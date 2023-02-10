POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Oliver Severs notched 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 50-37 victory against Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash., in the first round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament Thursday.
“We played a solid defensive game tonight,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “This was our first district win in a few years so it felt good to get that done.”
Trevin Kimble added 19 points and six assists for the Pirates (13-6).
Andrew Smith led Liberty Christian (8-13) with 10 points.
Pomeroy next plays Sunnyside Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday at home in the semifinal round.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-13, 5-10)
Andrew Smith 4 1-3 10, Keegan Bishop 4 0-0 8, Drew Ott 1 0-0 2,Magnus Hayden 4 0-0 8, Sam Hogaboam 1 0-0 3, Trevor Haak 0 0-0 0, Nate Grover 2 0-0 4, Hunter Cole 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 3-5 37.
POMEROY (13-6)
Oliver Severs 8 4-4 20, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-1 0, Trevin Kimble 8 0-0 19, Brodie Magill 1 0-0 3, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 4 0-1 8. Totals 21 4-6 50.
Liberty Christian 9 5 12 11—37
Pomeroy 14 10 14 12—50
3-point goals — Smith, Hogaboam, Kimble 3, Magill.
Grangeville 57, St. John Bosco 47
CRAIGMONT — Carter Mundt had a game-high 27 points on 78% shooting as the Bulldogs dropped the Patriots of Cottonwood in a nonleague contest at Highland High School.
Jaden Legaretta also was in double figures for the Bulldogs (5-13) with 10.
Cody Wassmuth paced St. John Bosco (6-8) with 19 points.
GRANGEVILLE (5-13)
Sam Lindsley 1 2-2 5, Ray Holes Jr 0 0-0 0 , Jaden Legaretta 3 2-4 10, Kaycen Sickels 0 0-1 0, Jack Bransford 1 0-0 3, Carter Mundt 11 5-9 27, Cody Klement 2 0-0 4, David Goicoa 4 0-0 8, Tayden Wassmuth 0 0-0 0 Cooper Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-16 57.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-8)
Cody Wassmuth 7 3-6 19, Luke Stubbers 2 0-1 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 5 1-3 11, Torry Chmelik 1 0-2 2, Matthew Warren 1 0-0 3, Levi Wassmuth 3 2-3 8. Totals 19 6-15 47.
Grangeville 12 18 15 12—57
St.John Bosco 14 4 11 18—47
3-point goals — Legaretta 2, Bransford, Lindsley, C. Wassumth 2, Warren.
JV — Grangeville def. St. John Bosco.
Troy 46, Deary 35
TROY — Noah Johnson notched 17 points as the Trojans took down the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
Joseph Bendel also was in double figures for Troy (12-5) with 13 points.
Gus Rickert had 12 points to lead Deary (11-8).
DEARY (11-8)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 7, Kalab Rickard 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 6, Blaine Clark 1 0-0 2, Gus Rickert 6 0-1 12, Dale Fletcher 0 1-2 1, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 1-3 35.
TROY (12-5)
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 3 0-0 6, Chandler Blazzard 1 3-4 5, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 6 5-8 17, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 6 0-0 13. Totals 16 8-12 46.
Deary 4 4 10 11—35
Troy 9 11 15 11—46
3-point goals — Vincent 2, Proctor, Ashmead, Holden, Bendel.
JV — Deary def Troy.
St. George’s 62, Colfax 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs were just 8-of-31 (26%) from the field in the second half as they fell to the Dragons of Spokane in a Washington Class 2B district tournament game at West Valley High School.
“We just couldn’t get any shots to fall,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “They were able to get the momentum in the second half and we couldn’t get it back.”
Seth Lustig led the Bulldogs (17-6) with 16 points. Adrik Jenkin chipped in 15.
Tanner Watkins had 20 points for St. George’s (15-8) and Mason Zarlingo contributed 17 points.
Colfax next will play Reardan at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the same site for fifth place.
COLFAX (17-6)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 1-3 7, Adrik Jenkin 4 4-4 15, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 7-11 16, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-1 4, J.P Wigen 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-19 50.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (15-8)
Ben Sudlow 1 0-0 2, Shawn Jones 3 1-2 9, Robby Witmer 0 0-0 0, Zach You 0 0-0 0, Kayden Gu 1 2-2 4, Tanner Watkins 8 2-2 20, Braeden Parker 0 0-0 0, Mason Zarlingo 5 4-4 17, Elden Pierce 2 0-0 4, John Nowland 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 11-12 62.
Colfax 12 17 8 13—50
St. George’s 12 16 14 20—62
3-point goals — Jenkin 3, Heilsberg 2, Lustig, Zarlingo 3, Jones 2, Watkins 2.
Nezperce-Meadows Valley canceled
Nezperce’s nonleague game against Meadows Valley was canceled for unknown reasons. It was supposed to be the Nighthawks’ regular-season finale.
Next up will be the Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPrairie 53, Kamiah 42
The Pirates earned the second state berth by downing the Kubs in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
The Pirates (19-6) used an 18-5 first-quarter run to catapult themselves against the Kubs (17-7).
Kristin Wemhoff paced Prairie with a game-high 17 points. Kylie Schumacher added 14.
Emma Krogh paced Kamiah with 15 points.
KAMIAH (17-7)
Emma Krogh 3 6-10 15, Laney Landmark 3 1-2 8, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-0 0, Mariah Porter 2 0-1 5, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 3, Logan Landmark 3 2-5 8, Ashlyn Schoening 0 3-4 3, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-22 42.
PRAIRIE (19-6)
Lexi Schumacher 2 1-3 7, Kristin Wemhoff 6 3-16 17, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 6-9 10, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Sage Elven 0 2-2 2, Kylie Schumacher 5 4-6 14. Totals 16 16-36 53.
Kamiah 5 10 12 15—42
Prairie 18 11 13 11—53
3-point goals — Krogh 3, La. Landmark, Porter, Skinner, L. Schumacher 2, Wemhoff 2, Hanson.
Nezperce 40, St. John Bosco 25
LAPWAI — The Nighthawks were able to hold the Patriots of Cottonwood to single-digit points in three out of four quarters in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game.
St. John Bosco (4-13) held a 13-4 against Nezperce (15-7) after the first quarter, but a defensive switch suggested by senior Katharine Duuck turned the tide.
“She suggested a different zone defense and we ran with it,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said. “That switch really helped us the rest of the way.”
Morgan Wemhoff paced the Nighthawks with 14 points. Brianna Branson added 12.
Julia Wassmuth led St. John Bosco with 10 points.
Nezperce plays Deary at 6 p.m. today at the same site for the district’s second bderth into the state tournament.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-13)
Julia Wassmuth 4 0-0 10, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 2-2 2, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 1-4 3, Maleah Cummings 0 1-2 1, Sarah Waters 3 2-4 9, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-12 25.
NEZPERCE (15-7)
Faith Tiegs 2 3-4 7, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Brianna Branson 6 0-1 12, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 1-2 1, Morgan Wemhoff 5 4-8 14. Totals 16 8-15 40.
St. John Bosco 13 3 5 4—25
Nezperce 4 13 10 13—40
3-point goals — Wassmuth 2, Waters.
Kellogg 54, Orofino 50
KELLOGG — The Maniacs’ season came to an end as the Wildcats won an Idaho Class 2A district tournament elimination game.
Grace Beardin paced Orofino (7-14) with 33 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Livia Johnson also was in double figures with 11.
Macy Jerome led Kellogg (11-13) with 25 points. Alex Karst added eight.
OROFINO (7-14)
Kristen McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 10 12-18 33, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 5 0-1 11, Jaelyn Miller 2 0-3 4. Totals 18 12-22 50.
KELLOGG (11-13)
Macy Jerome 9 2-6 25, Makaila Groth 1 0-0 2, Dani Shilleress 1 1-2 3, Emily Coe 6 4-6 16, Alex Carst 2 2-2 8, Aubree Groth 0 0-0 0, Dani Henrikson 0 0-0 0, Madison Cheney 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-16 54.
Orofino 12 16 9 13—50
Kellogg 9 21 15 9—54
3-point goals — Beardin, Johnson, Jerome 5, Karst 2.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGLakeland 48, Moscow 27
MOSCOW — The Bears fell on senior night to Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland at Bear Den.
Diego Deaton notched a second-period pin against Owen Rose in his final home match. Alex Palmer earned a 7-5 decision against Duke Williams at 113.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) dec. Duke Williamson 7-5; 120 — Matt Williams (Lakeland) by forfeit; 126 — Jason Swam (Moscow) pinned Justin Baxter 5:05; 132 — Kaleb Hammer (Lakeland) pinned Sam Young 146; 138 — Kros O’Brien (Lakeland) pinned Logan Tompkins 3:04; 145 — Cameron Vogl (Moscow) pinned Cash Lund 3:50; 152 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) pinned Owen Rose 3:56; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (Moscow) pinned Thayer Sabatke 0:35; 170 — Dylan Scott (Lakeland) by forfeit; 182 — Bradley Grubham (Lakeland) by forfeit; 195 — Gage Oles (Lakeland) pinned Paul Dixon 0:47; 220 — Devon Howell (Lakeland) by forfeit; 285 — Ernie Steele (Lakeland) by forfeit.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC inks first player to 2024 class
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball coaching staff has announced the addition of Payton Davis to the team in 2024.
Davis, from Oakesdale High School in Washington, was a member of the 2021 and 2022 state championship teams, helping the Nighthawks to undefeated runs in the Southeast 1B League every season since 2020. She was a first-team All-Washington honoree in 2022 and was named to the PrepDigPNW list of top recruits in the state.
“(Payton is) a high-level recruit with a huge list of individual and team accolades and wants to be part of a team that is looking to make history,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “She is a driven athlete determined to improve her ability and level of the play for herself and her team.”
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELDIdaho inks runner to team
MOSCOW — The Idaho track and field and cross country coaching staff has announced it was signed Kyle Swenson to the team for next season.
Swenson, a senior at Mountain View High School in Bend, Ore., placed 20th at this past fall’s Oregon Class 5A state championship and has a 5K personal-best time of 16 minutes, 6 seconds. He also had a personal-best in the 1,500 of 4:04 at the Nike Twilight Relays in Portland, Ore.
“We are excited to have Kyle join the Vandal track family. He not only will he add to the team on the track but also in the classroom.” Idaho director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release.
NEWSWSU has 30 named to academic honor roll
SAN FRANCISCO — A total of 30 Washington State student-athletes were named to the 2022 Pac-12 fall academic honor roll, it was announced by the conference.
Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or above and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution is eligible for the distinction.
The honor roll of WSU student-athletes include 16 from football, five from women’s soccer, three from women’s cross country, one from men’s cross country and five from women’s volleyball.