Rebecca Skinner chalked up two goals and two assists as the Clarkston girls’ soccer team beat Pullman 5-1 at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston on Thursday to pull ahead of the Greyhounds in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League standings.
Skinner’s older sister, Luella, had a goal and an assist in her second game back from an injury.
Chassidy Schneider and Sienna Newhouse also scored for the Bantams (7-3, 3-1), and defender Taryn Demers also stood out.
Pullman (5-4, 3-2) tied the game 1-1 on striker Hannah James’ goal in the 12th minute.
“Shes a handful,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Once we got contorl of her, we got control of the game.”
Pullman 1 0—1
Clarkston 3 2—5
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Luella Skinner), 10th.
Pullman — Hannah James (Amelia Cobos), 12th.
Clarkston — L. Skinner, 22nd.
Clarkston — R. Skinner (Sadie Thummel), 25th.
Clarkston — Chassidy Schneider (R. Skinner), 41st.
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse (R. Skinner), 53rd.
Shots — Clarkston 15, Pullman 5
Saves — Pullman: Lynnsey Biorn 11. Clarkston: Erika Pickett 5.
Lewiston 6, Post Falls 1
Rachel Everett tallied two goals and an assist and Lewiston poured it on in an Inland Empire League home victory against Post Falls.
Everett got the Bengals going in the fourth minute on an assist from Madi Arlint and Lewiston led 4-0 before the Trojans scored their only goal.
“That’s three goals in the week (for Everett) — she scored one goal against Moscow,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “She’s working hard for us. Without a doubt she is the hardest worker on the team and I think everybody feeds off of her and that energy.”
Lewiston (7-5, 5-3 IEL) wraps up its regular season Monday at Lake City.
A complete box score was unavailable.
Post Falls 0 1—1
Lewiston 3 3—6
Lewiston — Rachel Everett (Madi Arlint), 4th.
Lewiston — Kanyian Vigil-Bingman (Addy Ashe), 17th.
Lewiston — Ava Steele, 27th.
Lewiston — Everett (Sierra Kelley), 41st.
Post Falls — unknown, 49th.
Lewiston — Ashe (Steele), 59th.
Lewiston — Myla Mee (Everett), 75th.
Coeur d’Alene 2, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Vikings scored a goal in each half in taking down Moscow in an Inland Empire League match.
Lauren Bengtson got Coeur d’Alene (6-7, 5-3) on the board with seven minutes left in the first half. Then Molly Foster gave the Vikings some insurance.
Jay Ziegler had seven saves for Coeur d’Alene, while Makai Rauch finished with 15 saves for Moscow (3-8-1, 2-2).
“This was a very physical game,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Us being on the smaller side, we stayed on our feet no matter how many times they tried to push us down.”
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 1 1—2
Coeur d’Alene — Lauren Bengtson (Ella Morton), 33rd.
Coeur d’Alene — Molly Foster (Olivia Wyatt), 46th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 17, Msocow 6. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 15. Coeur d’Alene Jay Ziegler 7.
BOYS’ SOCCERPost Falls 3, Lewiston 2
POST FALLS — Andon Brandt scored in the 73rd minute as Post Falls got past Lewiston in an Inland Empire League boys’ soccer match.
Brandt, who also had two assists, got the game-winner just six minutes after Lewiston’s Teddy Kessler tied the match at 2.
The Bengals (6-8, 3-7) had rallied from a 2-0 deficit, as Gabriel Miller scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute before Kessler knotted it up.
Kael McGowan had five saves for Post Falls (5-9, 4-6), and Noah Acord stopped six shots for Lewiston.
Lewiston 0 2—2
Post Falls 0 3—3
Post Falls — Lance Gilmor (Andon Brandt), 46th.
Post Falls — Alex Butler (Brandt), 52nd.
Lewiston — Gabriel Miller, 63rd.
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler, 67th.
Post Falls — Brandt (Malachi Chafin), 73rd.
Shots — Post Falls 9, Lewiston 7. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 6. Post Falls: Kael McGowan 5.
Coeur d’Alene 4, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Four players scored for Coeur d’Alene in a shutout victory against Moscow in an Inland Empire League game at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Markus Noble and Ashton Fredekind scored five minutes apart midway through the first half for Coeur d’Alene (11-1, 7-1). Evan Lowder put the Vikings up by three with four minutes left before halftime, and Cooper Prohaska closed out the scoring in the 55th minute.
Dallin Dance had five saves for Coeur d’Alene. Moscow (2-8-2, 1-6-1) had five shots on goal.
Coeur d’Alene 3 1—4
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene — Markus Noble, 25th.
Coeur d’Alene — Ashton Fredekind, 30th.
Coeur d’Alene — Evan Lowder (Nate Wyatt), 36th.
Coeur d’Alene — Cooper Prohaska, 55th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 7, Moscow 5. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Dallin Dance 5. Moscow: N/A 3.
FOOTBALLDavenport 19, Asotin 0
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Committing untimely mistakes, the Asotin football team absorbed a rain-splashed Northeast 2B League loss to Davenport.
Trailing by six points to start the second half, the Panthers (2-3, 2-3) drove to the Gorillas’ 19-yard line before turning the ball over.
“They’re a tough team and we shot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t put points on the board,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort.”
Cam Knight made 10 tackles, including one for loss, for the Panthers, and Nick Heier had nine tackles, including three for loss, and a sack.
Asotin 0 0 0 0—0
Davenport 6 0 0 13—19
Davenport — Jayvee Fudrich 16 run (run failed)
Davenport — Brenick Soladay 4 run (run failed)
Davenpot — Marcus Delafield 1 run (Soladay kick)
VOLLEYBALLPrairie wins twice
KAMIAH — Trinity Martinez collected 19 kills for the evening and Delanie Lockett filled the stat sheet as Prairie notched two Whitepine League Division I wins at Kamiah.
The Pirates defeated Kamiah 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 before downing Clearwater Valley 25-9, 25-10, 25-16.
Lockett was 37-for-38 serving with 11 aces and 14 kills for Prairie (10-2, 9-2), while Kristin Wemhoff tallied 19 assists.
Pirates coach Julie Schumaker called her team’s perofmance focused and well-rounded.
JV — Prairie won both matches.
Moscow sweeps Lakeland
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Morgan Claus provided eight kills and 15 digs as Moscow swept Lakeland of Rathdrum 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 in a Class 4A Inland Empire League match.
Maecie Robbins piled up 17 digs for the Bears (9-9, 2-1), and Taylor Broenneke aded five kills and eight digs. Ellie Gray contributed some strong serve-receive.
Moscow coach Toni Claus said “we didn’t play our best” but pointed out this was the Bears’ third match this week and Lakeland’s a tough place to play.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Kamiah tops CV
KAMIAH — Logan Landmark logged eight kills and seven digs as Kamiah beat Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 25-6 in a Whitepine League Division I match.
Zayda Loewen added six kills for the Kubs (3-10, 2-9).
Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson liked the way her team bounced back from a loss earlier in the evening to Prairie.
JV — Kamiah def. CV.
Potlatch earns pair of wins
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise racked up 15 kills, seven digs and 21-for-21 serving with three aces as Potlatch defeated Genesee for the second time this season to cap a sweep of two Whitepine League Division I matches.
The Loggers downed Deary 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 before beating Genesee 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11.
Josie Larson notched 37 assists and five aces for the Loggers (12-1, 11-1) in the Genesee match, while Jordan Reynolds and Dani Howard had six kills apiece. Howard also served well.
Against Deary, Ali Akins served 8-for-8 and Brooke Peterson had nine digs.
Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor thought his team got “a little comfortable” in the third set vs. the Bulldogs, but recovered with confidence in the deciding set.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary; Potlatch def. Genesee.
Troy gets past Logos
MOSCOW — Jolee Eckland rang up 27 kills as injury-touched Troy remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I with a 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17 win against Logos.
Makayla Sapp served 20-for-21 and had 12 digs for the Trojans (17-4, 10-0), whose injuries these days include a season-ending foot fracture to outside hitter Katie Gray.
Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said her team did an “amazing” job adapting to a new rotation.
For Logos, Lina Jankovic had seven kills and four blocks, Cigne Holloway 11 digs and Ellie Brower 16 digs. The Knights were missing setter Lily Leidenfrost to a concussion.
JV — Troy def. Logos.
C — Troy def. Logos.
CROSS COUNTRYWinthrop 11th for Potlatch
PINEHURST — Freshman Brieanna Winther led the Potlatch cross country teams at the Ben Castro Invitational at Pinehurst Golf Course.
Neither the Potlatch boys nor the girls fielded enough runners to earn a team score.
Winther had the top girls’ time for Potlatch with an 11th-place finish in 24 minutes, 20 seconds.
Junior Micah Smith paced the boys with a 26th-place finish in 20:11.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Timberlake 54; 2. Coeur d’Alene Charter 59; 3. IC Academy 61; 4. Bonners Ferry 71; 5. Kellogg 127; 6. Lakeland 134.
Winner — Kellen Souza (IC Academy) 16:46.
Potlatch individuals — 26. Micah Smith 20:11; 36. Jaxon Vowels 21:03; 43. Carson Yearout 21:51; 48. William Yearout 22:01.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene Charter 29; 2. Bonners Ferry 48; 3. Lakeland 50.
Winner — McKenna Kozeluh (Coeur d’Alene Charter) 18:57.
Potlatch individuals — 11. Brieanna Winther 24:20; 19. Britton Tunnell 27:14; 20. Victoria Weber 27:45; 30. Wisteria Mulford 36:48.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWashington State 1, Utah 0
SALT LAKE CITY — The persistence of junior midfielder Grayson Lynch paid off.
She had four of Washington State’s eight shots on goal, converting the only one they needed in the 77th minute in a Pac-12 soccer victory against Utah at Ute Field.
Lynch became the first player of the season for Washington State (8-1-1, 2-0) to have a second game-winning goal. She scored unassisted on a shot off her right foot into the top right corner of the goal.
The defense held strong again, as all eight of the Cougars’ victories this season has been by shutout.
This time, it was freshman Nadia Cooper in goal. She made two saves. Chelsea Peterson finished with seven stops for Utah (5-5-1, 0-2).
WSU held a 20-7 advantage in shots, but Utah had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Washington State next plays at 11 a.m. Sunday at Colorado.
WSU 0 1—1
Utah 0 0—0
WSU — Grayson Lynch, 77th.
Shots — Washington State 20, Utah 7. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Utah: Chelsea Peterson 7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
MOSCOW — Sophomore Delaney Nicoll had 12 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Big Sky Conference decision to Portland State at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 26 assists for Idaho (3-9, 0-3), which has dropped three consecutive matches. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 11 digs.
Makayla Lewis tallied 14 kills, Zoe McBride had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Maddy Reeb contributed 10 kills for Portland State (8-6, 2-1). Teniyah Leuluai had 23 assists and Ally Wada had 19.
The Vandals continue a four-match homestand at 1 p.m. Saturday against Sacramento State.