KAMIAH — Visiting Grangeville earned a 52-42 nonleague decision against Kamiah for its first boys’ basketball win of the season Tuesday and first under new coach Cooper Wright.
“I was extremely excited, and after the game the kids were fired up,” said Wright, who replaces former coach Larson Anderson this season. “I couldn’t be happier to enjoy this kind of milestone with a better group of kids.”
The Bulldogs (1-1) had a big second quarter in an otherwise tight game, racking up 25 points to establish a 33-15 halftime lead. Miles Lefebvre led the way with 18 points off five field goals and a 7-for-8 free-throw showing for Grangeville, while Blake Schoo made his own double-digit point contribution with four field goals including two 3-pointers for 10 points total.
Kamiah (1-1) was led by Kavan Mercer, who matched Lefebvre’s total of 18 points.
GRANGEVILLE (1-1)
Miles Lefebvre 5 7-8 18, Reece Wimer 1 0-1 2, Blake Schoo 4 0-0 10, Tori Ebert 3 0-0 7, Caleb Frei 2 3-4 7, Dane Lindsley 0 1-8 1, Jared Lindsley 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 12-23 52.
KAMIAH (1-1)
Kavan Mercer 6 4-6 18, Jace Sams 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Luke Krogh 2 6-6 10, Landon Keen 0 0-4 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 10-16 42.
Grangeville 8 25 8 11—52
Kamiah 6 9 16 11—42
3-point goals — Schoo 2, Lefebvre, Ebert, Mercer 2.
JV — Grangeville 46, Kamiah 44.
Highland 69, St. John Bosco 40
COTTONWOOD — After trailing 9-3 through the first quarter, the Huskies scored 28 second-quarter points and rolled past the Patriots in a Whitepine League Division II game.
“The first quarter was just ugly,” coach Patty Weeks said. “But it was about letting them work through it. At that break they stepped up, started talking and working on defense.”
Lane Wassmuth’s 32 points, six rebounds and three steals led the way for Highland (2-1, 1-0), while Ty Hambly added 25 points and 13 rebounds.
“Ty did a good job rebounding for us, he was constantly jumping up high and grabbing the ball out of the air,” Weeks said. “(Lane) was a defensive leader, anticipating and putting pressure where it needed to be. He played a clean and aggressive game.”
Clay Weckman paced St. John Bosco (0-1, 0-1) with nine points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-1, 1-0)
Coby Droegmiller 0 2-2 2, Ty Hambly 7 5-6 25, Lane Wassmuth 14 2-4 32, DJ Antone 2 0-1 4, Gage Crow 1 0-1 2, Owen Case 1 0-0 2, Noah Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-14 69.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-1, 0-1)
Cody Wassmuth 3 0-2 7, Wyatt Weckman 1 0-0 2, Luke Stubbers 3 1-2 7, Levi Wassmuth 0 1-2 1, Clay Weckman 4 1-4 9, Tory Chmelyk 2 0-2 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Mattheu Warren 1 0-0 2, Dustin Kaschmitter 4 0-4 8. Totals 18 3-16 40.
Highland 3 28 17 21—69
St. John Boscoe 9 10 11 10—40
3-point goals — Hambly 6, Lane Wassmuth 2, Cody Wassmuth.
Deary 65, Kendrick 38
DEARY — The Mustangs made a late push against the Tigers, going on a 20-5 run in the fourth period en route to winning a Whitepine League Division II game.
Brayden Stapleton had a game-high 24 points and three 3-pointers, Karson Ireland had 15, and London Kirk provided 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to go along with some pesky defense on opposing guard Jagger Hewett (6 points on 3-of-11 shooting) for Deary.
“He locked him up, played him man-to-man the whole game,” co-coach Mike Morey said of Kirk.
Co-coach Jalen Kirk said the Mustangs (1-1, 1-0) started slow, but he noticed a change in defensive intensity come the final quarter of play.
“Preston Johnston and Jon Beyer were a big part of that late run. They really picked up the effort there,” Kirk said. “It was a good team win, but we still have a lot to improve on to get where we want to be.”
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick (0-2, 0-1) with 13 points.
KENDRICK (0-2, 0-1)
Jagger Hewett 3 0-0 6, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 2-4 7, Ty Koepp 6 1-2 13, Dallas Morgan 4 0-0 8, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Matt Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-6 38.
DEARY (1-1, 1-0)
London Kirk 4 2-2 13, Brayden Stapleton 9 3-4 24, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 4, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 3, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 2 1-1 6, Karson Ireland 7 0-0 15, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickart 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-7 65.
Kendrick 11 11 11 5—38
Deary 13 16 16 20—65
3-point goals — Taylor, Stapleton 3, Kirk 3, Rickard, Beyer, Ireland.
JV — Deary 21, Kendrick 9.
Timberline 66, Nezperce 25
NEZPERCE — Rylan Larson scored 23 points while Micah Nelson and Jaron Christopherson each added 12 as Timberline rode past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II contest, securing its first win of the season.
The Spartans (1-3, 1-0) got started early on the offensive end, and ended up leading 42-5 at intermission and coasting the rest of the way.
“We played with good intensity and improved on our defense and effort,” coach Jason Hunter said. “We’ve struggled to rebound against bigger teams, so we focused on putting pressure on them, which led to many good shots in transition.”
Cole Seiler and Ryen Zenner were the scoring leaders for Nezperce (2-1, 2-1) with eight points apiece.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-3, 1-0)
Rylan Larson 9 4-6 23, Parker Brown 2 0-0 5, Ryder Cram 0 1-2 1, Micah Nelson 5 1-4 12, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Logan Hunter 2 0-2 4, Devon Wentland 3 0-2 6, Jaron Christopherson 6 0-0 12, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-16 66.
NEZPERCE (2-1, 2-1)
Cole Seiler 3 1-2 8, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 1-2 3, Ryen Zenner 4 0-0 8, Tanner Johnson 0 1-2 1, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, AJ Douglas 1 0-0 2, Nick Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-6 25.
Timberline 21 21 17 7—66
Nezperce 2 3 11 9—25
3-point goals — Seiler, Danner, Larson, Brown, Hunter, Nelson.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLOrofino 60, Kamiah 46
OROFINO — Grace Beardin led the Maniacs with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a nonleague win against the Kubs.
Abi Cook chipped in 10 points and five boards for Orofino (3-1), which shot 24 percent from the field in the first quarter but bounced back in the second.
Beardin recorded 10 of her points in the period as the Maniacs dropped 25 in total and took control of the contest.
“Grace really went to work in that second quarter,” coach Tessa Mullinix said. “They played a little reserved, but Kamiah runs a pretty tough man-to-man defense, so we were able to practice against that, all in all a good win.”
For the Kubs (2-3), Mariah Porter and Laney Landmark pitched in 11 points apiece.
KAMIAH (2-3)
Logan Landmark 2 0-0 4, Zayda Loewen 1 0-2 3, Dorian Hix 1 0-3 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 2 0-2 4, Laney Landmark 4 1-2 11, Mariah Porter 4 1-1 11, Ashlyn Schoening 2 0-0 5, Karlee Skinner 2 2-3 6, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-15 46.
OROFINO (3-1)
Grace Beardin 8 4-7 20, Sydnie Zywina 3 0-2 6, Riley Schwartz 0 0-2 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-3 7, Miley Zenner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 3 2-2 8, Lindi Kessinger 2 0-1 4, Abi Cook 3 4-4 10, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 14-25 60.
Kamiah 2 16 15 13—46
Orofino 8 25 15 12—60
3-point goals — Loewen, Laney Landmark, Porter 2, Schoening.
JV — Kamiah 37, Orofino 29.
Post Falls 68, Lewiston 42
POST FALLS — Lewiston's Taryn Barney led all scorers with 13 points and her team got eight players on the board, but it was not enough to defeat Inland Empire League foe Post Falls.
"They were really quick in the front court and played really fast and took us out of our rhythm a little bit," Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said. "We settled in and were able to get some good looks. We need to play better defense and keep our people in front of them for sure."
Emily Collins and Ahnika U'Ren each added eight points for the Bengals (1-2, 0-2). Skilar McLean topped the Trojans (3-1, 3-1) with 12 points.
LEWISTON (1-2, 0-2)
Taryn Barney 5 3-4 13, Eliza Bursch 1 0-0 2, Emily Collins 2 4-5 8, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-2 3, Karli Taylor 0 3-4 3, Ahnika U'Ren 3 1-2 8, Amelia Foss 1 1-2 3, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-19 42.
POST FALLS (3-1, 3-1)
Skilar McLean 4 4-6 12, Trinidie Nichols 3 0-0 7, Dylan Lovett 4 2-2 10, Ashley Grant 1 0-0 2, Capri Sims 2 2-2 6, Montana Buckley 4 2-2 10, Americus Crane 1 0-0 2, Brielle Magnuson 2 0-0 6, Kaysha Wilson 2 0-0 6, Maya Blake 2 3-3 7, Hanna Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 13-15 68.
Lewiston 9 12 7 14—43
Post Falls 14 20 15 17—68
3-point goals — U'Ren, Magnuson 2, Wilson 2, Nichols.
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston
Grangeville 55, McCall-Donnelly 30
McCALL — Grangeville had four players score in double figures as the Bulldogs pounced on McCall-Donnelly.
Camden Barger led Grangeville (3-2) with 14 points while Bailey Vanderwall almost went for a triple-double, generating 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
“Nothing but wonderful praises for Bailey tonight,” coach Michelle Barger said. “She played really well, had a monster game rebounding the ball.”
Macy Smith and Zoe Lutz had 10 apiece, and Talia Brown added nine.
“We talked about it last game (against Prairie), we just said lets take our shots,” Barger said. “They converted off great passes and we didn’t have many turnovers ... It’s the type of game you love to see.”
For the Vandals (1-1), Brooke Richardson scored 13 points and had a game-high two 3s.
GRANGEVILLE (3-2, 0-0)
Camden Barger 6 1-1 14, Macy Smith 5 0-0 10, Talia Brown 3 2-2 9, Zoe Lutz 5 0-0 10, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 4-4 10, Emma Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-7 55.
McCALL-DONNELLY (1-1, 0-0)
Matti Burtenshaw 1 0-0 2, Jaeda Moyer 1 2-6 4, Alea Stahl 3 0-0 6, Ashtyn Jones 0 0-0 0, Jenna Thomas 0 0-0 0, Brooke Richardson 4 3-3 13, Catie McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Saige Camp 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 5-9 30.
Grangeville 20 13 18 4—55
McCall-Donnelly 8 8 3 11—30
3-point goals — Richardson 2, Camp, Barger, Brown.
JV — McCall-Donnelly def. Grangeville.
Kendrick 46, Deary 31
DEARY — Visiting Kendrick was down 19-18 through a tight first half against Whitepine League Division II rival Deary, but Rose Stewart reeled off 10 consecutive points to start the third, blowing the game open in favor of the Tigers.
“She was definitely on a mission,” coach Ron Ireland said of Stewart.
Kendrick (4-2, 2-0) would go an 18-0 run in the third quarter and ride the lead it established there to victory.
“I think we kind of slowed down and ran our stuff,” Ireland said. “They had some good pressure on us and we were just getting razzled. We put some good pressure on in the third quarter; also, we put the press back on. We got some quick steals and got rolling, got our transition game going to seal the deal.”
Stewart finished with a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, while Erin Morgan totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.
Triniti Wood led the way for Deary (1-5, 0-1) with 13 points.
KENDRICK (1-5, 0-1)
Rose Stewart 9 1-4 19, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 5, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 7 0-0 14, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-4 46.
DEARY (4-2, 2-0)
Emiley Proctor 1 4-5 6, Makala Beyer 0 1-2 1, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 2 0-0 4, Triniti Wood 4 4-6 13, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3, Araya Wood 0 0-0 0, Riley Beyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-15 31.
Kendrick 11 7 18 10—46
Deary 9 10 0 12—31
3-point goals — Heimgartner, Wood.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary.
Nezperce 53, Timberline 23
NEZPERCE — Kadyn Horton scored 15 points to lead 10 Nezperce scorers in a Whitepine League Division II rout of visiting Timberline of Weippe.
Teammates Hannah Duuck and Kayden Sanders each tallied nine points and 10 rebounds for Nezperce (2-1, 1-0).
“We wanted to run,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “We dominated the boards and ran. I had balanced playing time — that was my goal, to give everybody the opportunity to play.”
For Timberline (0-6, 0-1), Marebeth Stemrich put up more than half her team’s total with two 3-point goals and 14 points overall.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-6, 0-1)
Gracie Warner 1 0-0 3, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 4 4-8 14, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 1 0-0 3, Abby Brown 1 0-0 3, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-8 23.
NEZPERCE (2-1, 1-0)
Amelia Husted 3 0-0 6, Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 4 1-1 9, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Erica Zenner 1 0-0 2, Kayden Sanders 4 1-2 9, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 6 3-4 15, Morgan Wemhoff 2 0-2 4, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-9 53.
Timberline 3 10 8 2—23
Nezperce 23 10 17 3—53
3-point goals — Stemrich 2, Warner, S. Brown, A. Brown.
Salmon River 70, Meadows Valley 18
RIGGINS — The Savages rolled to an easy victory against the Mountaineers in a Long Pin Conference game.
Salmon River now is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the league. No box score was available at press time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC signs standout from Spokane
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff announced the signing of Northwest Christian High School’s Ellie Sander.
Sander, a senior guard from Spokane, was a second-team All-Northeast 2B selection in 2019-20 for the Crusaders. She is a two-year captain, maintaining a 3.97 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. She also played soccer and softball.