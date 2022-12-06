MOSCOW — Eli Stoner scored 23 points to lead the Trojans to a Class 1A Division I Whitepine league win over the Knights, 57-38.
Joseph Bendel added 12 points for Troy (2-0, 1-0).
The Trojans held Logos (0-2, 0-1) to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
“We were awesome on defense,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said. “Noah Johnson, the book will not show it but he played solid.”
Jack Driskill led the Knights with 16 points. Seamus Wilson added 15.
TROY (2-0, 1-0)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 1-2 1, Eli Stoner 10 2-5 23, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-2 8, Dominick Holden 2 0-0 5, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Conner Wilson 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 3 2-7 8, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Josh Nelson 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 6 0-0 12. Totals 24 7-16 57.
LOGOS (0-2, 0-1)
Seamus Wilson 4 6-7 15, Jack Driskill 5 1-2 16, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 2 1-1 5, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-10 38.
Troy 13 17 12 15—57
Logos 5 9 7 17—38
3-point goals — Stoner, Holden, Driskill 5, Wilson.
JV — Logos won.
Coeur d’Alene 70, Moscow 36
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bears were punched in the mouth early and were unable to recover in a nonleague loss to the Vikings.
“They are very good defensively, we played on our heels and they took advantage of that,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Ian Hillman hit two 3s and led Moscow (1-1) with 17 points.
Gunner Larson had 20 points and Carter Rupp added 19 for Coeur d’Alene (1-1).
MOSCOW (1-1)
Cody Wilson 1 0-1 3, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 0 2-2 2, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Joey Williams 1 1-2 3, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 2 1-2 5, Ian Hillman 5 5-7 17. Totals 11 9-14 36.
COEUR D’ALENE (1-1)
Gunner Larsen 7 4-5 20, Logan Orchard 2 1-2 6, Colin Cherney 0 0-0 0, Canyon Smith 1 0-0 2, Camden Degraw 0 0-2 0, Carter Rupp 7 1-2 19, Junus McGraw 2 0-2 4, Steven Burgess 2 2-4 7, Caden Symons 1 0-0 3, Aaron Ibankobeich 0 1-2 1, Alexander Idipp 3 2-2 8. Totals 25 11-21 70.
Moscow 2 15 16 3—36
Coeur d’Alene 21 15 21 13—70
3-point goals — Hillman 2, Wilson, Rehder, Abendroth, Rupp 4, Larsen 2, Orchard, Burgess, Symons.
JV — Coeur d’Alene won.
Asotin 55, Upper Columbia Academy 39
ASOTIN — The Panthers opened up Class 2B Bi-County league play with a strong win versus the Lions.
AJ Olerich and Kamea Kauhi recorded double-doubles for Asotin (3-1, 1-0).
Olerich had 20 points and 21 rebounds. It was his third 20-point game of the season.
“AJ had a really good night, game was very physical and he played through that,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “AJ also had five blocks tonight which is very important. His effort was amazing.”
Kauhi had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Durring Downes had 18 points for Upper Columbia Academy (0-1, 0-1).
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (0-1, 0-1)
Kayke Silva 0 0-0 0, Andrew Lapadat 0 0-0 0, Kale Patzer 0 0-0 0, Tanner Lowe 2 0-0 4, Braydon Emshar 2 2-4 6, Ethan Kim 0 0-0 0, Jack Maclachlan 2 0-0 6, Durring Downes 8 2-8 18, Max Stone 0 0-0 0, Silas Gilham 0 0-0 0, Cody Heiman 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 4-12 39.
ASOTIN (3-1, 1-0)
Cooper Biery 3 3-4 9, Rueben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 5 0-2 10, Gavin Ells 2 0-0 5, Brady Moore 2 0-0 4, Justin Boyea 1 0-0 2, AJ Olerich 10 0-0 20, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 3-6 55.
UCA 11 7 9 12—39
Asotin 12 14 17 12—55
3-point goals — Maclachlan 2, Heiman, Ells, Finney.
JV — Asotin won 50-37.
Tri-Valley 56, Salmon River 33
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — The Savages failed to slow down Zane Nichols and lost their Class 1A Division II Long Pin Conference opener to the Titans.
Aaron Markley led all Salmon River (0-2, 0-1) players with 11 points.
Nichols scored 30 for Tri-Valley (2-1, 1-0).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-2, 0-1)
Gabe Zavala 2 4-5 9, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 3 2-4 8, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Tyrus Swift 1 0-0 2, Aaron Markley 5 1-3 11. Totals 12 7-12 33.
TRI-VALLEY (2-1, 1-0)
Zane Nichols 13 2-2 30, Trenton Hicks 3 0-0 6, Logan Whitener 4 0-0 9, Wyatt Stiff 1 1-2 3, Brady Dion 1 0-0 2, Devon Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Haven Harley 1 0-0 2, Kyle Paradis 1 0-0 2, Danner Morris 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-4 56.
Salmon River 9 6 12 6—33
Tri-Valley 16 15 10 15—56
3-point goals — Zavala, Davis, Nichols 2, Whitener.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deary 51, Clearwater Valley 29
KOOSKIA — The Mustangs didn’t skip a beat after not playing in two weeks in a nonleague win versus the Rams.
Araya Wood led Deary (3-0) with 16 points.
Kenadie Kirk had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Macie Ashmead added 13 boards.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley (4-3) with 15 points.
DEARY (3-0)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 1-5 6, Kenadie Kirk 4 4-6 12, Emily Scott 0 1-2 1, Araya Wood 6 4-7 16, Karman Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 3 0-0 8, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 2-4 4. Totals 19 12-24 51.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 0-0 2, Megan Myers 2 0-0 5, Shada Edwards 6 0-0 15, Jada Schilling 0 0-0 0, Seasha Reuben 1 0-0 3, Neva Amoss 1 0-0 2, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 0-0 29.
Deary 14 16 11 10—51
Clearwater Valley 6 15 6 2—29
3-point goals— T. Wood 2, K. Wood, Edwards 3, Myers, Reuben.
Tri-Valley 50, Salmon River 47
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — The Savages lost in overtime to the Titans in a Class 1A Division II Long Pin conference game.
Salmon River dropped to 1-1 on the season and 0-1 in league.
No other information was available at press time.
Upper Columbia Academy 37, Asotin 19
ASOTIN — The Panthers lost their opening Class 2B Bi-County league game to the Lions.
Asotin drops to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in league.
No other information was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Several make all-state in Washington
Several high school volleyball players earned all-state honors in Washington, it recently was announced.
In Class 2A, Pullman senior Margot Keane was a second-team honoree. Juniors Sophie Armstrong and Lily McNannay were honorable mention picks.
Colfax sophomore Brynn McGaughy was a first-team selection in Class 2B. Senior Jaisha Gibb and junior Lauryn York earned honorable mention.
In Class 1B, Pomeroy senior Chase Caruso was an honorable mention selection.