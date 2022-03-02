CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State’s Callie Stevens was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the year by the coaches, it was announced Tuesday.
Stevens, a 5-foot-6 sophomore from Puyallup, Wash., led the conference with 18.6 points per game and topped all players by making 2.9 3-pointers per game. She is fourth in the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (39.7 percent) and made 85 from distance, 14 more than anyone else in the Cascade. That total ranks sixth in LCSC history.
Stevens, who also made the first team and was this week’s conference player of the week, is the second player in a row from LCSC to earn player of the year honors after Kiara Burlage won the award in 2020-21.
The other first-team honoree from the Warriors was sophomore forward Maddie Holm. Junior post Sara Muehlhausen was an honorable mention selection.
“It is always nice when fellow coaches recognize our players for their on-court success,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “I am very proud of all three for their attitudes, hard work and commitment to the game. They are all extremely deserving of these honors and we can’t wait to see what their future holds.”
Holm, 5-10 out of Saint Helens, Ore., led the conference with 10.4 rebounds to go with 10..9 points per game. She is fifth in 3-point shooting percentage (37.9 percent) and 10th in steals per game (1.9). Her rebounding average is among the top five in college history for a single season.
Muehlhausen, 6-3 out of Hayden, Idaho, leads the Cascade in total blocks at 62 and blocks per game (2.1). She’s one block short of third all-time in a single season in college history.
The Warriors (27-4) will find out where they play in the national tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday when the NAIA selection show takes place on the organization’s Facebook page.
WSU trio earn conference honors
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker were voted to the All-Pac-12 team by the conference’s coaches, it was announced.
Charlisse Leger-Walker, a sophomore guard, was named to the first team. She led the conference in points scored (457) and field goals made (167) in topping the team in scoring average (16.3), which finished fourth-best in the league. Charlisse Leger-Walker had a Pac-12 high 10 games with 20 or more points, including a career-best 30 on Feb. 5 at Colorado. She is the fourth player in school history to earn multiple All-Pac-12 honors.
Krystal Leger-Walker, a senior guard, was an honorable mention selection and made the all-defensive team. She led the Pac-12 in assists (131) for a second consecutive season and it was the eighth-most assists in a season in school history. Her 4.7 assists per game average was second-best in the conference. Krystal Leger-Walker’s 45 steals placed her seventh in the Pac-12.
Also, junior center Bella Murekatete earned the conference’s inaugural most improved player of the year honor, sharing the award with USC’s Jordan Jenkins.
Murekatete, who is the first known Rwandan-born player in NCAA history, averaged career-highs in points (10.3), rebounds (7.3), blocks (1.7) and steals (1.5). She placed in the Pac-12’s top 10 in blocks and rebounds, and her 203 total boards are No. 3 in the conference. Murekatete had the fourth-most blocks with 48.
The Cougars next play in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against either Utah or California.
Gfeller wins weekly award
FARMINGTON, Utah — Former Colfax girls basketball standout Carmen Gfeller earned the Big Sky Conference’s player of the week honor.
Gfeller, a 6-foot-1 junior forward from Montana, averaged 20.5 points on 65 percent shooting in the Grizzlies’ two wins this week. She tallied 34 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 71-57 win Saturday against Montana State.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC’s Linscott earns conference, national honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State senior outfielder Sam Linscott was named the NAIA’s national player of the week as well as the Cascade Conference’s player of the week, it was announced.
Linscott hit three home runs and knocked in nine runs in a 13-0 and 11-1 nonconference doubleheader sweep Sunday at Harris Field against Eastern Oregon. Originally scheduled as a four-game series that was scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday, weather forced the series to be played Sunday and Monday.
For the four games, Linscott was 9-for-17, raising his batting average from .460 to .475. He leads the fourth-ranked Warriors (19-1) with 10 doubles, 38 hits and 33 RBI.
LCSC, which has won 13 consecutive games, concludes a 17-game homestand with a four-game nonconference eries starting at noon Saturday with a doubleheader against Corban.
BOYS BASKETBALLLapwai dominates WPL selections
Undefeated and top-ranked Lapwai took three spots on the first team and swept the awards as the Whitepine League announced its all-league boys selections recently.
Kase Wynott, Kross Taylor and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones took half of the first-team honors. Titus Yearout was named player of the year, and Zachary Eastman coach of the year.
Prairie’s Zach Rambo, Logos’ Will Casebolt and Kamiah’s Kavan Mercer all were first-team honorees as well.
FIRST TEAM
Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Zach Rambo, Prairie; Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos; Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Terrel Ellenwood-Jones.
Player of the year — Titus Yearout, Lapwai.
Coach of the year — Zachary Eastman, Lapwai.
SECOND TEAM
AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai; David Kludt, Kamiah; Lee Forsmann, Prairie; Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Jaxon Vowels, Potlatch; Luke Krough, Kamiah.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Laton Schlieper, Clearwater Valley; Everett Skinner, Kamiah; Wyatt Ross, Prairie; Jack Johnson, Genesee; Eduardo Miconi, Clearwater Valley; Landon Schlieper, Clearwater Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALLKendrick, Deary lead 1A DII all-league picks
Three from Deary and two from Kendrick highlight the Whitepine League’s Division II first-team all-league picks.
The Mustangs’ Kenadie Kirk and Araya Wood made the top team, as did the Tigers’ Drew Stacy and Rose Stewart. Kendrick’s Erin Morgan was the player of the year, and Deary’s Kendra Keen was coach of the year.
St. John Bosco’s Jade Prigge and Highland’s Hannah Miller also were first-team picks.
FIRST TEAM
Jade Prigge, St. John Bosco; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Drew Stacy, Kendrick; Araya Wood, Deary; Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Hannah Miller, Highland.
Player of the year — Erin Morgan, Kendrick.
Coach of the year — Kendra Keen, Deary.
SECOND TEAM
Jillian Lux, Nezperce; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick; Payton Crow, Highland; Hannah Tweit, Kendrick; Erica Zenner, Nezperce; Katherine Duuck, Nezperce.