Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly placed first among individuals with a 79, and the Bengals swept the top three spots to prevail with the team title Thursday in the Lewiston Invitational at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.

Abbigail Tellez and Julia Brume shot 83 apiece to tie for second place in the dominant team showing. Avery Martin had a 92 for the Bengals.

Tags

Recommended for you