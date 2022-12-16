KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers’ Jagger Hewett recorded a rare triple-double with 15 points, 11 steals and 11 assists in the course of a 71-46 Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe on Thursday.

Hewett further dotted the stat sheet with six rebounds for the Tigers (5-1, 4-0). Ty Koepp scored a game-high 21 points, and Nathan Tweit had a double-double of his own with 13 points and 10 boards. For the Spartans (2-5, 0-4), Saimone Tuikolovatu scored a team-high 11 points.

Tags

Recommended for you