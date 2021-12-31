Xavier Santana amassed 27 points including 16 in the first half to lead the Clarkston boys to a 67-54 victory against Moscow in the third-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday.
The Bantams (5-3), who also gained nine points apiece from Mason Van Tine and Austin Steinwand, held a narrow 31-29 edge at halftime, but created separation in the third and fourth quarters.
“Second half, we did a nice job defensively limiting them to 25 points,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Jamari Simpson led scoring for Moscow (5-4) with 15 points, while Bryden Brown scored 12 and Barrett Abendroth 11.
“I feel really good about our bounce-back win today after a disappointing loss last night to a very good Lapwai team,” Jones said. “I was really proud of my guys; we played three very good teams and for us to be 2-1, we feel good about that. We’re still a work in progress, but we got what we need out of this tournament, and it’s a good bouncing-off point for us moving forward.”
MOSCOW (5-4)
Bryden Brown 4 0-0 12, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 6 1-2 15, Taylor Strong 1 0-1 2, Caleb Skinner 1 0-0 2, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 2 0-0 4, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 4 0-1 11. Totals 21 1-4 54.
CLARKSTON (5-3)
Xavier Santana 11 2-3 27, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 3, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 4 1-2 9, Robby Reagan 2 1-3 5, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 2-2 4, Conrad Dudley 4 0-4 8, Austin Steinwand 4 0-1 9, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-15 67.
Moscow 12 17 11 14—54
Clarkston 14 17 16 20—67
3-point goals — Brown 4, Abendroth 3, Simpson 2, Rehder, Kees, Santana 3, Tallbull, Steinwand.
Pullman 75, Northwest Christian 49
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds hit eight 3-pointers, burst out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Crusaders of Colbert in an Eagle Holiday Classic game at West Valley High School.
Jaedyn Brown made three 3s and scored 23 points to lead Pullman (8-1). Other Greyhounds in double figures included Thomas Cole (14 points), Champ Powaukee (12) and Tanner Barbour (11).
Northwest Christian (5-5) was led by Avi West’s 22 points.
“We got off to a decent start, and then went on cruise control,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “It was pretty fun, got after it and a good way to wrap up the tournament.”
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (5-5)
A. Tibbits 2 0-0 6, Asher West 4 3-3 11, Avi West 5 10-12 22, Elijah Friedly 0 0-0 0, P. Fazio 0 0-0 0, Ethan Jones 0 0-0 0, Nathan Clark 3 0-0 7, Ryan Waters 0 0-0 0, Titus Spuler 1 1-2 3, Ben Slade 0 0-0 0, Joe Spuler 0 0-0 0, Seum Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-17 49.
PULLMAN (8-1)
Tanner Barbour 4 1-2 11, Riley Pettitt 3 0-0 6, Thomas Cole 5 3-6 14, Luke Pendry 0 3-3 3, Jaedyn Brown 9 2-2 23, Champ Powaukee 5 0-0 12, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-13 75.
Northwest Christian 8 11 17 13—49
Pullman 18 24 17 16—75
3-point goals — Brown 3, Barbour 2, Powaukee 2, Cole, West 2, Tibbets 2, Clark.
New Plymouth 55, Kamiah 49
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The Kubs finished 1-2 at the New Plymouth Christmas tournament, falling to the host Pilgrims.
David Kludt put up a game-high 19 points for Kamiah (6-2), while Kavan Mercer also reached double digits at 10.
New Plymouth (6-4) was led by Ashton Hall (16 points), Casey Arritola (13) and Landon Christensen (12).
“I’m glad we took the tournament,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We played some good (Class) 2A teams. We learned a lot about ourselves. We lost two games which are good losses in my opinion. ... I think we learned a lot about ourselves and are going to turn around and use it toward the future of our league.”
KAMIAH (6-2)
Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Luke Crogh 1 0-0 2, David Kludt 5 8-13 19, Tugg Loughran 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 2-2 9, Brady Cox 3 1-4 7, Kavan Mercer 3 2-3 10, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-22 49.
NEW PLYMOUTH (6-4)
Casey Arritola 3 6-8 13, Colton Frates 0 2-2 2, Ashton Hall 6 4-10 16, Landon Christensen 4 0-0 12, Colton Hinson 0 0-0 0, Heath Schescke 2 0-2 4, Connor Hawker 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 14-24 55.
Kamiah 10 13 13 13—49
New Plymouth 10 14 19 12—55
3-point goals — Mercer 2, Kludt, Skinner, Christensen 4, Hawker 2, Arritola.
College Place 47, Troy 38
WALLA WALLA — The Trojans (2-6) fell to the Hawks (3-4) in the Christmas Classic consolation game at DeSales High School.
No other information was available at press time.
Grangeville-Kellogg canceled
The Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game between Grangeville and Kellogg, which was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Clarkston, was canceled because the two teams had concerns about travelling in the winter weather.
Asotin-Newport canceled
SPOKANE — The Eagle Holiday Classic game between Asotin and Newport at West Valley High School was canceled because of unsafe driving conditions.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 55, Moscow 35
Three players scored in double figures as the Bantams beat the Bears in the seventh-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Clarkston High School.
Kendall Wallace led Clarkston (6-3) with 21 points, Erika Pickett added 10 points and six rebounds, and Eloise Teasley finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Coach Debbie Sobotta complimented the three.
“Eloise Teasley played her third solid game in a row,” Sobotta said. “She has been a leader by action and does all those things that are not on the stat line.
Kendall had a tough assignment in guarding (Angela) Lassen most of the game and made her have to work to get the ball. Lassen is a great player and very difficult to keep track of.
“And Erika made her presence known in the paint.”
Sobotta also saw an improved sense of urgency in getting to the boards.
Lassen finished with nine points to lead Moscow (3-9).
MOSCOW (3-9)
McKenna Knott 3 0-0 7, Angela Lassen 4 0-0 9, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 2 0-0 4, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 0 0-2 0, Megan Heyns 2 2-2 8. Totals 14 2-4 35.
CLARKSTON (6-3)
Erika Pickett 2 6-10 10, Maggie Ogden 2 1-1 5, Alyssa Whittle 1 1-2 3, Avah Griner 1 1-2 3, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 7 4-5 21, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Eloise Teasley 4 1-2 10, Ryann Combs 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 15-21 55.
Moscow 7 10 13 5—35
Clarkston 13 15 10 17—55
3-point goals — Heyns 2, Knott, A. Lassen, Thompson.
Richland 59, Lapwai 43
The Wildcats had the edge through the first half, but faded late as the Bombers rallied to victory in the third-place girls game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Activity Center.
Lapwai (8-2) was up 12-8 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime, but let Richland (5-3) back within a possession at 37-35 through three before the wheels came off in the fourth, which saw them outscored 24-6.
“I don’t know if it was fatigue setting in for us,” Wildcats coach Ada Marks said. “.. We played really well the first half, and we just weren’t doing what we were doing the first half in the second. We were getting outrebounded and they were getting second-chance shots.”
Grace Sobotta led Lapwai with nine points and nine rebounds, while Sayq’is Greene had eight points and nine boards of her own.
Kylee Fox of Richland (5-3) led all scorers at 21 points.
RICHLAND (5-3)
Sarah Utley 0 1-2 1, Paige Morrow 2 0-0 4, Macie Milum 3 6-6 12, Lexi Hay 3 0-1 9, Jazmyn Soldat 0 0-0 0, Kylee Fox 5 11-12 21, Danica Lerch 2 1-3 5, Mackenzie Schulz 2 1-2 7, Sydney Westerfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 20-26 59.
LAPWAI (8-2)
Grace Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 1 2-2 4, Soa Moliga 1 5-6 7, Lauren Gould 1 0-0 3, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 1 1-4 3, Amaris Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Samara Smith 2 1-4 6, Sayq’is Greene 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 11-18 43.
Richland 8 15 12 24—59
Lapwai 12 19 6 6—43
3-point goals — Hay 3, Schulz 2, Sobotta, Smith, Gould, Mitchell.
Colfax 58, Medical Lake 28
SPOKANE — After a slow start in the first quarter, the Bulldogs settled in during the final three quarters in a rout of the Cardinals at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
Asher Cai piled up 28 points for Colfax (7-2).
“We struggled a little bit in the first quarter and we’ve kind of had this issue all season long,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “I had a senior guard step up and her defense helped … take the pressure off of us scoring.
“Asher Cai had a great night scoring. She’s an incredible shooter. Once our defense picked it up, our offense was able to get going.”
Medical Lake (5-3) was led by Charde Hunt with 10 points.
COLFAX (7-2)
Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 8, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Asher Cai 11 1-2 28, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 5, Brynn McGaughy 3 3-5 9, Ava Swann 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 5-8 58.
MEDICAL LAKE (5-3)
Ellie Haas 2 0-0 5, Charde Hunt 2 6-8 10, Kiyah Hatcher 1 3-4 6, Alanyah Bender 0 1-2 1, Amblessed Okemgbo 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 10-16 28.
Colfax 10 22 13 13—58
Medical Lake 9 7 9 3—28
3-point goals — Cai 5, Gibb 2, Baerlocher, Demler, Haas, Hatcher.
Colville 51, Pullman 29
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds (1-8) fell to the Hawks (8-1) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
No other information was available at press time.
Grangeville 59, Soda Springs 36
Four players scored in double figures and the Bulldogs took care of the ball in beating the Cardinals to win the fourth-place game in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the Activity Center.
Camden Barger led Grangeville (8-3) with 18 points, seven steals and five assists. Madalyn Green added 11, and Macy Smith and Talia Brown each had 10 for the Bulldogs, who was 9-for-18 from 3-point range and committed just 10 turnovers.
“This was a good win,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “I liked what I saw out of a lot of people. When you have four players score in double figures, that’s pretty awesome.
Nettie Garbett led Soda Springs (4-6) with nine points.
GRANGEVILLE (8-3)
Camden Barger 6 3-4 18, Macy Smith 4 0-2 10, Talia Brown 4 1-2 10, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 2 0-0 5, Adalei LeFebvre 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 4 2-3 11. Totals 22 6-11 59.
SODA SPRINGS (4-6)
Kinley Ozburn 2 0-0 4, Alexa Moldenhauer 3 0-0 7, Abby Goodin 2 0-5 4, Nettie Garbett 3 3-4 9, Zippy Somsen 2 4-4 8, Nelly Pelayo 1 2-2 4, Carly Veile 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-15 36.
Grangeville 12 24 6 17—59
Soda Springs 8 6 13 9—36
3-point goals — Barger 3, Smith 2, Brown, Dame, Vanderwall, M. Green, Moldenhauer.
College Place 47, Troy 43
WALLA WALLA — The Trojan girls fell narrowly to college Place of Walla Walla in the final of the Christmas Classic at DeSales High School.
Morgan Blazzard led Troy (6-7) with 20 points on the night.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Asotin-Lakeland canceled
SPOKANE — The Eagle Holiday Classic game between Asotin and Lakeland at West Valley High School was canceled because of unsafe driving conditions.
WRESTLINGPomeroy wins own tournament
POMEROY — Led by a first-place finish and two seconds, the Pomeroy wrestling team won its seven-team Christmas tournament.
The Pirates, who had just five wrestlers compete, tallied 61.5 points to beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller, which placed second with 46.
Braedyn White was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestling and earned Pomeroy’s only title, winning all four of his matches at 182 pounds. Lane Shawley (138) and Walker Flynn (145) only lost once and each placed second.
“We haven’t had many matches on the season yet and the guys really showed some good things,” Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “I was pleased with how aggressive they went at their opponents.”
Team scores — 1. Pomeroy 61.5; 2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 46; 3. Union (Ore.) 38; 4. Columbia Burbank 35; 5. White Swan 31; T6. Joseph (Ore.) 22); T6. Tekoa-Rosalia 22.
Pomeroy results
138 — Lane Shawley 2-1 (second).
145 — Walker Flynn 4-1 (second).
152 — Tyler Slaybaugh 0-5 (sixth).
182 — Braedyn White 4-0 (first); Nick Hastings 2-2 (third).
Orofino places 12th at Ross Memorial
ST. MARIES — The Orofino wrestling team had a first and two third in taking 12th place at the Chad E. Ross Memorial Tournament at St. Maries High School.
The Maniacs tallied 27 points to place behind meet winner Post Falls’ 311 points.
In the girls B division, Lindi Kessinger won her two matches to take first place. In the girls C class, Ruby Kessinger went 1-2 to take third.
At 152 pounds on the boys side, Cory Goodwin won four of his five matches to take third.
Orofino results
152 — Cory Goodwin 4-1 (third).
160 — Brady Rains 0-2.
170 — Daniel Stieger 1-2.
182 — Sean Larsen 2-1
Girls B — Lindi Kessinger 2-0 (first).
Girls C — Ruby Kessinger 1-2 (third).
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC games postponed
Lewis-Clark State’s women’s and men’s basketball games against Warner Pacific, originally scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m. today, have been postponed to the same times Monday because of inclement weather.