first-round match, and Deary swept past Timberline (3-13) in the first round, but no set scores were available. In the final match of the night, St. John Bosco beat Timberline 17-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22.
The Patriots will face the winner of the Nezperce-Deary match at 8 p.m. Monday at the Activity Center.
REGULAR SEASONColfax rolls past Chewelah
COLFAX — Colfax remained undefeated in Northeast 2B League play with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win against Chewelah.
Justice Brown led the Bulldogs (16-3, 7-0) with 24 assists. Lauren York had 12 kills, Jaisha Gibb had 11 digs and Teresa Stolle had four blocks. York, Gibb and Stolle had two aces each.
Colfax next will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Davenport.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGrangeville 41, Orofino 12
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs’ athletic offensive line aided Caleb Frei to 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six carries in Grangeville’s Class 2A Central Idaho League win against Orofino.
“It was Caleb’s night,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “Our boys up front were opening up holes for him to run through and he was taking advantage of it.”
Grangeville (2-4, 1-0) next will play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Melba.
Orofino 0 0 0 12—12
Grangeville 13 14 7 0—41
Grangeville — Jared Lindsley 1 run (kick blocked).
Grangeville — Lindsley pass to Caleb Frei (Nichols kick).
Grangeville — Frei 7 run (Nichols kick).
Grangeville — Quincy Daniels 37 fumble return (Nichols kick).
Grangeville — Miles Lefebvre (Nichols kick).
Orofino — Nick Drobish 1 run (kick blocked).
Orofino — Reid Thomas 5 run.
Lapwai 62, Logos 26
MOSCOW — The Wildcats score 40 unanswered points to end the first half in pulling away from Logos of Moscow in a 62-26 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
The game was tied at 14 before Titus Yearout ran in from 3 yards out, one of his seven touchdowns. Yearout had three rushing touchdowns and four more through the air.
Yearout connected with Kross Taylor twice for scores, and he also found younger brother Ahlius Yearout and Mason Brown each once for touchdowns.
“Offense was clicking,” coach Josh Leighton said. “Run game was strong.”
Lapwai (5-2, 5-1) outrushed Logos 255-55.
Lapwai 22 32 0 8 — 62
Logos 14 0 12 0 — 26
Lapwai — Mason Brown 14 pass from Titus Yearout (pass failed)
Logos — Aiden Elmore 26 run (run failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 53 run (Ahlius Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Logos — Liev Comis 65 pass from Jack Driskill (Elmore run)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 3 run (Brown run)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 5 pass from T. Yearout (Simon Henry pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 6 run (Henry run)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 45 run (Brown run)
Lapwai — Kross Taylor 25 pass from T. Yearout (Terrell Ellenwood-Jones pass from T. Yearout)
Logos — Solomon Howard 82 kick return (pass failed)
Logos — Howard 3 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Taylor 49 pass from T. Yearout (Ellenwood-Jones pass from T. Yearout)
Shadle Park 39, Pullman 7
SPOKANE — Pullman’s rushing attack could only muster up 40 rushing yards in its loss to Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Shadle Park at Union Stadium.
Quarterback Riley Pettit also struggled. He went 7-for-18 passing for 102 yards with two interceptions for the Greyhounds (2-5, 2-2).
Beckett Ensminger racked up 130 yards on 22 carries for Shadle Park (4-2, 4-0).
Pullman 0 0 0 7—7
Shadle Park 7 13 12 7—39
Shadle Park — Jordan Dever 26 pass from Beckett Ensminger (Memphis Lake kick).
Shadle Park — Dever 43 pass from Natreven Dickerson (Lake kick).
Shadle Park — Ensminger 1 run (kick blocked).
Shadle Park — Dickerson 1 run (kick blocked).
Shadle Park — Liam Johnston 58 pass from Dickerson (kick blocked).
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 55 pass from Riley Pettit (Jaxon Patrick kick).
Shadle Park — Nic Tilton 12 run (Lake kick).
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGPullman wins three-team meet
Pullman emerged with wins in every event but two in winning a three-team meet hosted by Clarkston at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.
The Greyhounds had 626 points, followed by the Bantams with 329 and Cheney with 194.
Meet highlights included Pullman’s Poppy Edge bettering her state qualifying time in the 200 free with a time of 2 minutes, 2.95 seconds as well as in the 500 free with a 5:30.58. Pullman’s Bree Myers lowered her state qualifying time in the 200 IM to 2:21.25 in finishing second.
Clarkston’s Natalie Graham won the 200 IM in 2:20.46 and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.65.
Area top placers
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Abby Adams, Madi Weber, Poppy Edge, Mya Reed) 1:58.13; 3. Clarkston (Liza Higgins, Makayla Dougherty, Natalie Graham, Sarah Boemmeling) 2:14.66.
200 freestyle — 1. Edge (Pullman) 2:02.95; 4. Jordan Sawyer (Clarkston) 2:35.45.
200 IM — 1. Graham (Clarkston) 2:20.46; 2. Bree Myers (Pullman) 2:21.25.
50 free — 1. Reed (Pullman) 25.63; 3. Dougherty (Clarkston) 27.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Nelly Peng (Pullman) 1:04.99.
100 free — 1. Reed (Pullman) 56.76; 4. Dougherty (Clarkston) 1:02.08.
500 free — 1. Edge (Pullman) 5:30.58; 4. Sawyer (Clarkston) 6:52.80.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Myers, Emma Bryson, Codi Thomas, Melrose Gilbert) 1:50.86; 2. Clarkston (Higgins, Sawyer, Graham, Dougherty) 1:58.11.
100 backstroke — 1. Graham (Clarkston) 1:04.65; 3. Delaney Dolmage (Pullman) 1:24.96.
100 breaststroke — 1. Weber (Pullman) 1:12.08.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Abby Adams, Weber, Reed) 4:04.35.
Lewiston wins two of three duals
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston’s girls swimming team won four events and the boys’ team took three victories as the Bengals went 2-1 in a triple-dual meet against Wallace, Timberlake and Lakeland at The Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Lewiston beat Wallace 188-63 and Timberlake 194-28 but fell 309-142 against Lakeland.
On the boys’ side, Luke Mastroberdino won the 50 freestyle in 22.76 seconds, the 100 backstroke (1:05.63) and teamed with Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Degroot and Deegam Everett to win the 200 free relay (1:43.22).
For the girls’ team, Grace Qualman was a part of all three event wins. She was first in the 50 free (26.58), the 100 back (1:05.56), and was a member of the 200 medley relay, along with Corrinne Sawyer, Ellie Hoover and Katelyn Graber, which won in 2:14.72. Hoover also won in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.58).
Top Lewiston results
BOYS
50 freestyle — 1. Luke Mastroberdino 22.76.
100 free — 2. Isaiah Bennett 58.96.
200 free relay — 1. Lewiston (Bennett, Kaden Degroot, Deegan Everett, Mastroberdino) 1:43.22.
100 backstroke — 1. Mastroberdino 1:05.63.
100 breaststroke — 2. Degroot 1:20.33.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 1. Lewiston (Corinne Sawyer, Ellie Hoover, Grace Qualman, Katelyn Graber) 2:14.72.
200 freestyle — 5. Graber 3:14.67.
200 IM — 2. Hoover 2:35.55.
50 free — 1. Qualman 26.58.
100 free — 2. Sawyer 1:08.75.
200 free relay — 2. Lewiston (Hoover, Graver, Sawyer, Qualman) 2:04.19.
100 backstroke — 1. Qualman 1:05.56.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hoover 1:19.58.
400 free relay — 3. Lewiston (Lyrica Peterson-Wagenborg, Mercedes Moore, Ariana Flaig, Eleanor Kingsley) 6:33.23.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC falls in five
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson had 22 kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 against College of Idaho in a Cascade Conference match at the Activity Center.
Freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez added 12 kills for the Warriors (11-12, 6-9). Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez finished with 32 assists and senior setter Jess Ruffing had 23. Junior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 27 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward chipped in 16.
Emily Vandenberg paced the Yotes (10-13, 7-8) with 12 kills. Sidney Firth finished with 41 assists and 12 digs, and Sydnee Steel added 15 digs.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU in 16th at Stanford Intercollegiate
STANFORD, Calif. — Junior Jiye Ham continues to be the top Washington State women’s golfer after two rounds of the Stanford Intercollegiate at Stanford Golf Course.
The Cougars are 16th of 18 teams in the field at 599, well behind meet leader Stanford’s 547.
Ham had three birdies in her second round, but she shot a 4-over-par 75 and is at 3-over 145, tied for 32nd.
The final round of the event is today.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 547; 2. Oregon 567; 3. San Jose State 568; T4. Arizona State 570; T4. UCLA 570; T6. Oregon State 571; T6. USC 571; 8. California 574; 9. Texas 580; 10. Washington 585; 11. Georgia 589; 12. Stanford ‘B’ 594; T13. Iowa State 595; T13. Colorado 595; T13. Pepperdine 595; 16. Washington State 599; 17. Northwestern 600; 18. UC Davis 619.
Individual — Rose Zhang (Stanford) 130.
WSU individuals — T32. Jiye Ham 145; T56. Amy Chu 150; T56. Madelyn Gamble 150; T67. Darcy Habgood 154; T83. Emily Caldwell 162.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU falls to Arizona State
PULLMAN — Senior Chloe Larson and freshman Angela Di Palo were a part of two victories each as the Washington State swimming team fell 157-105 to Arizona State at Gibb Pool.
Larson and Di Palo, along with sophomore Hailey Grotte and senior Paige Gardner, won the 200 freestyle relay. Larson (50 free) and Di Palo (100 free) each won individual events.
Senior Taylor McCoy also took the 100 backstroke, and senior Mackenzie Duarte won the 200 breaststroke.
The Cougars next compete at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at USC.
WSU top finishers
400 medley relay — 3. Washington State (Taylor McCoy, Mackenzie Duarte, Ilaira Moro, Chloe Larson) 3:48.96.
1,000 freestyle — 4. Josei Liebzeit 11:06.64.
200 free — 3. Noelle Harvey 1:54.27.
100 backstroke — 2. McCoy 57.98.
100 breaststroke — 2. Lauren Burckel 1:05.06.
200 butterfly — 3. Moro 2:07.75.
50 free — 1. Larson 23.37.
100 free — 1. Angela Di Palo 51.44.
200 back — 1. McCoy 2:03.01.
200 breast — 1. Duarte 2:18.28.
500 free — 2. Harvey 5:06.72.
100 fly — 3. Kaya Takashige 57.84.
400 IM — 2. McCoy 4:28.51.
200 free relay — 1. Washington State (Larson, Di Palo, Hailey Grotte, Paige Gardner) 1:34.74.