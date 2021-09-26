PENDLETON, Ore. — Preston Russell scored twice to lead Lewiston past Pendleton 5-2 on Saturday in a nonleague boys’ soccer match.
Neither team cracked the scoreboard in the first half, but the floodgates opened in the second.
Taylor Harris and Paul Kessler scored for the Bengals (6-5), the latter on a penalty kick. Lewiston’s fifth tally was an own goal.
“It was an experiment game because it was nonleague,” Lewiston coach Jace Kessler said. “Offensively it worked really well, defensively not so much.”
A full box score was unavailable.
Lewiston 0 5 — 5
Pendleton 0 2 — 2
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLHounds second in bracket at Sheridan Invite
SPOKANE — Pullman took second place in the bronze bracket at the Sheridan Invitational at Shadle Park.
During the event, which followed a best-of-three-set format, the Greyhounds defeated Enumclaw and Northwest Christian of Colbert 2-1, but fell 2-1 to host Shadle Park and 2-0 to Kamiakin, Post Falls and Ferris.
Sophie Armstrong had a team-high 25 kills and seven blocks on the day for Pullman, while Keleigh Myers tallied 51 assists and 11 aces, and Lily McNannay put up 33 digs.
Huskies master Mustangs
DEARY — Chani Brammer served 24-for-24 and had 25 assists to help Highland of Craigmont come through to win a seesaw, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 15-10 battle against Whitepine League Division II adversary Deary.
The Huskies improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in league.
Nezperce tops Lewiston JV
Jillian Lux stood out with her kills and serves and the Nezperce varsity rallied from a two-set deficit to beat the Lewiston JV 23-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 15-12 in a nonleague match at Lewiston.
Nighthawks setter Darlene Matson also was a key contributor for Nezperce (1-5).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYArea teams fare well at Connell Invite
CONNELL, Wash. — The Moscow, Lewiston, Logos and Pullman teams each finished in the top eight at the Connell Invitational at Connell High School.
On the boys’ side, the Bears finished fourth in the 26-team event with 112 points, with Coeur d’Alene winning at 34. The Bengals were fifth with 125 points, the Knights had 201 in sixth and the Greyhounds took seventh with 211.
The top area placer was Lewiston senior Kobe Wessels, who took third in 17 minutes, 19 seconds.
“(Wessels) was in second for quite a bit, and he and the lead runner took a wrong turn,” Lewiston coach John Potter said, “but they got back on course and Kobe still finished third, so I think that was really great.”
On the girls’ side, Logos took fourth in the 19-team event with 117, with Sandpoint winning with 28 points. Moscow was fifth with 154, Lewiston sixth with 170 and Pullman eighth with 222.
The top area girls’ runner was Lewiston senior Tabitha Ames, who earned fifth place with a time of 21:43 in what Potter called a “coming out party” for her.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 34; 2. Mt. Spokane 789; 3. Sandpoint 80; 4. Moscow 112; 5. Lewiston 125; 6. Logos 201; 7. Pullman 211; 8. College Place 212; 9. Ferris 234; 10. Timberlake 299; 11. Wapato 320; 12. Royal 376; 13. Connell 454; 14. Zillah 473; 15. Hanford 492; 16. Othello 502; 17. Goldendale 504; 18. Freeman 520; 19. Grandview 521; 20. Bickleton 543; 21. Colville 548; 22. Toppenish 575; 23. Quincy 597; 24. Tri-Cities Prep 623; 25. Richland 654; 26. Elgin 690.
Winner — Luke Zwiesler (Mt. Spokane) 16:31.
Moscow individuals — 14. Tristin O’Brien 18:09; 19. Jason Swam 18:22; 25. Kieran Long 18:29; 26. Mick Perryman 18:31; 28. Corey Johnson 18:34; 34. Isaiah Mitchem 18:50; 58. Isaac Palmer 19:40.
Lewiston individuals — 3. Kobe Wessels 17:19; 15. Elijah Sabo 18:12; 18. Nick Grimm 18:19; 43. Nicholas Remacle 19:05; 46. Jordan Poulsen 19:17; 95. Blaise Kern 20:51; 103. Michael Jenko 21:03.
Logos individuals — 24. Zach Atwood 18:28; 29. Theo Sentz 18:41; 38. John Crawford 18:56; 51. Wyatt Haynes 19:24; 59. Jasper Whitling 19:43; 76. Bear Lopez 20:20; 122. Spencer Farrell 21:46.
Pullman individuals — 36. Leonardo Hoffman 18:52; 37. Peter Jobson 18:55; 41. Seth Hathaway 19:02; 45. Brendan Doumit 19:14; 52. Raul Najera 19:27; 90. Abdur Islam 20:45; 112. Maxwell Cordova 21:12.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 28; 2. Coeur d’Alene 63; 3. Mt. Spokane 103; 4. Logos 117; 5. Moscow 154; 6. Lewiston 170; 7. Selah 182; 8. Pullman 222; 9. Chiawana 239; 10. Colville 302; 11. Tri-Cities Prep 325; 12. Royal 347; 13. College Place 350; 14. Hanford 361; 15. Zillah 366; 16. Toppenish 403; 17. Kiona-Benton 447; 18. Quincy 480; 19. White Swan 565.
Winner — Ara Clark (Sandpoint) 20:16.
Logos individuals — 7. Sara Casebolt 21:56; 14. Alyssa Blum 22:49; 25. Clara Anderson 23:28; 20. Lizzie Crawford 23:36; 51. Cora Johnson 25:03; 62. Emma Handel 25:53.
Moscow individuals — 15. Geneva McClory 22:50; 31. Elliot Benson 23:48; 32. Mia Heinlein 23:50; 37. Christine Hall 24:03; 53. Nicole Rice 25:15; 55. Kelly Stodick 25:21; 56. Indigo Wulfhorst 25:23.
Lewiston individuals — 5. Tabitha Ames 21:43; 28. Emily Collins 23:34; 33. Olivia Fishback 23:54; 60. Athena Leonard 25:45; 65. Amelia Black 26:01.
Pullman individuals — 38. Abigail Hulst 24:09; 42. Abigail Wacker 24:13; 67. Alison Hathaway 26:06; 88. Jordan Hendrickson 27:51; 90. Erin Tolleson 27:54.
CV-Kamiah girls win
POTLATCH — The Clearwater Valley-Kamiah girls earned a team title at the Potlatch Invitational at Scenic 6 Park.
The Rams finished with 27 points, while Troy had 28 in the two-team event with several other schools sending individuals.
Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs took the individual title with a time of 22:10.9.
The Trojan boys finished third with 51 points, with several other school sending individuals.
The top area placer was CV-Kamiah’s Emmett Long, who clocked in at 18:52.2 to finish in fourth.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. IC Academy 21; 2. Kellogg 48; 3. Troy 51.
Winner — 1. Kellen Souza 17:27.5.
Troy individuals — 8. Noah Johnson 20:48; 17. Eli Stoner 21:51; 19. Samuel Stoner 22:12; 22. Isaiah Raasch 22:26; 25. Derrick Chamberlin 23:00; 38. Joseph Lehman 24:29;
Other area individuals — 4. Emmett Long (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 18:52.2; 5. Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 18:55; 6. Gideon Otto (Deary) 19:03; 9. Tristan Curral (Nezperce) 20:58.7; 10. Matthew Wemhoff (Prairie) 20:58.8; 11. Micah Smith (Potlatch) 21:11); 12. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 21:15; 13. Harrison Hill (Timberline) 21:30; 18. Jaxon Vowels 21:53; 20. Owen Tiegs 22:18; 26. Trevin Walton (Pomeroy) 23:02; 27. Kyd Bonner (Timberline) 23:05; 28. Carson Yearout (Potlatch) 23:12; 29. Jack Roberts (Nezperce) 23:13; 30. Justice Richardson (Timberline) 23:16; 31. William Yearout (Potlatch) 23:20; 32. Jehu Otto (Deary) 23:28; 33. Kyle Trimmer (Kendrick) 23:41; 35. Kyle Schwartz (Prairie) 23:55; 41. Zane Wilcox (Nezperce) 24:51; 44. Samuel Lamb (Pomereoy) 27:05; 46. Morgan Poxleitner (Prairie) 29:25; 47. Ande Myers (Deary) 29:41; 48. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 33:49.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 27; 2. Troy 28.
Winner — Grace Tiegs (Nezperce) 22:10.9.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 3. Eleah Swan 23:37.6; 6. Zoe Hooper 25:23.3; 8. Kelsee Hunt 25:57.9; 13. Ashlyn Ledeboer 27:45.4; 16. Evelyn Ward 29:20.2.
Troy individuals — 2. Halee Bohman 23:35.4; 4. Kassidy Chamberlin 24:20.6; 7. Charlotte Leman 25:53.4; 18. Isabelle Penuelas 29:32; 21. Lydia Richmond 30:46.9; 24. Claudia Bishop 32:22.1; 27. Grace Nordin 40:48.2.
Other area individuals — 5. Emily Scott (Deary) 24:24.3; 9. Lauren Carr (Timberline) 26:01.4; 10. Brieanna Winther (Potlatch) 26:07.8; 11. Emily Mottern (Deary) 27:06.0; 12. Britton Tunnell (Potlatch) 27:24.9; 14. Natalie Goeckner (Prairie) 27:51.3; 17. Kasie Gillum-Carr (Timberline) 29:24.5; 19. Kattieri Duman (Prairie) 30:28.5; 20. Victoria Weber 30:43.1; 23. Elizabeth Severns 31:42.4; 26. Wisteria Mulford (Potlatch) 39:15.9.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 13 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23 in Big Sky play to Southern Utah at the America First Event Center.
Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball added 11 kills for the Vandals (3-8, 0-2). Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 21 assists and junior setter Hailey Pelton had 17. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with 16 digs.
Raegen Ashby led the Thunderbirds (5-9, 1-1) with 11 kills and Rylee Achtzehn chipped in 10. Molly McDermott finished with 23 assists, and Corrin Peterson had 16 assists and 11 digs. Calli Johnson also had 11 digs.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym against Portland State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISWSU pair advance to final-round matches
PULLMAN — Senior Savanna Ly-Nguyen and sophomore Fifa Kumhom each advanced to finals matches during the Cougar Classic at the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
Ly-Nguyen posted a pair of straight-set victories to reach the Crimson Flight final. In her first match, Ly-Nguyen cruised past Idaho freshman Ines Oliveira, 6-1, 6-2, before posting a semifinal win over Montana’s Olivia Oosterbaan by identical scores. The Cougar player next will face Seattle’s Elena Kraleva in the final at 9 a.m. today.
Olivieira then beat Boise State’s Nicole Discenza 6-0, 6-1 and next will face Montana’s Grace Haugen at 9 a.m. today.
Idaho junior Melissa Huchet fell 6-3, 6-1 to Utah State’s Gabi Dekkers in consolation action, then she beat Portland State’s Makozo Ohara 6-4, 6-4.
Kumhom also had little difficulty in her two matches in the Gray flight. In her first match, she defeated Montana’s Maria Goheen 6-1, 6-2, followed by a 6-2, 6-1 win against Boise State’s Ana Conde Vendrell in the semifinal. In the final, Kumhom will face Boise State’s Bhakti Shah at 9 a.m. today.
Idaho freshmen Jayanne Palma and Katherine Jhang each fell in the Gray flight consolation round action. Palma dropped a 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 decision to Portland State’s Nika Beukers and Jhang lost to Montana’s Lauren Dunlap, but the score was unavailable. Then Jhang beat Palma 7-5, 6-3.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC places third at Saint Martin’s
DuPONT, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark State golf team had three players finish in the top 15 to earn a third-place finish at the Saint Martin’s Invitational at The Home Course.
Western Washington won the event with an 850, and the Warriors shot an 872.
Freshman Kristof Panke was the top LCSC finisher, tying for 11th place at even-par 216 after a third-round even-par 72.
The Warriors will host the Warrior Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Team scores — 1. Western Washington 850; 2. Simon Fraser 862; 3. Lewis-Clark State 872; T4. Dominican (Calif.) 884; T4. Hawaii Pacific 884; 6. Montana State-Billings 885; 7. Bellevue 886; 8. San Bernandino 887; 9. Hawaii-Hilo 889; 10. Northwest Nazarene 894; 11. Saint Martin’s 905; 12. Grays Harbor 920.
Winner — Keita Okada (Hawaii Pacific) 209*.
LCSC individuals — T11. Kristof Panke 216; T13. Jergen Viken 217; T15. Devon Caruso 218; T21. Carlos Davila 221; T55. Jacob Waller 234.
* — won in playoff