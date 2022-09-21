TROY — Jolee Ecklund had 16 kills to help the Troy Trojans remain perfect in Class 1A Division I Whitepine League volleyball play Tuesday with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-11 win against Logos of Moscow.
Katie Gray was 18-of-20 from the service line and had five aces for Troy (8-3, 7-0). Laura House added 11 digs.
“Logos was a really great team, had a lot of back and forth volleys,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “My girls had really good defense, didn’t let the ball drop. I am excited about that.”
JV — Troy def. Logos.
Loggers level Bulldogs
POTLATCH — In a meeting of two of the top teams in the Whitepine League Division I, Potlatch put a late exclamation point on a 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-6 victory against visiting Genesee to move into second place in the league.
“To beat them a set 25-6 is impressive,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “... We served really well tonight. That was a huge key for us — our serving. We kept the pressure on them; that was huge.”
Sophomore Emma Patten went 17-for-17 serving with six aces and nine assists for the Loggers (7-2, 6-2), while Brooke Peterson served 16-for-18 with three aces, 11 kills and five blocks.
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch 3-0.
Tigers complete sweep of league foes
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor had 10 kills and 10 aces to lead the Kendrick effort as the Tigers shut down visiting Highland of Craigmont 25-8, 25-9, 25-14.
Kendrick (6-1, 6-0) has now met every other team in the Whitepine League Division II field once apiece, going unbeaten in those matches to lead the field at the midway point of the season.
Rose Stewart added another seven kills along with four blocks for the Tigers, who knocked the Huskies down to 1-9 on the season and 1-5 in league.
JV — Kendrick def. Highland 2-1.
Colfax comes out on top
COLFAX — In their Class 2B Bi-County League season debut, Colfax pulled out a 25-18, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19 win against visiting Reardan.
Brynn McGaughy had 20 kills for Colfax (1-1, 1-0), while Jaisha Gibb provided 19 assists and Brenna Gilchrist made 24 digs.
Bulldogs coach Megan Dorman called it a “well-rounded” showing in which “everyone helped in different areas.”
JV — Colfax def. Reardan.
Kamiah sweeps at tri-match
COTTONWOOD — Kamiah scored its first volleyball win against host Prairie of Cottonwood in several years in a tri-match between the two teams and Grangeville.
The Kubs defeated the Pirates 22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 15-12 in a Whitepine League showdown. Kamiah also knocked off nonleague rival Grangeville 25-16, 25-17, 25-18, while Prairie beat the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-23, 25-15.
Against Prairie, Laney Landmark notched 11 kills and 29 digs for Kamiah (8-4, 4-4). Mariah Porter led the Kubs in digs with 20 against Grangeville.
In the Prairie-Grangeville match, Lexi Schumacher dished out 30 assists and served 12-for-12 to help the Pirates (5-6, 3-4) secure the victory.
Mustangs down Nighthawks
DEARY — The host Mustangs earned their fifth win in six contests with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-10 Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce.
Kenadie Kirk had six aces for Deary (5-3, 3-2).
“One of our first games where we played consistent for all three sets,” Deary coach Brooke Swanson said.
JV — Deary def. Nezperce 25-19, 25-10, 15-7
Rams serve up league win
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia asserted itself in the fourth set against visiting Lapwai to seal what coach Kamm Mangun called “our first league win in a long time.”
The set scores were 25-23, 14-25, 25-21 and 25-11.
“We went almost 90 percent serving,” said Mangun, whose team improved to 4-8 on the season and 1-8 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Tabitha Smyth led the Rams at the line with 14 aces.
JV — Lapwai def. CV 3-0.
Pirates bury Irish
POMEROY — Jillian Herres filled the stat sheet for the Pirates in a 25-21, 25-11, 25-16 victory against DeSales.
Herres had 26 assists, six digs and a 19-of-20 showing from the service line with four aces for Pomeroy (3-1).
Chase Caruso had 21 digs, while Haliee Brewer had 12 digs and 10 kills.
JV — Pomeroy def, DeSales.
Blackhawks halt Hounds
CHENEY, Wash. — Visiting Pullman fell 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 to nonleague foe Cheney.
Joy Assonken led the victorious Blackhawks (6-0) with 18 kills. For the Greyhounds (3-2), Lily McNannay notched 16 digs and Gabriella Oliver made 13 assists while firing two aces.
JV — Cheney def. Pullman 3-0.
Bears bested by Hawks
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow hung close with Class 4A Inland Empire League rival Lakeland of Rathdrum, but ultimately fell 27-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18.
“We struggled a little bit at serve-receive, so I think that hurt us a little bit,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We didn’t play our best tonight, but the girls fought hard to stay in there.”
Freshman middle blocker Jessa Skinner led the Bears (7-8, 1-1) in kills with nine, while Taylor Broenneke returned from an injury layoff with seven kills of her own. Maecie Robbins had a team-high 30 digs for the Bears, and Morgan Claus added 29 digs and seven kills.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow 3-0.
Panthers burned by Dragons
SPOKANE — Asotin battled but fell 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9 in Class 2B Bi-County League play against St. George’s of Spokane,
Asotin drops to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 4, Clarkston 0
PULLMAN — In an effort bolstered by three goals from Hannah James, the Greyhounds cruised to victory against shorthanded Clarkston in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
James delivered the first, second and fourth scores for Pullman (2-3) with an assist from Vanna Chun on the second, while freshman Sidney Johnson added one goal of her own. For Clarkston (2-1-2), goalkeeper Eloise Teasley made eight saves.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell noted this was the most lopsided victory his Hounds have recorded against Clarkston since 2011.
Clarkston 0 0—0
Pullman 2 2—4
Pullman — Hannah James, 8th.
Pullman — James (Vanna Chun), 16th.
Pullman — Sidney Johnson, 45th.
Pullman — James, 50th.
Shots — Pullman 13, Clarkston 2. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 8. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU wins Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State men’s golf team registered its second victory in about a year, beating USC by three strokes at the Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain Golf Club’s Olympic Course.
The Cougars registered an 868 to take the title in the 15-team field, edging past the Trojans’ 871.
Washington State’s last tournament win came Oct. 23, 2021 at the 15-team Visit Stockton Invitational in Stockton, Calif.
Junior Jaden Cantafio had five birdies, three bogeys and an eagle on the 305-yard par-4 No. 18 to finish the third round at 4-under-par 68. That lifted him to a tie for third place overall with a three-round total of 3-under 213. Senior Pono Yanagi had all five of his birdies in the final round on the back nine to card a 1-under 71 and a three-round total of 2-under 214 to tie for fifth place.
The Cougars next compete Oct. 3-4 at the Mark Simpson Invitational at Boulder (Colo.) Country Club.
Team scores — 1. Washington State 868; 2. USC 871; 3. Washington 873; 4. Oregon 874; 5. Long Beach State 876; 6. Oregon State 877; 7. Duke 881; 8. Utah 887; 9. San Jose State 890; 10. Nevada 891; 11. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 893; 12. Seattle 900; 13. UC Davis 906; 14. Boise State 935; 15. Colgate 949.
Medalist — Jackson Rivera (USC) 208.
WSU individuals — T3. Jaden Cantafio 213; T5. Pono Yanagi 214; 23. Preston Bebich 222; T39. Sam Renner 225; T45. Peter Jung 227.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU takes fourth in Wisconsin
VERONA, Wis. — The Washington State women’s golf team finished tied for fourth out of 13 teams at the Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.
The Cougars tallied an 876 to tie with the host Badgers, behind tournament champion Nebraska’s 863.
Senior Darcy Habgood and sophomore Jinyu Wu shot identical 2-over-par 74s in the final round and each finished tied for 12th place with a three-round total of 1-over 217.
WSU next competes at the Red Sky Classic from Monday-Spet. 28 at the Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo.
Team scores — 1. Nebraska 863; T2. Old Dominion 874; T2. Notre Dame 874; T4. North Florida 876; T4. Wisconsin 876; T4. Washington State 876; 7. Colorado State 877; 8. Rutgers 888; 9. Delaware 889; T10. UC Davis 904; T10. Iowa 904; 12. Indiana 909; 13. East Carolina 926.
Co-medalist — Montgomery Ferreira (Notre Dame), Leigha Devine (Rutgers) 209.
WSU individuals — T12. Darcy Habgood 217; T12. Jinyu Wu 217; T19. Madelyn Gamble 220; T28. Sarah Skovgaard-Bils 222; 59. Jiye Ham 235.
PRO GOLFNuhn tied for 26th at PGA regional event
SPOKANE — University of Idaho men’s golf coach David Nuhn had a 1-over-par 72 and sits in a tie for 26th place after the first round of the 2022 PGA Pacific Northwest Professional Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club.
Nuhn had three birdies and four bogeys on his round, and is 12 shots behind Colin Inglis for the lead.
Current UI golf course pro Michael Wagner tied for 105th place after a 13-over 84, and former UI golf course pro Andrew Elaimy, now the pro at Old Works Golf Course, is 111th after a 16-over 87.
The second round starts at 7:40 a.m. today.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC selling season passes
The Lewis-Clark State athletic department is selling 2022-23 season passes for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, it was announced.
The home schedule features three nonconference men’s basketball games, six nonconference women’s games, and three exhibition games for each team.
The men will host the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic from Nov. 3-5.
The women will play Rocky Mountain (Mont.) that same weekend, and will have games against Carroll and NCAA Division III George Fox.
Conference play opens Nov. 22.
Fans who had season tickets in 2021-22 have until Oct. 10 to renew. Season tickets also can be purchased at lcwarriors.com/tickets.
NEWSBachman named conference SAAC chair
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State junior volleyball player Ashlee Bachman was named chairperson for the Cascade Conference’s Student-Advisory Advisory Committee, it was announced.
Bachman, a libero and a former Lewiston High School player, is one of two LCSC representatives at the conference level. She will be the conference’s national representative to the NAIA’s Association of Student-Athletes.
She also will work with the conference on SAAC agendas, the speaker series as well as newsletter content.
“I’m honored to have been chosen by the commissioner to take on this responsibility and be a voice for the student-athletes in the Cascade Conference,” Bachman said in a news release.