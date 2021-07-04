SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Twins emerged with a pair of victories on the second day of the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic on Saturday to advance to the semifinal round.
L-C clipped the Legacy Legends of La Grande, Ore., 3-2 at Medical Lake High School, then blitzed Bellingham 14-3 at Shadle Park.
After starting the season 0-16, the Twins now stand at 4-18. If they defeat a to-be-determined opponent at 9 a.m. today, they’ll play for the championship later in the day.
“We’ve talked about never giving up and having the right mindset, and we’re starting to see it,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “I’m proud of the character they’ve developed.”
Energized by their Game 1 win, the Twins erupted for 14 hits against Bellingham to go up fast and win handily. Eight L-C players had hits, with Thomas Reynolds (three hits, five RBI) and Cruz Hepburn (three hits, two RBI) leading the way.
Reynolds also pitched a scoreless 3ž innings of relief, fanning four against three hits.
The standout in the opener was starter Elliott Taylor, who limited the Legends to four hits and a walk across 75 pitches in his complete-game triumph, which included four 1-2-3 innings and a pair of strikeouts.
“Our defense was flat-out amazing,” Maurer said. “We talk to our pitchers about challenging (batters) and trusting the guys behind you. It showed with the plays we made.”
L-C went ahead to stay in the sixth when Jack Johnson’s sacrifice fly scored Jake Feger, who’d just tripled. Reynolds doubled home Hepburn with two outs in the fifth.
“It was team baseball all around,” Maurer said.
GAME 1
L-C Twins 010 011 0—3 4 0
La Grande 000 200 0—2 4 1
Elliott Taylor and Jake Feger. Jace Schow, Sam Tsiatsos (6) and Cesar Rodriguez.
L-C Twins hits — Feger (3B), Cruz Hepburn (2B), Thomas Reynolds (2B), Quinton Edmison.
La Grande hits — Devin Bell (2B), Payton Cooper, Nick Bornstedt, Schow.
GAME 2
L-C Twins 410 306—14 14 1
Bellingham 201 000—3 7 0
Kaden Daniel, Thomas Reynolds (3) and Wyatt Lopez. Tyler Haggith, Tanner Hope (6), Ethan Brooks (6) and Carter Vandiest.
L-C Twins hits — Reynolds 3 (2 2B), Hepburn 3 (3B), Carson Kolb 2 (2B), Taylor 2, Cole McKenzie, Jose Barajas, Edmison, Kayden Carpenter.
Bellingham hits — Connor White 2, Vandiest (2B), Cole Moorlag, Shale Whittern, Trent Miller, Greg Roberts.
Moscow Blue Devils 14-21, St. Maries Savages 0-5
ST. MARIES — The Moscow Blue Devils wrapped things up in five innings via mercy rule in both ends of a doubleheader against the St. Maries Savages.
In the first contest, Isaac Staszkow pitched a complete game for Moscow (16-5) and allowed only one hit, striking out seven. Hayden Thompson had a triple, a home run and four RBI, while Chad Redinger had three hits with a triple, CJ Anderson had a double and a triple, and Ryan Delusa homered as well to help propel the Blue Devils.
In Game 2, Thompson had three hits with two doubles and another four RBI, Anderson notched three hits with two doubles, Tyler Howard tripled, and Redinger batted 3-for-4. The Blue Devils exploded for 13 runs in the second inning.
&empmargin;
GAME 1
Moscow 017 24—14 13 2
St. Maries 000 00— 0 1 4
Staszkow and C. Anderson; B. Anderson, Abel (2) and S. Anderson.
Moscow hits — Redinger 3 (3B), Thompson 2 (3B, HR), C. Anderson 2 (2B, 3B), Staszkow 2, Howard, Andrews, Delusa (HR), Hagenbaugh.
St. Maries hit — Holmes.
GAME 2
Moscow 3(13)4 01—21 14 2
St. Maries 230 00— 5 4 4
Hagenbaugh, Biltonen (3) and Redinger, C. Anderson (3); Milliken, Holmes (2), Marsh (5) and Abel.
Moscow hits — C. Anderson 3 (2B), Thompson 3 (2 2B), Redinger 3, Howard (3B), Andrews, Biltonen, Delusa, Hagenbaugh.
St. Maries hits — S. Anderson (3B), Holmes, B. Anderson, Abel.
Dragons 5, Lewis-Clark Cubs 4
In Palouse Summer Series action at Harris Field, the Lewis-Clark Cubs fell just short of erasing an early deficit as their tournament concluded with a loss to the Dragons Elite of Bellevue, Wash.
Levi Johnson pitched a complete game for the Cubs (8-16) and allowed only one hit after the second inning, while Tucker Konkol had three hits with a double and two RBI. Konkol drove in Hayden Line in the bottom of the seventh to pull L-C — which had trailed 5-1 through the first two innings — within one run.
“It was great competition, and I really feel like we elevated our game out there today,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “We played some fantastic defense, and it was a full team effort for sure.”
Bellevue Dragons 230 000 0—5 6 1
L-C Cubs 011 100 1—4 8 2
Ryan Llewelyn, Christian Jarocki (4), Wes Graham (6) and Conner Taber; Levi Johnson and Cameron Clovis.
Bellevue Dragons hits — Luke Richter (2B), Ryan Llewelyn (2B), Brady Hossfeld, Luke Baier, Joey Newell, Jackson Hyatt.
L-C Cubs hits — Tucker Konkol 3 (2B), Gavin Ells 2, Hayden Line 2, Ryan Colkins.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 4-10, Owyhee Rivercats 6-6
GRANGEVILLE — Camas Prairie split a doubleheader with the Owyhee Rivercats of Homedale/Wilder, sustaining a 6-4 loss in Game 1 before a well-rounded 10-6 win in the nightcap.
The Zephyrs (12-5) amassed eight runs across the second, third and fourth innings in Game 2 to separate by a comfortable margin.
Sam Lindsley had a two-run double and Brayden Turcott added a double of his own to lead the Camas Prairie offense, which got an assist from six Rivercat errors.
Reece Wimer struck out seven against five hits and four walks on 109 pitches in six strong innings.
In the first contest, Owyhee logged a four-run fifth to erase an early 3-1 deficit.
Chase Kaschmitter paced the Zephyrs with three hits — one a double — and two RBI, while Lindsley plated two.
Starter Gannon Garman punched out six, permitting three earned runs in five innings of work.
GAME 1
Owyhee Rivercats 001 041 0—6 8 3
Camas Prairie 102 010 0—4 7 4
Dillon Fine, Payton Fine (6) and D’Orr Packer. Gannon Garman, Sam Lindsley (6) and Tori Ebert.
Owyhee hits — Teron Morrison 2 (2B), Tommy Muir 2, Jed Simpson, Sigmund Goode, Jayden Wutherich, P. Fine.
Camas Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Lindsley 2, Brayden Turcott (2B), Blake Schoo.
GAME 2
Owyhee Rivercats 031 001 1—6 6 6
Camas Prairie 023 311 x—10 6 4
Muir, Simpson (4) and Packer. Reece Wimer, Ebert (7) and Turcott.
Owyhee hits — Xavier Delgadillo 2 (2B), John Lejardi (2B), Goode (2B), Muir, Simpson.
Camas Prairie hits — Lindsley (2B), Turcott (2B), Wimer, Ebert, Schoo, Carter Shears.
Pullman Posse 4, North Spokane 3
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Tyler Elbracht logged a two-out single, then stole second and third, and finally raced home on an error by North Spokane’s catcher to send the Posse to a walk-off win against the Dodgers during the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Gonzaga Prep.
In the morning game, Pullman lost 7-5 to Apple Valley. The Posse finished the event 2-2.
North Spokane 102 000 0—3 6 4
Pullman Posse 001 020 1—4 7 1
COLLEGE TRACKButterworth to run for Canada
TORONTO — Another University of Idaho alumna is set to compete at the coming Tokyo Olympics. The school announced that Alycia Butterworth will run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for Canada.
Butterworth competed for UI in 2011-15, medaling at the Western Athletic Conference meet eight times and adding a Big Sky outdoor medal in her final season — after which she was named an honorable mention All-American.
The British Columbia native claimed conference titles in the steeplechase in 2012 and 2014, and owns the No. 2 steeplechase time in Vandal history.