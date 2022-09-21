TROY — Jolee Ecklund had 16 kills to help the Troy Trojans remain perfect in Class 1A Division I Whitepine League volleyball play Tuesday with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-11 win against Logos of Moscow.

Katie Gray was 18-of-20 from the service line and had five aces for Troy (8-3, 7-0). Laura House added 11 digs.

