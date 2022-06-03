PULLMAN — Two Washington State players made the first unit and four others cracked the second unit of the Preseason All-Pac-12 football team as selected by Athlon Sports.
Edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. and place-kicker Dean Janikowski were first-team picks, while receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, edge rusher Brennan Jackson, linebacker Daiyan Henley and defensive back Armani Marsh made the second team.
Third-team choices were receiver Renard Bell and punter Nick Haberer, and fourth-teamers were quarterback Cameron Wad and offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston.
UI soccer signs five
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s soccer program announced the signing of five transfers, including three from the West Coast Conference.
The WCC imports are Jayd Sprague from the University of San Francisco, Kylie Hummel of St. Mary’s, Annika Farley of the University of Portland,
Also headed for UI are Kyla Tucker of Temple and Makenzie Burks of Western Washington.
The most experienced of the bunch are Sprague, who started 17 games for USF, and Burks, who’s from Tacoma and made first-team All-West Region for Western Washington.
“This is a very talented group of players,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said in a release.
Two players honored
Rachel Sheppard of Lewiston and Tayva McKinney of Potlatch are among six juniors in Idaho selected for Interscholastic Star Recognition Awards from the Idaho High School Activities Association.
The honor carries a $1,000 scholarship to the college of the student’s choice.
It’s based on academics and community work among students who participate in sports or other activities.