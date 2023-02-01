DEARY — On senior night at Deary, the host Mustangs battled back from an early deficit to force overtime, only for Kendrick to reassert itself and remain unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II boys basketball play Tuesday with a 55-50 win.

The Tigers (13-1, 9-0) were lifted by 16 points apiece from Nathan Tweit and Ty Koepp plus 15 from Hunter Taylor. Kalab Rickard of Deary (11-6, 8-2) led all scorers with 25 points.

