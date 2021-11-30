Three Washington State football players earned Pac-12 weekly accolades after a 43-13 win over Washington in the Apple Cup on Friday in Seattle.
Defensive back Armani Marsh was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes, including the first interception return for a touchdown by a Cougar player in the Apple Cup since 2006.
Dean Janikowski was 4-of-5 on his field goals and perfect on all extra points as he tallied 16 points. The kicking performance earned him the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Jayden de Laura earned Offensive Freshman of the Week as he set a WSU Apple Cup record with an 84.3 completion percentage. De Laura was 27-of-32 passing for 245 yards and the completion percentage was the fourth-best in Cougar single-game history.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
L-C’s Holm nabs honor
Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player Maddie Holm was named CCC Player of the Week.
Holm led the Warrior women to three wins last week, including a 113-39 beatdown of Pacific Union, moving the team to 6-0 on the season. The sophomore forward collected 52 points in the three games combined, including a career-high 22 points Saturday versus the Pioneers. Holm also recorded two double-doubles on the week and averaged 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in the three contests.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moscow, Lewiston to play at ICCU Arena
The scheduled Moscow at Lewiston girls’ basketball game has been moved from Friday to January 10th and will now take place at the University of Idaho’s Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Both boys’ and girls’ varsity teams will play on that date.
Also changed is the scheduled games between Lewiston and Pullman. Originally, the girls were to play on Monday in Lewiston and the boys to play on the following day in Pullman. Now Lewiston will host both games on December 7th, the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7 p.m.
In another schedule change, the Clearwater Valley at Lapwai girls’ high school game today has been moved from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Masks will be required for all fans and social distancing guidelines will be followed.