NAMPA, Idaho —The Zimmerman sisters from Moscow each posted a pair of victories Friday to lead the way among the area’s wrestlers at the 21st annual Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center.
Keira Zimmerman, competing at 106 pounds, and Skyla Zimmerman, at 113, each had two wins by pinfall to advance to the quarterfinal round of their respective classes. They will be competing, along with the rest of the athletes, starting at 8 a.m. today for placement.
The pair helped Moscow’s girls score 16 points to sit in a tie for 18th place after the first day of action.
Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal earned a bye and a second-round win by decision at 138 pounds to advance, and Lewiston 160-pounder Cassidy Rehder earned a bye and won by fall in her second-round match to move on.
The Bengals have scored 12 points and are tied for 23rd, while the Loggers and Clearwater Valley each have four points and are tied for 44th.
On the boys side, Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer went 3-0 at 132 pounds, including a first-round pin against Homedale’s Brayden Rosa. Robert Storm earned pinfall wins in the second and third rounds after earning a first-round bye.
Potlatch 170-pounder Izack McNeal had pins in the second and third round after earning a first-round bye. Eli Prather also won all three of his matches at 152 pounds, securing one by pin, one by technical fall and one by decision.
The Bengals are in 29th place overall with 47 points, and the Loggers are 49th with 31.5 points.
Clearwater Valley
138 — Daring Cross 1-2.
138 girls — Meg’n Blundell 1-1.
Potlatch
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 0-2.
126 — Benjamin Johnson 1-2.
138 girls — Hayley McNeal 2-0.
145 — Avery Palmer 2-2.
152 — Eli Prather 3-0.
160 — Tyson Tucker 1-2.
170 — Izack McNeal 2-0.
Moscow
106 girls — Keira Zimmerman 2-0.
113 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0.
Lewiston
106 girls — Joely Slyter 2-1.
113 — Jase Hendren 0-2.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 2-2.
126 — Kolton Lanyayer 0-2.
132 — Tristan Bremer 3-0.
138 — Gunnor Whitlock 0-2.
145 — Wyatt Cook 0-2.
152 — Cole Lockart 1-2.
160 — Landon Bennett 3-2.
160 girls — Cassidy Rehder 1-0.
170 — Logan Meisner 1-2.
182 — Asa McClure 0-2.
195 — Brenden Thill 1-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0.
Athletes stand out at Mountain View event
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A total of 10 area wrestlers went undefeated on the first day of the two-day Mountain View JV Invitational at Mountain View High School.
Clearwater Valley led the way with six wrestlers with 1-0 or 2-0 marks. Keyan Boller (126), Jake Fabbi (132), Payton Wilson (152), Bass Myers (182), Isaac Goodwin (195) and Porter Whipple (220) all have unblemished records so far.
Grangeville’s Trenton Wren (120), TJ Fetters (160) and Parker Farmer (160) also are undefeated, as is Moscow 145-pounder Andrew Bollinger.
The meet continues at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
Clearwater Valley
120 — Parker Olsen 2-1.
126 — Keyan Boller 1-0.
132 — Jake Fabbi 2-0.
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-2.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 2-1; Colton Ocain 1-2.
152 — Payton Wilson 2-0
160 — Anthony Carter 1-1.
170 — Connor Weddle 2-1; Estuardo Puderbaugh 0-1.
182 — Bass Myers 2-0; Rene Bitar Lopez 2-1.
195 — Isaac Goodwin 1-0.
220 — Porter Whipple 1-0.
Grangeville
120 — Trenton Wren 2-0
132 — Terry Eich 2-1.
160 — TJ Fetters 2-0; Parker Farmer 1-0.
220 — Levi Stowell 1-2.
Moscow
106 — Alex Palmer 1-1.
126 — Will Vieux 1-1.
145 — Andrew Bollinger 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLSalmon River 62, Nezperce 49
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks got out of the gates slow and struggled against the 3-point game of the Savages in a 62-49 nonleague loss.
Salmon River (3-4) hit 11 3s in the game, four of which came in a 20-8 first quarter.
Nezperce (1-8) fought back, outscoring their opponents in the second and third quarters, cutting the lead to six.
Tanner Johnson led the way for the Nighthawks with 17 points, seven in the final quarter. Ryen Zenner added 11 points.
Garret Shepherd (22), Gabe Zavala (19), Cordell Bovey (11) and Tyrus Swift (10) were the only four players to score for the Savages.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-4)
Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 6 4-5 19, Garret Shepherd 7 4-9 22, Cordell Bovey 4 1-4 11, Tyrus Swift 5 0-3 10, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-21 62.
NEZPERCE (1-8)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 5 1-4 11, Tanner Johnson 7 2-3 17, Carter Williams 2 0-0 5, Owen Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Aidan McLeod 0 0-2 0, Brycen Danner 3 0-0 8, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-9 49.
Salmon River 20 12 10 20—62
Nezperce 8 14 14 13—49
3-point goals — Shepherd 4, Zavala 3, Bovey 2, Danner 2, Johnson, Williams.
Pullman Christian 61, Country Christian 27
PULLMAN — In a tune up game before a battle of two of the top teams in the Mountain Christian League, Pullman Christian dispatched Country Christian to move to 4-1 in league.
Brock Weller scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (6-1, 4-1), who sprinted to a 35-9 halftime lead. Shane Shaffer added 12 points.
Brett Nyce paced Country Christian (0-7, 0-6) with 10 points.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (0-7, 0-6)
Jesse Goin 0 0-0 0, Colton Doetzka 0 0-0 0, Josiah Prantle 1 0-0 2, Zach Peode 1 0-2 2, Winston Miller 1 0-0 2, Ryan Brubaker 2 1-2 5, Brett Nyce 5 0-4 10, Carter Dunn 2 0-0 4, Chad Klataeu 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-8 27.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-1, 4-1)
Kyle Gleason 4 1-2 9, Shane Shaffer 6 0-0 12, Brock Weller 9 0-0 18, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Ethan Coldiron 3 0-0 6, Brayden Olson 0 0-2 0, Judah Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3, Chilton Gleason 0 0-0 0, Justin McClure 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 1-4 61.
Country Christian 4 5 4 14—27
Pullman Christian 17 18 14 12—61
3-point goals — J. Fitzgerald, McClure.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 86, Genesee 17
LAPWAI — The Wildcats had more than a week off since the Avista Holdiay Tournament, but there was no rust to be found in a Whitepine League Divsion I win against the Bulldogs.
“We went back to the drawing board after the Avista tournament,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “Working on moving around and blocking out more.”
Marks was pleased with the improvements she saw.
Sayq’is Greene led Lapwai (9-2, 7-0) with 24 points. Kahlees Young had 13 points and Samara Smith added 11. Soa Moliga had eight points and led the team with 10 rebounds.
Isabelle Monk led Genesee (3-8, 2-5) with eight points.
GENESEE (3-8, 2-5)
Monica Seubert 1 2-4 4, Riley Leseman 0 1-4 1, Shelby Hanson 0 0-2 0, Isabelle Monk 2 2-4 8, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 5-14 17.
LAPWAI (9-2, 7-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 1-2 9, Soa Moliga 4 0-0 8, Lauren Gould 3 0-0 6, Kahlees Young 4 3-4 13, Samara Smith 5 0-0 11, Sayq’is Greene 11 0-0 24, Jayden Layton 3 0-0 6 . Totals 38 4-6 86.
Genesee 5 2 7 3—17
Lapwai 18 25 25 18—86
3-point goals — Monk 2, Young 2, Greene 2, Sobotta, Smith.
JV — Lapwai won.
Kamiah 40, Logos 16
KAMIAH — The Kubs played tough defense and came away with a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights.
Kamiah (7-3, 4-3) held Logos to just two points in each of the first two quarters, building a 23-4 halftime lead.
Logan Landmark hit two 3s and led the Kubs with nine points.
Logos (2-7, 0-7) was led by Ameera Wilson’s five points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-7, 0-7)
Cora Johnson 0 1-2 1, Ameera Wilson 2 0-0 5, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-3 3, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 1 1-3 3, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-8 16.
KAMIAH (7-3, 4-3)
Logan Landmark 3 2-2 9, Laney Landmark 1 1-3 3, Delaney Beckman 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 1 1-2 3, Kelsee Hunt 4 0-0 8, Mariah Porter 3 0-1 6, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 0-2 0, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 6-12 40.
Logos 2 2 6 6—16
Kamiah 13 10 3 14—40
3-point goals — Wilson, Landmark, K. Skinner.
JV — Kamiah 16, Logos 8.
Nezperce 44, Salmon River 25
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks took advantage of a Savages team that came in short handed, and injuries made the situation worse throughout in a nonleague win.
“I commend Salmon River, started with only five, played most of the game with four and ended with three due to injuries,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said.
Zenner also gave praise to her own girls who had not had a full team practice in three weeks because of the holiday break and weather issues, but showed up and “played their butts off.”
Nezperce (7-5) spread the ball around well, seeing eight players score. Sisters Grace and Faith Tiegs led the way with eight points each.
Rylee Walters led Salmon River (3-4) with 14 points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-4)
Madi Pottenger 0 0-0 0, Charlee Hollon 1 2-3 4, Logan Calvin 2 1-1 5, Avery Jones 1 0-0 2, Rylee Walters 6 0-0 14. Totals 10 3-4 25.
NEZPERCE (7-5)
Grace Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Jillian Lux 3 1-2 7, Katharine Duuck 1 3-4 5, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Morgan Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Faith Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Mia Horton 1 0-0 2, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Sophie Hasted 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 44.
Salmon River 9 6 6 4—25
Nezperce 11 6 12 15—44
3-point goals — Walters 2.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman posts solid times in dual against Walla Walla
PULLMAN — Pullman’s swimming team was missing six swimmers for their meet agains Walla Walla, but two swimmers stepped up and set personal records in a home dual meet.
Senior Adam Carter placed first in the 200 freestyle, knocking off six seconds off of his personal best time with a time of 2:09.56.
Teo Uberuaga, a sophomore, swam a 52.06 in the second leg of the 400 free relay, a personal record for him.
Pullman coach Amy Ripley was proud of how hard the boys worked and hopes to get everyone healthy in the upcoming week.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU announces signing of transfer
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff has announced Shea Rubright will transfer into the program.
Rubright, who played in high school at Yakima West Valley, has spent the past three seasons playing for Minnesota in the Big Ten. A 6-foor-4 middle blocker, she finished with 39 kills and a .312 attack percentrage for the Gophers, who finished 22-9 overall and were ranked No. 7 in the country. She also had 45 blocks, and was an academic All-Big Ten pick in 2020 and 2021.
In high school, she was a two-time Columbia Basin Big Nine player of the year and an Under Armour All-American.
“We are thrilled that Shea is coming home,” coach Jen Greeny said in a news release. “She will be a great asset to our team.”
SKIINGFree ski day postponed
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club has postponed its free ski day that was scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Palouse Divide Ski area because of road conditions and the trails not being able to be adequately groomed.
The event now will take place Jan. 22 at the same time.