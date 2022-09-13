TROY — The Trojans defended home court in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 volleyball victory versus the Potlatch Loggers in a 1ADI Whitepine League match Monday.

Julie Echland led Troy (7-3, 4-0) with 15 kills. Katie Gray was 18-of-19 from the service line and had two aces.

Tags

Recommended for you