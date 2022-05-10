OROFINO — All three Idaho 2A teams won one game apiece in a district baseball tournament Monday. But Orofino came out on top, for now.
Grangeville defeated St. Maries but lost to Orofino. And the Maniacs kept the symmetry intact by losing to St. Maries.
But Orofino struck back to beat St. Maries and book a spot in the championship game.
Grangeville 8, St. Maries 2
OROFINO — Miles Lefebvre pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to help Grangeville top St. Maries.
The Bulldogs (9-15-1) started strong with seven runs in the first two innings, and racked up 10 hits over the course of the game against the Lumberjacks’ four.
St. Maries 000 020 0—2 4 2
Grangeville 430 010 x—8 10 6
Dylan Larson, Brock Anderson (4) and Dillon Holder; Miles Lefebvre and Cody Klement.
St. Maries hits — Shaun Hunter, Holder, Riley Abell, Sean Elliott.
Grangeville hits — Sam Lindsley 2, Ray Holes 2, Jared Lindsley (2B), Lefebvre, Klement, David Goicoa, Carter Mundt, Quincey Daniels.
St. Maries 4, Orofino 3 (8)
OROFINO — A strong pitching performance from Drew Hanna was not enough to make up for 10 fielding errors as Orofino opened its district tournament campaign with an eight-inning defeat at the hands of St. Maries.
St. Maries 000 110 11—4 5 3
Orofino 010 200 00—3 5 10
Wyatt Holmes, T. Wicks (8) and D. Holder; Drew Hanna, Barlow (7) and Silas Naranjo.
St. Maries hits — Dylan Larson 4, S. Hunter.
Orofino hits — Steven Bradbury (2B), Nick Drobish, Naranjo, Howell, Olive.
Orofino 5, Grangeville 4 (9)
OROFINO — In its second extra-innings game of the day, Orofino pulled out a district tournament victory in the ninth inning against Grangeville and booked a place in the final.
“Defensively and offensively we struggled today, but pitching in both games was good,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said.
The Maniacs (13-5-1) outhit the Bulldogs 6-2, but committed five errors to one for Grangeville (9-15-1).
“It was just a great baseball game,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “Orofino battled back; we battled back.”
Orofino will return to its home field today at 3 p.m. to face either St. Maries or Grangeville in the district final.
Grangeville 000 002 110—4 2 1
Orofino 100 001 111—5 6 5
David Goicoa, Sam Lindsley (8), J. Branford (9) and Cody Klement; Louden Cochran, Dash Barlow (7) and Silas Naranjo.
Grangeville hits — Jared Lindsley and S. Lindsley.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider, Emmett Lilly, Bodey Howell (2B), Barlow 2 (2B), Aiden Olive.
Shadle Park 7-10, Clarkston 4-7 (9)
Clarkston was competitive early in both games of a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against Shadle Park, but the Highlanders pulled away late each time, taking nine innings to prevail in the second contest at Clarkston.
The Bantams (5-14, 3-12) held even at four runs apiece through four innings in Game 1, and led 7-1 after the fourth inning in Game 2, but ran out of steam.
“In the second game, we had some guys on, got some big clutch hits and scored early,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “Later on, we just couldn’t get that clutch hit to get a run across.”
The outing concluded Clarkston’s regular season. The Bantams will return to action in the opening round of Districts on Wednesday at 4 p.m. as visitors at Pullman.
Shadle Park 102 112 0—7 6 2
Clarkston 101 200 0—4 8 2
Hendren, Tobey and Kakuda; Parker Hays, Michael Hendrickson (3), Tiger Carringer (6) and Emmett Slagg.
Shadle Park hits — Hernandez 2, Kakuda (2B), Lipscomb, Barber, Moya.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge 2, Nathan Somers, Jacob Caldwell, Hendrickson, Slagg, Hayden Line, Trace Green.
———
GAME 2
Shadle Park 000 133 003—10 9 3
Clarkston 021 400 000—7 10 3
Fox, Kidwell (4), Thayer (6), Lipscomb (7) and Hernandez; Carringer, Thivierge (4), Green (6), Caldwell (7) and Hendrickson.
Shadle Park hits — Hernandez 2 (2B), Lipscomb, Beach, Nelson 2, Picard, Kendall 2.
Clarkston hits — Somers 2, Caldwell, Cyman Boardman 2 (2B), Line (2B), Thivierge, Green (2B), Hendrickson (2B), Slagg.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Orofino 9, Grangeville 5
GRANGEVILLE — Rilee Diffin drove in three runs as Orofino popped Grangeville in a 2A district softball tournament.
Peyton Cochran and Jaelyn Miller notched two hits apiece for the Maniacs, while Diffin and Hanna Johnson each tripled.
Grangeville 101 030 0—5 12 3
Orofino 201 105 x—9 9 2
Lefebvre, Thacker (3) and Smith. Kaycee Hudson, Hanna Johnson (4) and Rilee Diffin.
Grangeville hits — Frei 2, Vanderwall 2, Smith 3, Green, Anderson 2 (2B), York 2.
Orofino hits — Mylie Zenner, Diffin (3B), Peyton Cochran 2, Jaelyn Miller 2, Hanna Johnson (3B), Hannah Noah, Peyton Merry.
St. Maries 6, Orofino 0
ST. MARIES — Hannah Noah tripled in the fifth inning to avoid a no-hitter but Taci Watkins still pitched St. Maries to a one-hit win with 18 strikeouts in the district tournament.
Orofino 000 000 0—0 1 2
St. Maries 401 010 x—6 9 0
Hanna Johnson and Hannah Noah. Taci Watkins and Addy Stewart.
Orofino hits — Hannah Noah (3B).
St. Maries hits — Stewart (2B), Berkli McGreal 2, Taci Watkins, Staci Mitchell, Anna Sande 3 (2B), Brenna Elliot.
Lakeland 8-2, Moscow 7-20
MOSCOW — Amanda Pouchnik of Moscow had two hits in each game and homered in the second as the Bears concluded their regular season with a Class 4A Inland Empire League split against Lakeland of Rathdrum at Moscow Community Playfields.
Moscow (9-13-1, 6-2) will have the second seed as it begins its district tournament facing Sandpoint at Lakeland on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
“I think it’s just a matter of the girls believing in themselves,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “When they believe in themselves, they are a very good team. It’s just a matter of executing and believing that they can do it.”
GAME 1
Lakeland 102 104 0—8 9 4
Moscow 511 000 0—7 6 5
Smit, Goncalves (7) and NA; Maya Kees, Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill.
Lakeland hits — See 2 (2B), Avalos, Dyer, Hanna, Smit, Stodinger, Sterling (2B), Walls (HR).
Moscow hits — Pouchnik 2 (2 2B), Highfill (2B), Kaci Kiblen (3B), Angel Sparks (2B), Kelly Stodick.
———
GAME 2
Lakeland 101 00— 2 8 7
Moscow 729 2x—20 13 1
Avalos, Goncalves (4) and NA; Stodick, Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Bryne 2, See 2, 13 NA, Avalos, Goncalves, Sterling.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3 (2B), Kiblen 2 (2 2B), Pouchnik 2 (2B, HR), Robertson 2 (2B), Addie Branen, Bella Fleischman (HR), Sparks, Stodick.
Colton 5-17, DeSales 4-7
COLTON — Rachel Becker drove in six runs in the second game and Maggie Meyer pitched both contests as Colton swept DeSales in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader, 5-4 and 17-7.
In the nightcap, Meyer and Sidni Whitcomb produced four hits apiece and Becker added three.
GAME 1
DeSales 004 000 0—4 3 2
Colton 001 013 x—5 4 4
K. Dunham and H. Dunham. Meyer and Becker.
DeSales hits — Guest, Balof, Renholds.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Becker 2, Pluid.
———
GAME 2
DeSales 410 101—7 10 7
Colton 421 334—17 11 2
Guest, K. Dunham (3) and H. Denham. Meyer and Becker.
DeSales hits — H. Dunham 2, Wahl, K. Dunham 3 (2B), Guest, Balof 2 (2B), Kutsch.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Meyer 4, Becker 3 (2B), Pluid, Stout, Schultheis.
Garfield-Palouse 15-17, Tekoa-Rosalia 4-7
ROSALIA — Maci Brantner blasted a home run and Kenzi Pedersen pitched 12 strikeouts in five innings of one-hit ball in Game 1 while Madison Cloninger totaled six hits on the day as Garfield-Palouse concluded its season with a Southeast 1B League doubleheader sweep of Tekoa-Rosalia.
Cloninger racked up three hits apiece in the two games, including a triple in Game 1 and a double in Game 2. The Vikings (9-8, 6-6) narrowly missed out on a postseason berth, finishing fourth in their league when the cutoff was third.
“It was just a great ending to a great season,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “I’ve been with the senior class on this team since they were in T-ball, so it’s kind of bittersweet.”
GAME 1
Garfield-Palouse 564 00—15 14 3
Tekoa-Rosalia 103 00— 4 1 7
Kenzi Pederson and Megan Olson; McElberg and Paige Brown.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Madison Cloninger 3 (3B), Clare Bowechop 3, Maci Brantner 2 (HR), Denni Fealy 2, Pederson (2B), Emma Orfe, Morgan Lentz 2.
Tekoa-Rosalia hit — Terrell.
———
GAME 2
Garfield-Palouse 282 014—17 12 3
Tekoa-Rosalia 300 202— 7 3 2
Cloninger and Lentz; Wilkins and Brown.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Kendra Lentz, Fealy 3 (2B), Cloninger 3 (2 2B), Bowechop, Orfe, Pederson, Lentz 2.
Tekoa-Rosalia hits — Lehm 2, Terrell.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Greyhounds take seventh
SPOKANE — Parker Legried carded a 78 to lead Pullman to seventh place in the 20-team Inland Empire League golf tournament at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Pullman finished with a score of 346, 28 strokes behind winner Gonzaga Prep.
Team scores — Gonzaga Prep 318, Mead 321, Lewis and Clark 328, Kamiakin 331, Mt. Spokane 337, Ferris 341, Pullman 346, Chiawana 349, Pasco 359, Shadle Park 359, Southridge 359, Lewis and Clark II 361, Cheney 363, Ridgeline 364, Walla Walla 365, Hanford 398, Central Valley 374, University 375, Rogers 448, Sunnyside 456.
Top placers — Ty Anderson, Mead 68; Matthew Durkin, Gonzaga Prep 73; Stetson Gilbert, Mt. Spokane. 73.
Pullman scores — Parker Legried 78, Trae Fredrickson 86, Karson Wieser 88, Parker Lee 96, Kyle Sagen 116.
Brown, Bears win
Bryden Brown of Moscow claimed medalist honors with a 78 as the Bears took the boys’ team title in the 4A District I-II tournament at an unidentified course.
BOYS
Team scores — Moscow 346, Lakeland 354, Sandpoint 348.
Winner — Bryden Brown, Mos, 78.
Other Moscow scores — Ben Mack 85, Parker Beebe 90, Cam Roeder 94, Luke Zimmer 93.
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 409, Moscow 454, Lakeland 473.
Winner — Alexa Tuinstra, San, 93.
Moscow scores — Myah Parsons 98, Marissa Lewis 119, Hayes Brown 109, Hannah Gregory 128, Emily Sanford 135.
Caruso wins for Pomeroy
WALLA WALLA — Chase Caruso of Pomeroy again led the girls’ field, this time by 33 strokes, carding an 84 at a sub-district B tournament.
Will Clegg of Asotin fired a 91 to finish 12th. The Panthers’ Kelei Lee carded a 95 for 17th, and Brady Moore had an 111 for 29th.
The state tournament is May 24-25 at Deer Park (Wash.) Golf Course.
BOYS
Pomeroy scores — Brady Bott 87, Jett Slusser 103, Reggie Ott 122, Grayson Slaybaugh 103.
Asotin scores — Will Clegg 84, Kelei Lee 95, Brady Moore 111.
GIRLS
Pomeroy scores — Chase Caruso 84, Kiersten Bartels 128, Elena Morfin 129.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds remained perfect in 2A Greater Spokane League play with a sweep of Shadle Park in a makeup event for a weather postponement from last week.
Pullman (9-1, 7-0) won 11 of the 14 total sets played via 6-0 shutouts, and dropped a total of only five games across seven matches.
Coach Dan Vollmer singled out Greyhound freshman Diana Gutierrez Garcia for praise over her strong serving performance in a 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 singles win.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Danielle Cozzetto 6-1, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Annika Darlin 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez Garcia, Pul, def. Alyssa Smith 6-0, 6-0; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Aliya Alexander 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Kenzie Johnston/Esenya Avila 6-0, 6-1; Lynnlin Qiao/Margot Keane, Pul, def. Rallye Chambers/Mercy Cummins 6-0, 6-0; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Kendal Depner/Claire Darlin 6-0, 6-0.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Jackson Jr. signs with Jets
Three former Washington State football players have received invitations to NFL rookie minicamps, and one of them signed.
Cougars receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. signed with the New York Jets on Monday after participating in their rookie camp last week.
Offensive lineman Liam Ryan joined the Seattle Seahawks rookie camp during the weekend, and linebacker Jahad Woods has been invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie session.