Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly placed first among individuals with a 79, and the Bengals swept the top three spots to prevail with the team title Thursday in the Lewiston Invitational at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Abbigail Tellez and Julia Brume shot 83 apiece to tie for second place in the dominant team showing. Avery Martin had a 92 for the Bengals.
Moscow took third place among teams, while the Bears’ individual results were not available at press time.
“Playing at our home course under ideal conditions helped us to relax and win our first tourney of the season,” Lewiston coach Gregg MacMillan said. “Hope to continue that trend next week Monday at Highlands golf course in Post Falls.”
Team scores — Lewiston 337, 2. Coeur d’Alene 360, 3. Moscow 432, 4. Post Falls 437, 5. Lewiston II 452, 6. Sandpoint 479.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFKing leads runner-up Bengals at home meet
Carson King tied for second place among individuals with a score of 75 to lead Lewiston to a second-place team finish in the Lewiston Invitational at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Chase Lovell of third-place team Moscow and Teigen Knewbow of Lewiston had the next-best showings among area individuals, shooting 80 apiece. Coeur d’Alene topped the field with a total of 299 behind top individual Gage Potter’s 72.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 299; 2. Lewiston 324; 3. Moscow 334; 4. Post Falls 393; 5. Sandpoint 415.
Medalist — Grant Potter (Coeur d’Alene) 72.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 75, Teigen Knewbow 80, Christian Reed 81, Noah Acord 88.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 80, Isaac Harmon 85, Luke Zimmer 81, Gage Schlueter 88.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLKendrick 104, Genesee 0
GENESEE — In a rare whitewash, unbeaten Kendrick reached triple digits while holding nonleague foe Genesee scoreless.
Kendrick coach Zane Hobart confirmed that this was the most lopsided victory in his decade with the Tigers. Genesee (1-3) was missing standout quarterback Angus Jordan, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.
The Tigers (4-0) had already built a 44-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and were up 74-0 at halftime. Ty Koepp went 8-for-9 passing with 198 yards and three touchdowns, while Wyatt Fitzmorris had six carries for four touchdowns, and freshman relief quarterback Nathan Tweit stepped in to rush three times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another.
Kendrick 44 30 22 8—104
Genesee 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 5 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Ty Koepp).
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 65 pass from Koepp (run failed).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 22 run (Lane Clemenhagen pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 3 run (Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 20 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 2 run (Tanner Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 3 run (T. Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick — Hewett 44 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Kendrick — Taylor 70 interception return (Kolt Koepp pass from T. Koepp).
Kendrick — Carpenter 13 run (Ralli Roetcisoender run).
Kendrick — Wyatt Cook 16 pass from Nathan Tweit (T. Clemenhagen run).
Kendrick — Tweit 17 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Carpenter interception return (Tweit run).
Kendrick — Tweit 73 run (T. Clemenhagen run).
Pomeroy 60, Entiat 8
ENTIAT, Wash. — Pomeroy allowed Entiat only a single touchdown in a nonleague rout.
Pirates quarterback Trevin Kimble had 233 rushing yards with three scores. He added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Sidney Bales in the first quarter.
The Pomeroy (2-1) defense held the Tigers to under 200 yards of total offense and sacked quarterback Landon Crutcher five times.
Pomeroy 14 16 8 22 —60
Entiat 0 8 0 0 —8
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 17 pass from Trevin Kimble (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 60 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Kimble 55 run (Kimble run).
Entiat — Christian Santos 49 pass from Landon Crutcher (Pedro Arias run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 45 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Safety.
Pomeroy — Safety.
Pomeroy — Walker Flynn 46 pass from Bales (run failed).
Pomeroy — Flynn 96 run (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Brodie magill 27 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 52 run (Jacob Reisinger run).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLGreyhounds beat Saxons by a nose
PULLMAN — After dropping the first two sets, host Pullman battled back to defeat visiting Ferris of Spokane 13-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-10, 16-14 in a nonleague match.
Leila Brown led Pullman (3-1) in digs with 26, while Ellie Ward supplied 24 assists.
Kubs clip Wildcats
LAPWAI — Visiting Kamiah withstood a rally from Lapwai to prevail 25-14, 25-23, 15-25, 28-26 in Whitepine League Division I competition.
Logan Landmark was the offensive leader for the Kubs (6-4, 3-4) with 12 kills, while Laney Landmark and Madi Brotnov set the standard in the back row with 17 and 12 digs, respectively.
“Lapwai served really well tonight and we struggled a bit with serve-receive, especially in that third set,” Kamiah coach Jackie Landmark said. “We came back, we fixed it, and luckily came out with the win.”
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah 3-0.
Bantams win first match of young season
KELLOGG — Clarkston’s volleyball team won its first match of the season, prevailing against Kellogg 5-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Leah Copeland led the Bantams (1-3) in digs with 10, while Maddie Kaufman added 15 asists.
Nezperce wins in a battle
CRAIGMONT — Nezperce took down Highland of Craigmont 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 22-25,15-13 in a Whitepine League Division II battle.
“Highland really improved,” Nezperce coach Kyle Stapleton said. “We had to come from behind in our first two wins and they used that momentum to win the next two.”
The Nighthawks improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in league.
Prairie defeats league foe
KOOSKIA — Lexi Schumacher went 19-for-21 at the service line with three aces in Prairie’s 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Kristen Wemhoff was perfect at the service line with five aces.
The Pirates improve to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in league.
Wildcats fall to Prescott
COLTON — Visiting Prescott defeated Colton 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.
Sidni Whitcomb notched 14 assists, Rachel Becker led in digs with 15 and Grace Kuhle finished with six kills and a block for the Wildcats, who fell to 1-2 overall.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 4, Grangeville 1
GRANGEVILLE — Ethan and Connor Potratz led the Orofino offense as the Maniacs handled Grangeville in Central Idaho League play.
Ethan scored the opening goal of the game and assisted Jase Anderson on the second one, while Connor scored the third and fourth for Orofino (3-2-1). Jack Bransford recorded the only goal of the day for the Bulldogs (0-4).
Orofino 2 2—4
Grangeville 0 1—1
Orofino — Ethan Potratz (Wyatt Taylor), 12th.
Orofino — Jase Anderson (Ethan Potratz), 37th.
Orofino — Connor Potratz (PK), 46th.
Grangeville — Jack Bransford, 50th.
Orofino — Connor Potratz, 76th.
Shots — Orofino 13, Grangeville 6. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 5. Grangeville: Logan Weber 9.
Coeur d’Alene 4, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Coeur d’Alene’s Cooper Prohaska scored two goals in its Class 5A Inland Empire League victory against Lewiston.
The Vikings outshot the Bengals 22-1.
Lewiston falls to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 3 1—4
Coeur d’Alene — Cooper Prohaska (Kason Pintler), 11th.
Coeur d’Alene — Nate Wyatt (Prohaska), 25th.
Coeur d’Alene — Prohaska (Chet Hanna), 38th.
Coeur d’Alene — Pintler (Keaton Gust), 78th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 22, Lewiston 1. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 9. Coeur d’Alene: Dylan Jones 0.
Pullman Christian 8, North Idaho Christian 0
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Pullman Christian Eagles blitzed to victory against North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in their Mountain Christian League season debut.
Judah Fitzgerald led Pullman Christian (1-1, 1-0) with three goals, while John Cimijotti scored two.
“We looked pretty sharp,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said. “NCIS was a pretty young team and they were missing a few guys, so they were shorthanded, but our guys played hard, played well, stayed disciplined, took advantage of the opportunities.”
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman Christian 5 3—8
North Idaho Christian 0 0—0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 2, Lewiston 0
Lewiston goalkeeper Alison Olson notched 11 saves in defeat as the Bengals fell to Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene.
The Vikings scored both of their goals in the second half. Lauren Bengston scored the final goal in the 77th minute.
The loss puts the Bengals back to 3-3-2 overall and 3-2-0 in league play.
Coeur d’Alene 0 2 —2
Lewiston 0 0 —0
Coeur d’Alene — Brynn Johnson, 72nd.
Coeur d’Alene — Lauren Bengston, 77th.
Shots — Lewiston 12, Coeur d’Alene 11. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Jaylein Ziegler 8. Lewiston: Alison Olson 11.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 6, Northern Colorado 0
PULLMAN — Junior forward Margie Detrizio and senior defender Bridget Rieken each scored two goals as the Cougars rolled to a nonconference victory against the Bears at Lower Soccer Field.
Washington State (5-1-1) scored three times in a 5:11 stretch midway through the first half to increased a 1-0 lead to four goals. The Cougars never looked back.
WSU held a 27-5 edge in shots, including 10-3 on goal, and a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore Nadia Cooper made one save, and freshman Aurora Schuck also had two stops. Kaya Lindberg had seven saves for Northern Colorado (4-3-2).
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
Northern Colorado 0 0—0
Washington State 4 2—6
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Mackenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, Jenna Studer), 11th.
WSU — own goal, 22nd.
WSU — Frimpong-Ellertson, 23rd.
WSU — Bridget Rieken, 27th.
WSU — Detrizio, 63rd.
WSU — Rieken (Alyssa Gray), 83rd.
Shots — Washington State 27, Northern Colorado 5. Saves — Northern Colorado: Kaya Lindberg 7. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 1, Aurora Schuck 2.