TROY — The Trojans defended home court in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 volleyball victory versus the Potlatch Loggers in a 1ADI Whitepine League match Monday.
Julie Echland led Troy (7-3, 4-0) with 15 kills. Katie Gray was 18-of-19 from the service line and had two aces.
“Girls really came together tonight. Potlatch is a really great team and we were excited to play them,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We have a young team, lost six seniors last year, so just trying to develop themselves as a team.”
Potlatch dropped its first game of the season and is now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
Bears fall in tri-match
POST FALLS, Id. — The Bears dropped both sides of a tri-match against Post Falls and Spokane Prep.
Moscow (7-6) first lost to the Trojans 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.
Maecie Robbins had 15 digs and Sam Unger had 13 assists.
The Bears then lost to the Bullpups 25-20, 25-22, 26-24.
Millie Richards had 10 assists and eight digs.
Morgan Claus combined for 19 digs and 15 kills in the two matches.
Cheney sweeps Clarkston
CHENEY, Wa. — The Bantams worked through different lineups in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 loss to Cheney in a nonleague match.
Maddie Kaufman led Clarkston (0-2) with 11 assists and four kills. Emma McMangile also had four kills.
Leah Copeland had 12 digs and Kayla Frei had four aces.
“We were just trying different lineups, (using) different looks (to) see what would work,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “Just a young team so lots of ups and downs.”
Asotin sweeps Colton
COLTON, Wa. — The Panthers swept Colton 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 in a nonleague game.
“Did not play our best game, but found a way to figure it out at the end,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said of her team, which improved to 3-1.
Kendrick cruises past St. John Bosco
KENDRICK — The Tigers remained undefeated in 1ADII Whitepine League play with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 win versus St. John Bosco.
Kendrick (3-1, 3-0) served 55-of-61 (90 percent) from the service line.
Hailey Taylor had 10 kills and Ruby Stewart had 23 assists.
Pomeroy pounces on Touchet
TOUCHET — The Pirates easily handled the Touchet Indians 25-5, 25-14, 25-15 in a nonleague match.
Chase Caruso was 28-of-29 from the service line with four aces. Haliee Crewer added seven aces.
Jillian Herres led Pomeroy (2-1) with 15 assists.
HIGH SCHOOL POSTPONEMENTS
Smoky air halts outdoor events
Air quality caused havoc on local outdoor sporting events Monday.
The Lewiston Invitational golf tournament was postponed and will be played at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The boys soccer match between Lewiston and Lake City and three girls soccer matches were also canceled as Lake City/Lewiston, Clarkston/University and Pullman/North Central could not be played because of health risks.
No scheduled make-up dates have been announced for the soccer matches.
COLLEGE GOLF
Vandal women in top 10 in Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Nattavadee Khunsri is tied for eighth as the Idaho Vandal women’s golf team is sixth among 18 teams after two rounds at the Hobble Creek Classic at the Hobble Creek Golf Course.
Khunsri shot a 5-over-par 76 in the opening round and 1-over 72 in the second round.
Yvonne Vinceri was tied for the individual lead after the first round with a 1-over 72, but finished the second round with a 9-over 80.
The Vandals are five shots behind second-place Portland State and 16 shots behind leading Boise State.
Idaho wraps up the tournament today.
Team scores — 1. Boise State 299-293-592; 2. Portland State 305-298-603; 3. Weber State 303-301-604; T4. Wyoming 310-298-608; T4 CSU Fullerton 301-306-607; 6. Idaho 303-305-608; T7. UC Davis 313-297-610; T7. UC Riverside 312-298-610; 9. CSU Northridge 311-301-612; Tarleton State 312-302-614; 11. Utah Valley 306-310-616; T12 North Dakota State 320-304-624; T12 Lamar 313-311-624; 14. Montana 322-308-630; T15 Idaho State 314-318-332; T15 Utah Valley 318-314-632; 17. Southern Utah 321-318-639; 18. Utah Tech 334-307-641.
Individual leader — Tiffany Le (UC Riverside) 72-71-143; Jessica Zelasko (Weber State) 72-71-143.
Idaho individual scores — T8. Nattavadee Khunsri 76-72-148; T22. Yvonne Vinceri 72-80-152; T48 Jenna Bruggeman 76-80-156; T52 Vicky Tsai 79-78-157; T81. Kyndall Newman 87-75-162.
Warriors men, women in third
CALDWELL, Id. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s teams both sit in third place after the first two rounds of the College of Idaho Invitational at the TimberStone Golf Course.
Devon Caruso was tied for the men’s lead after the first round after shooting a 2-under 70 that included an eagle on No. 16. Caruso struggled in the second round and shot a 79.
The LCSC men are one shot behind second-place Northwest Nazarene and seven shots behind first-place British Columbia.
Jorgen Lie Viken leads the Warriors with a two-round score of 147 to find himself in a tie for ninth.
Alexandra Schmidt, Deana Caruso and Kyla Currie each finished the first day with an 81 to lead Lewis-Clark State. The Warrior women are currently 11 shots behind Northwest Nazarene for second place and 42 shots behind leading British Columbia.
The final 18 holes will be played today.
MEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 297-283-580; 2. Northwest Nazarene 288-298-586; 3. Lewis-Clark State 294-293-587; 4. Bushnell 298-300-598; 5. College of Idaho 302-304-606; T6. Multnomah 306-303-609; T6. Oregon Tech 306-303-609; 8. Southern Oregon 319-309-528; 9. Walla Walla 318-317-635; 10. Corban 323-326-649.
Individual leaders — Grayson Giboney (Northwest Nazarene) 71-70-141; Hudson Lafayette (British Columbia) 71-70-141.
Lewis-Clark State individual scores — T9. Jorgen Lie Viken 74-73-147; T14. Elias Theodossopoulos 73-75-148; T16. Devon Caruso 70-79-149; T20. Sondre Andresen 77-74-151; T25. Carlos Davila 82-71-153.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia. 283; 2. Northwest Nazarene 314; 3. Lewis-Clark State 325; 4. Oregon Tech 331; 5. Walla Walla 361.
Individual leader — Sonja Tang (British Columbia) 69.
Lewis-Clark State individuals — Alexandra Schmidt 81; Deana Caruso 81; Kyla Currie 81; Dallis Shockey 81; Kylee Hughes 82; Reece Gary 87.