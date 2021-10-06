TROY — On senior night, the Troy Trojans rolled to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-7 Whitepine League Division I high school volleyball victory Tuesday against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Troy (19-4, 11-0) honored five seniors before the match.
Morgan Blazzard led the seniors with 14 kills. Makayla Sapp was 16-for-16 from the service line with four aces, Isabelle Raasch had 24 assists, Bailee Cook had one ace and Betty Mckenzie had one kill to round out the senior stats.
Troy will host its Spike for a Cure cancer fundraiser match Thursday against Genesee.
Tigers expel Spartans
KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers posted a 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 Whitepine League Division II win against Timberline of Weippe, bouncing back from a Monday defeat to Orofino.
Huskies nip Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Highland of Craigmont rolled to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce in a “pink-out” game featuring athletes wearing pink attire to honor cancer survivors.
Emily Dau and Payton Crow combined to serve 28-for-30 for Highland (7-4, 7-3), and Crow racked up 12 kills on the day.
JV — Tied 1-1
Bulldogs best Bengals
SANDPOINT — Visiting Lewiston played Sandpoint tough, but fell 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 in an Inland Empire League match.
The Bengals (10-6, 1-5) got 14 kills from Katy Wessels and nine from Julia Dickeson, with 21 digs from Morgan Moran and 31 assists by Megan Halstead.
“I thought they played with some heart,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “We have some sickness and some injuries happening right now, so there were people stepping up in different positions who hadn’t been playing in the position they were playing.”
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 2-1
Frosh — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 3-0
Bantams fall in four
SPOKANE — Clarkston took the first set, but ultimately lost 23-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 to Shadle Park in the Bantams’ Class 2A Greater Spokane League opener.
Avah Griner led Clarkston (0-6, 0-1) with nine kills, and also had a block. Maddie Kaufman had 23 assists and Leah Copeland had 18 digs.
Nighthawks prey on Wildcats
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Colton fell 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 to Oakesdale in Southeast 1B League play.
Maggie Meyer notched three kills and two blocks for the Wildcats, while Rachel Becker put up 10 digs and Grace DeMeerleer had five assists.
JV — Asotin def. Colton 25-21
Trojans tame Bears
MOSCOW — Visiting Post Falls handled Moscow 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 in Inland Empire League play.
Sam Unger had 29 assists and 10 digs for the Bears (9-9, 8-8). Grace Allen made seven kills and four blocks, Morgan Claus had six kills 10 digs and three aces, and Maecie Robbins and Ellie Gray did a “fantastic job on serve-receive,” according to Moscow coach Toni Claus.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
Maniacs beat Tigers
OROFINO — The Orofino volleyball team came from two sets down to win 17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-13 in a nonleague match late Monday against Kendrick that doubled as a ‘Dig for a Cure’ cancer event.
Kaycee Hudson led the team with 11 kills, and also had 20 digs. Riley Schwartz also had 20 digs and had three aces.
“We were also coming off a week off, so the girls started off a little slow,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said.
For Kendrick, sophomore Ruby Stewart had 19 assists, 23 digs and was 16-for-17 from the service line.
Before the game, each girl dedicated the game to a cancer survivor or someone they had lost and recognized them.
Orofino will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Timberline.
JV — Orofino def. Kendrick 2-1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 4, Shadle Park 1
SPOKANE — Luella Skinner scored three goals, two of them assisted by her younger sister Rebecca, to lead Clarkston in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Shadle Park of Spokane.
The sisters’ goals were the first two of the game, while Chassidy Schneider and Luella each scored on penalty kicks in the second half for the Bantams (8-3, 5-1) before Shadle Park finally got on the board.
Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said that the Skinner sisters “work really well together” and felt that his team “really played an awesome passing game today.”
Clarkston 2 2—4
Shadle Park 0 1—1
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Rebecca Skinner), 29th.
Clarkston — L. Skinner (R. Skinner), 39th.
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider, 47th.
Clarkston — L. Skinner, 63rd.
Shadle Park — Kyleigh Archer, 69th
Shots — Clarkston 10, Shadle Park 4. Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 4, Shadle Park: McKinlee Grote 8.
Pullman 7, Rogers 0
PUYALLUP — Pullman scored three times in the first nine minutes en route to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League shutout of Rogers.
Hannah James got the first goal in the second minute and quickly added another in the fifth. Five different Greyhounds found the back of the net.
Keely Franklin, Elise McDougle and Elise French each recorded a goal and an assist.
Pullman (6-5, 3-2) will host West Valley on Thursday.
Pullman 4 3 — 7
Rogers 0 0 — 0
Pullman — Hannah James (Keely Franklin), 2nd.
Pullman — James (Elise French), 5th.
Pullman — Ava Petrino, 9th.
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer (Elise McDougle), 31st.
Pullman — McDougle (Franklin), 47th.
Pullman — French, 56th.
Pullman — Meg Limburg, 76th.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGenesee game moved to Saturday
GENESEE — Genesee’s Whitepine League Division I game against Kamiah, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday because of a shortage of officials. It also doubles as the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYBaerlocher leads the way at meet
COLFAX — Colton senior Lola Baerlocher had the top girls’ time at the District 7 1B/2B South league meet at Colfax Golf Club.
Only two schools — Garfield-Palouse and Colfax — had enough runners to compete for a team title on the girls’ side, but several schools had athletes compete. Garfield-Palouse won with 15 points.
On the boys’ side, Colfax won with 44 points. Only four schools had enough runners to qualify for a team score, but several others had athletes competing.
Baerlocher won with a time of 20 minutes, 56.65 seconds.
The top boys’ runner was Colfax senior Dyamin Vanek, who finished second in 17:42.1.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Colfax 44; 2. Garfield-Palouse 47; 3. Liberty 57; 4. Touchet 63.
Individual — 1. Mitchell Hanegan (Liberty) 17:26.55.
Colfax individuals — 2. Dyamin Vanek 17:42.1; 7. Jaxon Eads 19:28.8; 10. Luka Garcia 20:21.83; 14. Alex McHargue 20:35.93; 22. Jack Warwick 22:34.46; 26. Jacob Jones 23:56.86.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 4. Brendan Snekvik 18:19.78; 5. Kieran Snekvik 18:20.05; 16. Colby Dugger 20:57.17; 21. Josh Appel 22:11.4.
Other area individuals — 6. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:26.61; 12. Samuel Hall (Asotin) 20:26.61; 24. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 22:48.65; 27. Brady Bott (Pomeroy) 25:15.52.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 16; 2. Colfax 45.
Individual — Lola Baerlocher (Colton) 20:56.65.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Ashleigh Hightree 21:12.05; 4. Kennedy Cook 21:32.18; 5. Samantha Snekvik 21:40.15; 6. Courage Hightree 21:55.05; 9. Lola Edwards 23:55.5; 11. Zoe Laughary 24:42.52; 12. Laynie Southern 24:45.43; 15. Noemi Appel 27:15.68; 16. Ella Cuellar 27:28.18; 20. Ainsley Sievers 32:07.27.
Colfax individuals — 8. Anna Cocking 22:53.83; 10. Hanna Baerlocher 24:35.21; 13. Gabby Rabaiotti 25:20.58; 14. Paige Cocking 25:43.68; 17. Grace Jones 28:10.5.
Other area individuals — 7. Eloise Clark (Colton) 21:55.36; 19. McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (Asotin) 32:01.68; 21. Madison Hurlbert 32:48.68; 22. Annie Petty 33:05.75.
Anderberg, Tiegs win at Nezperce
NEZPERCE — Clearwater Valley-Kamiah’s Wyatt Anderberg and Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs each won individual titles at a twice postponed cross country meet at Nezperce.
There were five schools involved, but none recorded team scores because they didn’t have the full complement of runners.
Anderberg, a sophomore, won the boys’ race in 19:01.8. Tiegs, a senior, won the girls’ race in 21:56.5.
BOYS
Individual — Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 19:01.8.
Other area individuals — 2. Matthew Wemhoff (Prairie) 20:14.4; 3. Harrison Hill (Timberline) 20:24.0; 4. Jaxon Vowels 20:28.3; 5. Owen Tiegs 20:42.1; 6. Tristan Curral (Nezperce) 20:54.6; 7. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 21:38.1; 8. Kyd Bonner (Timberline) 22:00.4; 9. Jack Roberts (Nezperce) 22:04.1; 10. Carson Yearout (Potlatch) 22:05.1; 11. William Yearout (Potlatch) 22:38.3; 12. Zane Wilcox (Nezperce) 23:44.6; 13. Justice Richardson (Timberline) 23:48.0; 14. Cole Duclose (Prairie) 24:24.7; 15. Morgan Poxleitner 24:25.2; 16. Isaiah Wisher (Timberline) 34:05.9.
GIRLS
Individual — Grace Tiegs (Nezperce) 21:56.5.
Other area individuals — 2. Eleah Swan (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 23:11.8; 3. Zoe Hooper (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 25:05.3; 4. Lauren Carr (Timberline) 25:19.4; 5. Victoria Weber (Potlatch) 26:33.6; 6. Ashlyn Ledeboer (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 26:40.4; 7. Britton Tunnell (Potlatch) 26:48.1; 8. Jessica Biltonen (Potlatch) 27:51.0; 9. Natalie Goeckner (Prairie) 28:40.7; 10. Katteri Duman 29:01.0; 11. Evelyn Ward (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 29:04.7; 12. Elizabeth Severns (Potlatch) 30:21.1; 13. Wisteria Mulford (Potlatch) 36:50.4.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWSU pair grab top player honors
SAN FRANCISCO — For the first time since 2018, the Washington State soccer team won two of the Pac-12 Conference’s weekly awards.
Freshman Nadia Cooper was named goaltender of the week, and senior midfielder Sydney Pulver was the defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Cooper extended her scorelesss streak to 495 minutes with a 2-0 win at Colorado on Sunday. She has yet to concede a goal this season.
Pulver became the program’s all-time leader in games played with 87 on Thursday at Utah. She has two goals and two assists this season.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFSekulic leads WSU at Fighting Irish event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Senior Max Sekulic shot a 3-over 73 and led all Washington State individuals in the final round of the Fighting Irish Classic at Warren Golf Course.
The Cougars finished 12th in the 14-team event with an 871, well behind meet winner Washington’s 825.
Sekulic tallied a three-round total of 2-over 212 in the two-day event.
The Cougars next compete Monday and Tuesday at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis, Ore.
Team scores — 1. Washington 825; 2. Notre Dame 828; 3. Utah 830; 4. Kent State 834; 5. Michigan State 8383; 6. Rutgers 847; 7. Oregon State 850; 8. Mississippi State 851; 9. Colorado 857; 10. Iowa 858; 11. Georgia Southern 869; 12. Washington State 871; 13. Iowa State 875; 14. Boston College 883.
Medalist — RJ Manke (Washington) 825.
WSU individuals — T25. Max Sekulic 212; T47. Jaden Cantafio 219; T57. Pete Jung 222; T62. Pono Yanagi 224; T62. Tianyu Wu 224.
LCSC’s Caruso honored
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior Devon Caruso was named the Cascade Conference’s golfer of the week, it was announced.
Caruso, a former Pomeroy High School standout, won the Warrior Invitational on Sept. 28 by two shots, carding a 9-under 207 for the three rounds. In the second round Sept. 27, he had 10 birdies on his way to a 65.