MOSCOW — The Troy Trojans claimed a 50-40 Whitepine League Division I boys basketball victory against Logos of Moscow on Monday at ICCU Arena.
Logos (4-10, 3-8) led through the first quarter and hung close for most of what coach Nate Wilson called a “back-and-forth game,” but the Trojans (10-3, 8-3) took over after the Knights got in foul trouble at the end of the third quarter.
“We found something in that fourth quarter,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said. “We’ve got a big game tomorrow against Potlatch, and I think it was great for us to go in there and have a test against Logos.”
Eli Stoner (19 points) and Noah Johnson (18) led the way for Troy (10-3, 8-3), which clinched a winning league record for the season with the victory. Jack Driskill had five 3-pointers and a team-high 17 points for Logos, while teammate Seamus Wilson added 14 points and nine rebounds.
TROY (10-3, 8-3)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 7 5-8 19, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 7, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 8 2-3 18, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-15 50.
LOGOS (4-10, 3-8)
Seamus Wilson 5 1-7 14, Jack Driskill 6 0-0 17, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 0 0-0 0, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 2 0-0 4, Boaz Whitling 1 0-0 3, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-7 40.
Troy 14 6 14 16—50
Logos 18 3 11 8—40
3-point goals — Holden, Driskill 5, Wilson 3, Whitling.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Salmon River 47, Meadows Valley 44
RIGGINS — Cordell Bovey went off for seven 3-pointers and 23 total points in a game in which Salmon River of Riggins finished strong to battle past Meadows Valley of New Meadows, Idaho, in Long Pin Conference play.
Gabe Zavala added another 14 points for the victorious Savages (3-14, 3-8), while Koby Rives (15 points) and Jake Hendrix (11) reached double figures for Meadows Valley (0-13, 0-10).
MEADOWS VALLEY (0-13, 0-10)
Hoyt Rhodes 2 1-2 6, Jake Hendrix 3 5-6 11, Joseph Padgett 1 0-0 3, Cody Padgett 4 0-1 9, Koby Rives 6 2-2 15. Totals 15 8-11 44.
SALMON RIVER (3-14, 3-8)
Gabe Zavala 5 3-4 14, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 8 0-1 23, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 4 0-0 9, Aaron Markley 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 4-7 47.
New Meadows 12 12 9 11—44
Salmon River 10 11 9 17—47
3-point goals — Rhodes, J. Padgett, C. Padgett, Rives, Bovey 7, Zavala, Swift.
Highland 53, Colton 47
COLTON — Highland of Craigmont built a healthy lead in the middle quarters and held off a late rally from host Colton for a nonleague victory.
Noah Watson led the victorious Huskies (7-7) with 29 points and “really took over” the Highland offense in the fourth to help maintain the winning edge, according to coach Monty Moddrell. Gage Crow added another 14 of Highland’s points.
Matt Reisenauer of Colton (3-14) hit four 3-point goals and totaled 28 points, while Grant Wolf provided 11 more for the Wildcats.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-7)
Jackson Smith 0 1-2 1, Trevor Knowlton 2 4-6 8, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 1-2 1, Noah Watson 9 9-16 29, Gage Crow 5 4-7 14. Totals 16 19-33 53.
COLTON (3-14)
Angus Jordan 1 0-0 3, Grant Wolf 5 0-0 11, Memphis McIntosh 1 0-0 3, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matt Reisenauer 10 3-5 28, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-5 37.
Highland 13 16 8 16—53
Colton 11 5 6 24—47
3-point goals — Watson 2, Reisenauer 4, Jordan, Wolf, McIntosh.
JV — Colton 23, Highland 14
Orofino 68, St. John Bosco 45
OROFINO — Nick Drobish and Joel Scott combined for 35 points to power Orofino to a nonleague win against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Eight players in all got on the board for the triumphant Maniacs (8-5). For the Patriots (5-6), Levi and Cody Wassmuth made double-digit contributions of 10 and 13 points, respectively.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-6)
Cody Wassmuth 5 1-2 13, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 1 0-0 2, Clay Weckman 3 2-2 8, Torry Chmelik 3 0-0 6, Matthew Warren 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 5 0-0 10, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-4 45.
OROFINO (8-5)
Drew Hanna 3 2-3 8, Hudson Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 8 0-0 18, Landon Hudson 2 2-2 6, Trystan Grey 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 8 0-0 17, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 7, Landon Connelly 2 4-4 8, Harrison Grey 0 0-1 0. Totals 28 8-10 68.
St. John Bosco 8 10 18 9—45
Orofino 19 12 14 23—68
3-point goals — Wassmuth 2, Drobish 2, Scott, Naranjo.
C — SJB 56, Orofino 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton 78, Highland 8
COLTON — Grace Kuhle and Kyndra Stout of Colton combined for 61 of their team’s 78 points in a nonleague whitewash of Highland of Craigmont.
The Wildcats (17-1) held the Huskies (1-15) scoreless in the fourth quarter and gave up no more than two field goals in any quarter played.
“We had a lot of great contributions tonight from a lot of different players,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “It was a good team win tonight coming off two big games this past weekend.”
Highland (1-15)
Kaylee Owens 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hix 2 0-2 4, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 1 0-0 2, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-2 8.
Colton (17-1, 8-0)
Grace Kuhle 12 4-5 34, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 6, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 10 2-2 27, Ella Nollmeyer 2 0-0 4, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 4, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 6-7 9.
Highland 2 2 4 0— 8
Colton 28 19 15 16—78
3-point goals — Kuhle 6, Stout 5, Heitstuman 2, Whitcomb.
Deary 43, Potlatch 33
POTLATCH — Recovering from a slight early deficit, the visiting Deary Mustangs charged past Potlatch in nonleague play.
Araya Wood of Deary (14-1) was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points, while teammate Kenadie Kirk was just behind her at 12. Jordan Reynolds led the Loggers (11-9) with eight points.
DEARY (14-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 4 1-2 12, Araya Wood 4 4-5 13, Triniti Wood 1 1-4 3, Macie Ashmead 4 1-4 9, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-15 43.
POTLATCH (11-9)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Tayva McKinney 3 0-0 6, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-2 6, Jordan Reynolds 2 4-6 8, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Payton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 33.
Deary 8 20 4 11—43
Potlatch 10 12 6 5—33
3-point goals — Kirk 3, A. Wood.
Troy 53, Logos 35
MOSCOW — Alaura Hawley racked up 19 points and eight rebounds as she led Troy to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos of Moscow at ICCU Arena.
The Trojans (6-14, 3-11) also benefited from a 10-point contribution from Dericka Morgan and nine from Olivia Tyler. Grace VanderPloeg had a team-high 11 points for the Knights (0-18, 0-14).
TROY (6-14, 3-11)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 2 5-6 9, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 3 0-1 6, Alaura Hawley 7 5-8 19, Laura House 1 0-1 2, Bethany Phillis 3 1-3 7, Dericka Morgan 3 3-4 10, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-23 53.
LOGOS (0-18, 0-14)
Sara Casebolt 3 1-3 8, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 1 2-2 4, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2, Elena Spillman 3 2-3 8, Grace VanderPloeg 5 0-0 11, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 5-11 35.
Troy 12 12 21 8—53
Logos 7 7 6 15—35
3-point goals — Morgan, Casebolt, VanderPloeg.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Nezperce 35, Salmon River 27
RIGGINS — Visiting Nezperce shut Salmon River of Riggins out in the first quarter and kept the lead throughout en route to a nonleague victory.
Morgan Wemhoff scored 10 to help the Nighthawks (12-5) come out on top, while Erica Zenner added another eight points plus 13 rebounds.
Rylee and Raney Walters headed things up for the host Savages (4-8) with seven and nine points, respectively.
NEZPERCE (12-5)
Faith Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 2-3 4, Brianna Branson 3 1-2 7, Erica Zenner 3 2-4 8, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Morgan Wemhoff 5 0-0 10. Totals 15 5-9 35.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS ()
Madison Pottenger 2 0-0 6, Taylor Ewing 1 1-2 3, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Rylee Walters 3 0-0 7, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 2, Raney Walters 3 0-0 9, Logan Calvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-2 27.
Nezperce 9 8 3 15—35
Salmon River 0 9 8 10—27
3-point goals — Ra. Walters 3, Pottenger 2, Ry. Walters.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Mahama wins event in New York
NEW YORK — Former Pullman High School track and field standout Mayyi Mahama won the weight throw Saturday at the Dr. Sander Invitational at The Armory.
Mahama, a 2018 graduate of Pullman who now is a graduate student at UCLA, had a toss of 67 feet, 1 1/2 inches to win the event.