KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers’ Jagger Hewett recorded a rare triple-double with 15 points, 11 steals and 11 assists in the course of a 71-46 Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe on Thursday.
Hewett further dotted the stat sheet with six rebounds for the Tigers (5-1, 4-0). Ty Koepp scored a game-high 21 points, and Nathan Tweit had a double-double of his own with 13 points and 10 boards. For the Spartans (2-5, 0-4), Saimone Tuikolovatu scored a team-high 11 points.
The game was competitive at 26-17 before Kendrick blew things open with a 21-1 showing in the second quarter.
“In between quarters, we just adjusted our defense a little bit,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said. “I challenged the guys — I said that’s too many points to be scored a quarter. Let’s fix it.”
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-5, 0-3)
Ares Madderly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 3 0-0 9, Jude Nelson 2 1-2 5, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 1-3 11, Gavin Christopherson 3 0-0 6, Logan Hunter 3 0-0 7, Rylan West 3 0-0 8, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-5 46.
KENDRICK (5-1, 4-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 2-4 15, Wyatt Cook 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 6 0-0 13, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Brock Boyer 0 0-2 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 3, Nathan Tweit 6 0-0 13, Ty Koepp 8 5-5 21, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-11 71.
Timberline 17 1 13 15—46
Kendrick 26 21 15 9—71
3-point goals — Brown 3, West 2, Hunter, Hewett 3, K. Koepp, Tweit, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick 43, Timberline 10
Cascade 75, Salmon River 48
CASCADE, Idaho — Gabe Zavala of Salmon River registered a 21-point showing, but it was not enough to lift the Savages of Riggins past Long Pin Conference foe Cascade.
Tyrus Swift provided another 11 points for Salmon River (0-4, 0-2), while Tyler Thurston of Cascade (7-2, 1-1) led all scorers with 26.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-4, 0-2)
Gabe Zavala 7 4-6 21, Preston Rupp 1 0-0 2, Cordell Bovey 2 3-5 7, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Tyrus Swift 5 0-0 11, Aaron Markley 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 9-13 48.
CASCADE (7-2, 1-1)
Cole Olson 5 1-2 12, Grant Whipple 3 1-2 7, Trever Sayers 4 1-4 9, Fin Wilkins 2 0-0 4, Joshua Ambrocio 0 0-0 0, Hayden Hall 2 1-2 5, Tyler Thurston 11 2-3 26, Lincoln Huckaby 0 0-0 0, Samuel Huckaby 5 0-0 12. Totals 32 6-13 75.
Salmon River 12 10 16 10—48
Cascade 22 22 19 12—75
3-point goals — Zavala 3, Davis, Swift, Thurston 2, S. Huckaby 2, Olson.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLOrofino 47, Clarkston JV 29
OROFINO — Grace Beardin amassed 22 points to lead Orofino past Clarkston’s JV for its first win of the season.
Livia Johnson scored another 12 for the Maniacs (1-4). Complete information was not available.
Cascade 33, Salmon River 31
CASCADE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the first half, but narrowly fell in the end to Long Pin Conference foe Cascade.
Raney Walters scored a team-high 11 points in the losing effort for the Savages (1-2, 0-2), while Kyler Nitzel of Cascade (5-3, 1-1) led all scorers with 18 points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-2, 0-2)
Madison Pottenger 0, Taylor Ewing 3, Raydin Hayes 0, Rylee Walters 7, Audrey Tucker 6, Raney Walters 11, Logan Calvin 4.
CASCADE (5-3, 1-1)
Lily Gerzine 4, Lillian Miller 0, Claire Pierce 4, Kailyn Rogers 4, Lacey Mack 3, Alyson Bailey 0, Kyler Nitzel 18.
Salmon River 12 7 8 4—31
Cascade 4 12 12 5—33
Coeur d’Alene 59, Moscow 22
COEUR D’ALENE — Lola Johns notched 11 points to lead the way with half of Moscow’s score total in a loss to unbeaten Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears (1-8) failed to put up a double-digit scoring output as a team in any one quarter. The Vikings (8-0) were led by Teagan Colvin, who hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and finished with 19 points.
MOSCOW (1-8)
Punk Knott 1 0-0 3, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 2, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-1 0, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 5-8 11, Jacque Williams 2 0-0 4, Jessa Skinner 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 7-13 22.
COEUR D’ALENE (8-0)
Teagon Colvin 8 0-0 19, Madison Mitchell 3 1-3 8, Libby Aubrey 1 0-0 3, Kendall Omlin 0 4-6 4, Madison Symons 4 4-4 16, Taicia Lopez 0 1-4 1, Kendall Holecek 1 0-0 2, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Carroll 2 2-3 6. Totals 19 12-20 59.
Moscow 5 3 9 5—22
Coeur d’Alene 17 19 19 4—59
3-point goals — Knott, Colvin 3, Symons 2, Aubrey.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
BASKETBALLPrairie games postponed
Prairie of Cottonwood’s girls basketball game against Kamiah scheduled for Thursday and the Pirates’ boys and girls games against Potlatch today have all been postponed due to illness at Prairie.
The games will be rescheduled.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLINGAthletes rack up pins
COLFAX — Laynie Southern of Garfield-Palouse and Grace Jones of Colfax went a combined 5-0 with five pins at a girls league meet in Colfax.
Wrestling at 130 pounds, Southern had two victories come in the first round and another in the second, while 120-pounder Jones won both of her matches by first-round pin. Hope Allen, another 120-pound Colfax wrestler, went 1-1.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERUI’s Foster all-region honoree
Idaho senior midfielder was named to the Division I All-West Region soccer team by United Soccer Coaches, it recently was announced.
Foster played in all 18 games for the 12-3-3 Vandals this season, finishing with four goals and two assists. She had two game-winning goals in 2022 for Idaho.
Foster played in a school-record 82 games in her career and had 11 goals, with five game-winners.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC signs third player to recruiting class
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team has announced the signing of Darian Herring to next year’s team.
Herring, a 6-foot-1 senior forward at Deer Park (Wash.) High School, is a first-team all-league performer who is the team captain this year. She also competes in volleyball and softball.
“We were really surprised and excited when Darian chose LC State,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “She is a great fit for our system, starting with our goal to get more athletic.”
Herring joins Grace Beardin and Tatum Brager as part of the class.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC adds transfer
Lewis-Clark State’s volleyball team has announced the addition of Abbey Neff to the roster. She will transfer from North Idaho College in the spring.
The 5-foot-7 setter was an East Region first-team pick and won the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region title this past season. She finished with 1,097 assists (9.07 assists per set) and had 402 digs. In her two seasons with the Cardinals, Neff had 1,410 assists, 482 digs and 31 service aces.
“She’s very competitive, she commands the court very well and helped North Idaho College go far into the postseason,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release.