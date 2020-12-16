OROFINO — Cole Schlader chalked up 20 points, 12 boards and added two 3-pointers to help lift Prairie past Orofino 60-46 in a nonleague boys’ basketball matchup, dealing the Maniacs their first defeat of the season.
“When the ball is in Cole’s hands, he either wants to score or help someone else score,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “He’s very smart with the ball when he’s got his head about him.”
Lane Schumacher added 15 points for the Pirates (4-1), and Prairie committed only eight total turnovers on the night.
“We’re undersized against almost every team, but we’re out rebounding teams right now,” Wolter said. “There’s a lot of fight and hustle with these guys.”
For the Maniacs (4-1), Joel Scott had a team-high 15 points on seven field goals, and Nick Drobish added 14.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-1)
Wyatt Ross 2 0-0 4, Kyle Schwartz 0 1-3 1, Lane Schumacher 5 2-2 15, Tyler Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Shane Hanson 0 1-2 1, Zach Rambo 4 0-0 8, Cole Schlader 9 0-1 20, Brody Hasselstrom 2 2-2 7, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-10 60.
OROFINO (4-1)
Slade Sneddon 2 1-4 6, Joe Sparano 3 1-2 7, Nick Drobish 6 2-2 14, Joel Scott 7 0-0 15, Joel Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Steven Bradlary 0 0-0 0, Nick Graham 1 2-4 4 . Totals 18 6-12 46.
Prairie 13 19 17 11—60
Orofino 6 6 20 14—46
3-point goals — Schalder 2, Schumacher 3, Haselstrom, S. Sneddon, Scott.
JV — Prairie 53, Orofino 47 (OT)
Salmon River 57, Tri-Valley 48
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Justin Whitten and Jimmy Tucker put up 22 points apiece for visiting Salmon River, which rallied past Long Pin Conference foe Tri-Valley of Cambridge on the strength of a 21-6 third quarter.
Whitten hit three 3-pointers, and Tucker was 9-for-9 from the foul line.
The Savages (2-1, 1-0) trailed 20-17 through the opening quarter and 30-26 at halftime before exploding in the third for a double-digit 47-36 lead. Tri-Valley (1-2, 0-1) shaved two points off its newfound deficit in the final quarter, but ultimately was unable to close the gap.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-1, 1-0)
Justin Whitten 8 3-6 22, Jimmy Tucker 6 9-9 22, Garret Shepherd 1 0-0 2, Gabe Zavala 1 0-0 2, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Dawson Whitney 1 1-4 3, Isaac Hofflander 1 0-0 2, Eric Nelson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-19 57.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (1-2, 0-1)
Zane Nichols 2 0-0 5, Jarrett Mink 3 4-5 10, Brendan Wood 2 1-3 5, Nate Kindall 8 5-6 21, Brendon Rusconi 2 2-4 7, Clayton Harper 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-18 48.
Salmon River 17 9 21 10—57
Tri-Valley 20 10 6 12—48
3-point goals — Whitten 3, Tucker, Nichols, Rusconi.
Clearwater Valley 65, St. John Bosco 51
COTTONWOOD — The visiting Clearwater Valley Rams topped St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in nonleague action.
The Rams improved to 1-3 overall, while the Patriots fell to 0-3. Further information was not available.
Grangeville-McCall game canceled
The scheduled boys’ basketball contest between Grangeville and visiting McCall-Donnelly was canceled because Valley County, in which McCall is situated, was moved into Idaho’s “red” category for COVID-19 transmission risk.
No plans to reschedule had been announced at press time.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPrairie 79, Clearwater Valley 26
COTTONWOOD — Five players scored in double figures for Prairie of Cottonwood in a victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I opponent Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“I’m not sure I’ve seen that before,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of her team’s five double-digit point contributors. “I think the kids just did a really good job executing the offense. We passed the ball well, moved the ball well, gave up the good shot for the great shot.”
Madison Shears was the game’s high scorer with 19 points, including three from beyond the arc. Kristin Wemhoff (12 points), Delanie Lockett (11), Hope Schwartz (11) and Ellea Uhlenkott (10 points, four steals, seven assists) were Prairie’s other offensive leaders. Tara Schlader notched a team-high 13 rebounds to go with her five points for the Pirates (7-1, 4-1).
“Everybody had hot hands,” Mader said.
Shada Edwards of Clearwater Valley (4-3, 2-3) provided more than half her team’s scoring total with 14 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-3, 2-3)
Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 6 2-4 14, Martha Smith 3 0-0 7, Kadance Schilling 1 1-2 3, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 0 2-3 2, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-9 26.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (7-1, 4-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 3-4 11, Kristin Wemhoff 5 2-2 12, Madison Shears 8 0-0 19, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-2 10, Tara Schlader 2 1-6 5, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 1 1-2 3, Trinity Martinez 2 0-0 4, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Jade Prigge 1 2-2 4, Hope Schwartz 4 0-0 11. Totals 30 11-18 79.
Clearwater Valley 6 10 4 6—26
Prairie 20 22 26 11—79
3-point goals — Smith, Shears 3, Schwartz 3, Lockett 2.
Genesee 48, Logos 40
MOSCOW — Claira Osborne had 17 points, 17 rebounds and five steals to lead visiting Genesee to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos of Moscow.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 4-1) had a dominant 25-13 opening half, only for the Knights (4-6, 2-5) to come on strong in the third quarter and rally to within a possession at 29-26. Genesee managed to hold off the Logos momentum, however, in a high-scoring fourth.
Bailey Leseman of Genesee added 10 points and four assists.
Kirstin Wambeke led the Logos offense with 13 points.
GENESEE (5-1, 4-1)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-1 3, Bailey Leseman 3 2-4 10, Lucie Ranisate 4 1-4 9, Shelby Hanson 0 1-2 1, Claira Osborne 7 3-5 17, Isabelle Monk 2 2-2 8, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-18 48.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-6, 2-5)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 2 3-4 7, Naomi Michaels 1 1-2 3, Emilia Meyer 0 0-2 0, Kirstin Wambeke 5 3-4 13, Ameera Wilson 4 0-0 8, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 3 1-4 7, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-16 40.
Genesee 12 13 4 19—48
Logos 6 7 13 14—40
3-point goals — Leseman 2, Monk 2, Mayer.
JV — Logos 35, Genesee 21
Troy 34, Potlatch 33
POTLATCH — With visiting Troy up by three in the closing seconds of a Whitepine League Division I encounter, Jordan Reynolds of Potlatch was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made two free throws, but missed a potential overtime-forcing third.
“Feels good, you know,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said of the victory. “I think our girls are starting to learn how to compete on a consistent quarter, consistent game basis.”
Isabelle Raasch racked up 13 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Trojans (3-6, 1-5).
“She had 11 points in the first quarter,” Dail said of Raasch. “I think she’d had a lot of people talking to her and encouraging her to be more aggressive the past few days, and she came out on fire.”
Morgan Blazzard added 13 rebounds along with eight points and six steals.
For Potlatch (1-7, 1-5), Josie Larson and Emma Chambers each finished with seven points.
TROY (3-6, 1-5)
Katie Gray 2 1-2 5, Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 6 0-1 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 2 4-6 8, Whitney Foster 1 1-3 4, Betty McKenzie 0 2-3 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-15 34.
POTLATCH (1-7, 1-5)
Josie Larson 3 0-0 7, Emma Chambers 2 2-2 7, Taylor Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 3 0-0 6, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 1 0-0 3, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 2-3 6. Totals 12 5-7 33.
Troy 13 5 6 10—33
Potlatch 8 9 10 6—34
3-point goals — Raasch, Foster, Larson, Chambers, Arciga, Fry.
Lapwai 53, Kamiah 16
LAPWAI — Lapwai blew by Kamiah to remain undefeated on the season in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Grace Sobotta had 12 points and nine rebounds while Lauren Gould put up 16 points and nine steals and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to pace the Wildcats (7-0, 5-0).
“Tonight we started a little sluggish,” coach Ada Marks said. “We played a closer game the other night, so I think playing five games over two weeks was starting to take a bit of a toll on them. But we were able to push through as much as we could.”
Laney Landmark paced the Kubs (4-4, 3-2) with five points.
KAMIAH (4-4, 3-2)
Logan Landmark 0 0-2 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 3, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 2 0-2 5, Mariah Porter 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Schoening 1 0-0 2, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-4 16.
LAPWAI (7-0, 5-0)
Grace Sobotta 5 0-0 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 2-2 4, Glory Sobotta 1 2-4 4, Alexis Hererra 0 0-2, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 3 0-0 7, Lauren Gould 4 6-6 16, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Jordan Shawl 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-14 53.
Kamiah 4 2 5 5—16
Lapwai 13 16 11 13—53
3-point goals — La. Landmark, Zayda Loewen, Gr. Sobotta 2, Gould 2, Oatman.
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah.
Lakeland 53, Moscow 40
MOSCOW — Addie Kiefer poured in 23 points and Katy Ryan added 16 to push Lakeland past Moscow in an Inland Empire game.
Angela Lassen led Moscow with 13 while Ellie Gray scored 10 and hit a pair of 3s.
The Bears (0-4) fought tough and made 16 of 36 field goals, but came up short in the end.
“We shot the ball well, best we have all year,” coach Alexa Hardick said. “We just have to improve our rebounding. ... I was pretty impressed with the effort, so we’ll just keep on getting better.“
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (4-3, 3-1)
Peyton Sterling 1 0-0 3, Abbey Neff 2 2-6 6, Sydnee Hostetler 0 0-0 0, Katy Ryan 7 2-5 16, Kenna Simon 2 1-2 5, Addie Kiefer 11 1-2 23, Lila Kiefer 0 0-0 0, C. Gallus 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-15 53.
MOSCOW (0-4, 0-3)
Angela Lassen 5 3-8 13, Ellie Gray 4 0-2 10, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 2 0-0 5, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 3, Elsie Leituala 1 0-0 2, Monroe Mastro 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-10 40.
Lakeland 10 17 15 11—53
Moscow 8 9 13 9—40
3-point goals — Sterling, Gray 2, Heyns, Berg, Baker.
JV — Moscow 38, Lakeland 24
Nezperce-Orofino canceled
OROFINO — Tuesday’s scheduled nonleague girls’ basketball game between Nezperce and Orofino was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Nezperce’s game against Deary, which was scheduled for Friday, also has been canceled.
“We stopped practicing yesterday, and then today they canceled the game,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. “We’re hoping we can restart practice sometime over Christmas break.”
Tri-Valley 50, Salmon River 30
RIGGINS — Sofie Branstetter supplied a game-high 17 points for Salmon River, but the Savages nonetheless fell to unbeaten Long Pin Conference foe Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
After falling into a 14-5 hole in the first quarter, Salmon River (2-3, 1-1) tightened things to 25-18 by halftime, only for the Titans (4-0, 1-0) to pull away again in the second half.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-3, 1-1)
Madi Pottenger 0 0-0 0, Lauren Travis 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Pottenger 3 1-2 7, Charee Hollon 0 0-0 0, Raney Walters 2 0-0 4, Alethea Chapman 1 0-0 2, Sofie Branstetter 5 4-7 17, Logan Calvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-9 30.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (4-0, 1-0)
Lauryn Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Emma Hollon 5 1-2 13, Josey Jones 7 0-0 15, Bailey Whitener 1 1-1 3, Zoe Ertel 2 0-0 4, Larissa Hansen 0 0-0 0, Abbey Atnip 0 0-0 0, Hadley Atnip 1 0-2 2, JoDee Zinger 0 0-0 0, Maren Tyler 0 1-2 1, Maren Hausen 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 3-7 50.
Salmon River 5 13 6 6—30
Tri-Valley 14 11 10 15—50
3-point goals — Branstetter, Hollon 2, Jones.
MEN’S BASKETBALLTime on WSU’s game Friday changed
Washington State’s men’s basketball game Friday against Montana State, originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., now will take place at 6 p.m. It will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.