POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Oliver Severs notched 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 50-37 victory against Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash., in the first round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament Thursday.

“We played a solid defensive game tonight,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “This was our first district win in a few years so it felt good to get that done.”

