J.J. Robinson and Ray Pedrina shared Most Valuable Player honors as Lewis-Clark State released its all-decade team in baseball Friday.
Robinson, of Colfax, was named second-team NAIA All-American in 2016 after batting .335 with 15 home runs. He was an honorable mention the following season.
Pedrina was tabbed NAIA West Player of the Year in 2018 after hitting .326.
Also making the team as category leaders were Connor Brogdon (starting pitcher), Anthony Balderas (reliever), Cory Voss (catcher), Seth Brown (first base), Josh Ashenbrenner (infield), Micah Brown (utility) and Ty Jackson (two-way).
Other starting pitchers honored were Anthony Armanino, Tyler Burch, Kevin Hamann and Colby Hawk, while other relievers were Gage Burland, Matt Fish, Beau Kerns and Henry McAree.
Darren Trainor was included as a catcher and Brian Burke as a first baseman. Other infielders were Trent Bridges, Cade Reiten, Seaver Whalen and Max Whitt. The outfield team includes Kyle Knigge, Cody Lavalli, Jake Shirley and Jake Zanon.
This was the final of 12 all-decade teams chosen by a fan vote in recent weeks.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYWessels takes 57th
POCATELLO — Kobe Wessels placed 57th and ran a time of 17 minutes, 38:56 seconds for the Lewiston High School cross country team at the Class 5A state meet at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
After being a long shot for a berth at State, the Bengals made their seventh consecutive appearance at the meet. But they struggled as a group as weather conditions hindered some of Lewiston’s top runners.
“The elevation and wind blowing was really hard for us,” coach John Potter said. “Payton Bigler couldn’t finish the race because of his asthma. When the wind was blowing as hard as it was, that can really take your breath away.... And when one of your best (runners) can’t finish the race like that, there’s not much you can do.”
Looking back on the season, Potter said, “I thought we dealt with a lot of adversity, it was a crazy year with (COVID-19). We were a young team. Our best race was at Districts, and we qualified for State when we probably shouldn’t have. We look forward to building on that experience next year.”
BOYS 5A
Team scores — 1. Idaho Falls 23; 2. Rocky Mountain 78; 3. Madison 91; 4. Kuna 124; 5. Timberline 133; 6. Rigby 142; 7. Boise 159; 8. Post Falls 166; 9. Meridian 228; 10. Eagle 244; 11. Lewiston 321.
Top individuals — 1. Nathan Green, Borah, 15:26.53; 2. Mitchell Athay, Idaho Falls, 15:39.07; 3. Zac Bright, Idaho Falls, 15:45.17; 4. Luke Athay, Idaho Falls, 15:55.94; 5. Jared Harden, Highland, 15:55.99; 6. Will Dixon, Madison, 15:57.27; 7. Marcus Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain, 16:05.79; 8. Ryan Stutz, Madison, 16:12.39; 9. Hayden Bostrom, Timberline, 16:14.26; 10. Joseph Ereaux, Idaho Falls, 16:21.36.
Lewiston individuals — 57. Kobe Wessels 17:38:56; 75. Elijah Sabo 18:23:71; 80. Nick Grimm 18:41:98; 83. James Stubbers 18:50:41; 86. Jordan Poulsen 19:38:05; 87. Kase Bell 19:39:20.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLTroy, Genesee lead way
Troy and Genesee dominated the top spots on the Division I first team as the Whitepine League released its all-league prep volleyball teams as voted on by the coaches.
Trojan senior Morgan Blazzard was named the player of the year, and Troy’s Debbie Blazzard earned coach of the year honors.
Also making the first team were the Trojans’ Isabelle Raasch and Katelyn Hunter, the Bulldogs’ Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate, Prairie’s Madison Shears and Potlatch’s Olivia Wise.
Kendrick’s Rose Stewart and Highland’s Hannah Miller shared player of the year honors in Division II, while Deary assistant Leah Swanson, who died tragically earlier this month, was honored with coach of the year.
Also making the first team were Highland’s Kadence Beck and Anna Ethridge, Timberline’s Marebeth Stemrich and Nezperce’s Jillian Lux.
All-Whitepine League
Division I
First team — Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Claira Osborne, Genesee; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Madison Shears, Prairie; Olivia Wise, Potlatch; Katelyn Hunter, Troy; Lucie Ranisate, Genesee.
Player of the year — Blazaard.
Coach of the year — Debbie Blazzard, Troy.
Second team — Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Lucia Wilson, Logos; Josie Larson, Potlatch; Hope Schwartz, Prairie; Sierra McWillians, Prairie; Carly Allen, Genesee.
Honorable mention — Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Hero Merkle, Logos; McKayla Sapp, Troy; Lily Leidenfrost, Logos.
Division II
First team — Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Kadence Beck, Highland; Hannah Miller, Highland; Mareberth Stemrich, Timberline; Anna Ethridge, Highland; Jillian Lux, Nezperce.
Player of the year — Stewart, Miller.
Coach of the year — Leah Swanson, Deary.
Second team — Makal Beyer, Deary; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Hannah Duuck, Nezperce; Amelia Husted, Nezperce; Riley Beyer, Deary; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick.
Honorable mention — Madisyn Brower, Nezperce; Chani Brammer, Highland; Dantae Workman, Deary; Cassidy Henderson, Deary; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow puts five on All-IEL
The Moscow boys’ soccer team placed five senior players on the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League team, it recently was announced.
The Bears had Evan Odberg, Braden Grieshaber, Mark Anthony Eldridge, Ben Kitchel and Amin Rezamand all make the team.
Sandpoint swept the top honors, with Jett Longanecker earning newcomer of the year, Zander Moore winning MVP honors and Tanner French taking the coach of the year award.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 4A
Roman Jiles, Sandpoint; Chris Koch, Sandpoint, Evan Dickinson, Sandpoint; Parker Prior, Sandpoint; Evan Odberg, Moscow; Braden Grieshaber, Moscow; Mark Anthony Eldridge, Moscow; Ben Kitchel, Moscow; Amin Rezamand, Moscow; Isaac Fritts, Lakeland; Jacob Ukich, Lakeland.
Newcomer of the year — Jett Longanecker, Sandpoint.
League MVP — Zander Moore, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Tanner French, Sandpoint.