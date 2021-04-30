NEZPERCE — Josie Remacle collected two doubles, a triple and five RBI on Thursday to lead Prairie past Nezperce 20-7 in a Whitepine League softball game.
All nine Pirates in the lineup scored as Prairie (9-1, 6-1) went up by 15 runs in the third inning.
“We’re swinging the bats pretty well one through nine,” Pirates coach Jeff Martin said. “We had a couple of people hit it at ’em hard.”
Prairie 438 50—20 10 3
Nezperce 006 01—7 11 2
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Amelia Husted and Sierra Hand.
Prairie hits — Remacle 3 (2 2B, 3B), Tara Schlader 2 (3B), Madison Shears (2B), Key, Eve Uhlenkott, Riley Enneking, Gracie Farr.
Nezperce hits — KC Wahl 2 (2 2B), Morgan Wemhoff 2, Hand 2, Mia Horton, Jillian Lux, Husted, Madisyn Brower, Brianna Branson.
Lapwai 16, Kamiah/CV 12
LAPWAI — Jordyn McCormack-Marks hit a triple and a three-run home run, and Sayquis Greene was 4-for-4 with three doubles to help Lapwai defeat Kamiah/Clearwater Valley in a nonleague game.
“I commend the girls for being more aggressive on the bats and bases tonight,” said Lapwai coach Ada Marks, whose team improved to 3-6.
Kamiah/CV 011 631—12 3 1
Lapwai 350 35x—16 11 5
J. Ketola and M. Morrow; K. Bisbee, J. McCormack-Marks (4) and S. Greene, L. Gould (4).
Kamiah/CV hits — Morrow, G. Farnham, Ketola.
Lapwai hits — Greene 4 (3 2B), Bisbee 3 (2B), McCormack-Marks 2 (3B, HR), K. Williamson 2.
BASEBALLLewiston 8-9, Sandpoint 6-10
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Powered by its offense, Lewiston edged Sandpoint 8-6 in Game 1 of an Inland Empire League doubleheader before falling 10-9 on a walk-off in the nightcap.
“Both were great, close ballgames,” Lewiston coach Davey Steele said.
LHS (11-8, 11-4) strung hits together in the first three innings of the opener to take a 6-2 lead, which ultimately held.
Christopher Ricard went 2-for-3 with a home run, driving in two runs, and Austin Kolb was 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Killian Fox struck out eight in six innings, permitting six runs on nine hits to pocket a win.
In Game 2, the Bengals’ early 5-0 lead couldn’t be maintained, as the Bulldogs (13-4, 7-4) tallied all of their runs across the final four innings.
With one out and the score tied at 9, Sandpoint’s Avery Bocksch singled home Cameron Garcia for the victory.
“There were times today where we’d bat through the lineup, then there were times we’d go three up, three down,” Steele said. “We’ve got to be able to put together a full doubleheader, especially as we close out league play.”
Lewiston’s Cruz Hepburn went 3-for-5 with three runs in the second contest. Starting on the mound, he struck out five, allowing two runs on two hits.
GAME 1
Lewiston 222 101 0—8 13 1
Sandpoint 020 103 0—6 10 2
Killian Fox, Christopher Ricard (7) and Austin Kolb; Avery Bocksch, Max Thielbahr (5) and Trevor Brackett.
Lewiston hits — Kolb 3, Ricard 2 (3B, HR), Fox 2, Reece Shoults 2, Elliott Taylor (2B), Cruz Hepburn (2B), Zachary Massey (2B), Zachary Lombard.
Sandpoint hits — Evan Williams 3 (2B, HR), Bocksch 3 (2B), Thielbahr (3B), Auggie Lehman, Kody MacDonald, Cameron Garcia.
GAME 2
Lewiston 302 103 0—9 10 4
Sandpoint 000 234 1—10 10 1
Hepburn, Taylor (5), Ricard (6) and Kolb; Lehman, Sherrli (4), Roop (6) and Brackett.
Lewiston hits — Hepburn 3, Shoults 2, Kolb (2B), Fox, Ricard, Quinton Edmison, Lombard.
Sandpoint hits — Ethan Butler 3, Bocksch 2, Cody Newhart (3B), Thielbahr, Lehman, Williams, Garcia.
Moscow 7, St. Maries 1
MOSCOW — Isaac Staszkow pitched a three-hitter, striking out five, to lift Moscow to an easy win against nonleague foe St. Maries at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Staszkow walked one and threw 85 pitches. He added a single and a walk at the plate.
Chad Redinger hit a triple and walked twice, and Ryan Delusa added a double as the Bears (8-7) extended a lead to 6-1 with a three-spot fifth inning, which featured three of Moscow’s five hits.
St. Maries 000 010 0—1 3 3
Moscow 200 131 x—7 5 3
Wyatt Holmes, Gabe Thomas (5) and Kade Crawford; Isaac Staszkow and Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales (6).
St. Maries hits — Shane Hunter, Brock Anderson, Riley Abell.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger (3B), Ryan Delusa (2B), Kiblen, Barrett Abendroth, Staszkow.
Kendrick 11-21, Lapwai 1-5
KENDRICK — Issac Rigney and Tucker Ashmead combined on a no-hitter for Kendrick, striking out six Lapwai batters and walking five to guide the Tigers to a five-inning win in Game 1 of a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep.
Kendrick then totaled six doubles in a victory in the second game.
Preston Boyer had two doubles in the opener and another in the nightcap, which the Tigers put away early with a 13-run second.
Rylan Hogan belted a first-game homer and Matt Fletcher had a pair of doubles in Game 2.
GAME 1
Lapwai 010 00—1 0 3
Kendrick 352 1x—11 8 2
Promise Shawl and William Picard; Issac Rigney, Tucker Ashmead (3) and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Lapwai hits — none.
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer 2 (2 2B), Rylan Hogan (HR), Matt Fletcher (2B), Dale Fletcher, Hunter Taylor, Troy Patterson, Rigney.
GAME 2
Kendrick 2(13)2 22—21 11 0
Lapwai 131 00—5 6 4
Skyler Miller, Gunnar Bruce (2), Boyer (5) and Fitzmorris; Picard, Shawl (5) and Kayden Williamson.
Kendrick hits — D. Fletcher (2B), Taylor (2B), David Waham (2B), Boyer (2B), M. Fletcher 2 (2-2B), Hogan, Ty Koepp 2, Miller, Bruce.
Lapwai hits — Williamson 3 (2-2B), Arries Bisbee, Leland Whiteplume, Arlen Whitman.
BOYS’ SOCCERNorth Central 7, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Clarkston was shut out by North Central of Spokane in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Clarkston coach Jerry McGowen said the Bantams (1-5) fell victim to the “deadly accuracy” of North Central’s Ben Hippauf, who scored four of his team’s seven goals.
“They were able to find him with some space,” McGowen said. “He was finding a lot of joy in our midfield.”
Clarkston 0 0—0
North Central 4 3—7
North Central — Mason Burkart, 7th.
North Central — Ben Hippauf, 10th.
North Central — Hippauf, 19th.
North Central — Trey Garcia, 22nd.
North Central — Hippauf, 52nd.
North Central — Juan De Asis, 67th.
North Central — Hippauf, 72nd.
Shots — Clarkston 3, North Central 21. Saves — Clarkston: 7, North Central: 1.
Othello 1, Pullman 0
OTHELLO — Pullman controlled possession in the latter stages of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game against Othello, but never quite secured the goal it needed after the Huskies took the lead on a first-half penalty kick.
“The game was theirs in the early going; they play very, very direct,” said Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell, whose team fell to 4-2. “Once we were able to slow down those long balls and start posssessing, the game really became ours ... We just didn’t score. We had nothing to hang our heads about — we played pretty well. We just didn’t win.”
Pullman 0 0—0
Othello 1 0—1
Othello — Anthony Ontiveros, PK, 26th.
Shots — Pullman 9, Othello 6. Saves — Wolsborn 2, Cole 3. Othello: Sandoval 6
TENNISClarkston girls 5, East Valley 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Three Clarkston singles players posted runaway victories — with Jenna Allen and Corah Cassell winning in straight sets — as the Bantams won a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match against East Valley.
“They’ve been playing like that all season,” Clarkston coach Margaret Denton said.
Clarkston’s Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams won handily as well as the Bantams improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in GSL play.
Singles — Tiffany Phout, EV, def. Kerington Tenwick 6-1, 6-1; Jenna Allen, Clk, def. Molly Vinyard 6-0, 6-0; Corah Cassell, Clk, def. Eva Sheffler 6-0, 6-0; Katie Kaufman, Clk, def. Samara Reyes 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Jazzy McGee/Grace Stoner, EV, def. Claire Teasley/Matti Betts 6-4, 6-4; Rachel Hoffman/Natalie Elskamp, Clk, def. Athena Lyons-Huss/Kinzie Bennett 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Skyler Warner/Bella Stoner 6-2, 6-2.
East Valley boys 4, Clarkston 2
Clarkston lost a three-set match at No. 1 doubles and bowed to East Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Well-contested singles matches involving Bantams No. 1 Gavin Wickens and No. 3 Aiden Schnatterle went East Valley’s way.
Clarkston slipped to 2-6 and 1-5.
Singles — Corey Phout, EV, def. Gavin Wickens 6-1, 6-4; Mason VanTine, Clk, def. Luke Holecek 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Tate Gregerson, EV, def. Aiden Schnatterle 7-5, 6-0; Teo Diaz, EV, def. Aspen Williams 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Chase Weidmer and Ben Donahue, EV, def. Norbert Kulesza and Braydon Woods 7-6, 2-6, 7-5; Adam Caudle and Zane Leslie, Clk def. Kory Gregerson and Eric Prichard 6-1, 6-1; double forfeit.
Pullman boys 7, North Central 0
SPOKANE — Ambrose Wang of Pullman achieved the rare feat of a golden set during his No. 3 singles victory as the unbeaten Greyhounds routed North Central of Spokane in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action.
Wang, who typically plays for Pullman’s undefeated No. 1 doubles pairing but crossed over to singles for this match, won all 24 points played in the first set of a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
“We have had many a dominant showing, but that was the first golden set I have ever overseen,” said Pullman coach Cody Wendt, whose team improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in league play. “Ambrose was fierce and efficient, and so was the team as a whole.”
Jay Sahaym at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Garrison Hoiland each also won 6-0, 6-0. The Hounds swept all 14 sets played with game margins of 6-2 or better.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Andrew Liezen 6-0, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Jordan Steinhart 6-1, 6-1; Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Forrest Yegge 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Nikko McDowell 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Majeed Askar and Caleb Kassner 6-0, 6-1; Connor Lee and Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Q. Uynh and Josh Heimbigner 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Hampson and Parker Hipp, Pul, def. May Faught and Matt Cronin 6-0, 6-1.
Pullman girls 7, North Central 0
PULLMAN — The Pullman girls remained undefeated by dominating every match in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of North Central.
Pullman (6-0, 4-0) claimed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts at No. 1 and 2 doubles and No. 4 singles. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore gave up only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 showing, while top singles players Gwyn Heim and Addison Hawes conceded just two games apiece.
“We are strong from the top of our lineup to the bottom, and into JV,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. McKenzie Letsch 6-0, 6-2; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Grace Lindsey 6-2, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Rylie Annis 6-1, 6-2; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Jenna Burnson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Richae Ruiz and Amy Howlett 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Emma Denny and Hope McCollum, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore, Pul, def. Star Solis and Alexis Shalluck 6-1, 6-0.
TRACK AND FIELDLogos, Kamiah prevail
COTTONWOOD — The Logos girls won the 1,600-meter relay to pull out a slim team victory against Troy in a 12-team track meet at Prairie.
The Kamiah boys also won by a small margin, with Troy second.
Highland sprinter Kadence Beck and Clearwater Valley distance runner Preston Amerman were triple winners.
Ellea Uhlenkott of Prairie chopped almost two seconds off her personal record to win the girls’ 300 hurdles.
All races were hand-timed.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 118½, Troy 117¾, Kamiah 77½, Prairie 72½, Clearwater Valley 57, Highland 54½, Nezperce 54½, Genesee 45¾, Kendrick 38, Lapwai 16, Salmon River 9, Potlatch 6.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.9; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.4; 3. Payton Crow, High, 13.6.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.8; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.3; 3. Payton Crow, High, 28.5.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 59.5; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:01.8; 3. Lucia Wilson, Log, 1:02.8.
800 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:37.6; 2. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 2:37.8; 3. Cora Johnson, Log, 2:43.2.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:32.0; 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 5:39.0; 3. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 6:08.0.
3,200 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 12.36.9; 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14:28.8; 3. Emma Handel, Log, 15:15.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.4; 2. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 17.6; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.6.
300 hurdles — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 48.6; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 50.2; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 53.7.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Hix) 53.4; 2. Kamiah 54.4; 3. Genesee 54.5.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:52.1; 2. Troy 1:53.1; 3. Nezperce 1:58.1.
Medley relay — 1. Clearwater Valley (R. Smith, Mayback, Schilling, M. Smith) 2:05.4; 2. Nezperce 2:05.5; 3. Kamiah 2:17.2.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, L. Wilson. A. Wilson, Anderson) 4:20.6; 2. Kamiah 4:42.5; 3. Troy 4:43.7.
High jump — 1. Katie Goeckner, High, 4-10; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8; 3. Selway Shown, CV, 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-6; T1. Charlee Wollon, SR, 8-6; 3. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Maizy Wilcox, Nez, 14-6; 2. Julia Rehder, Pra, 14-2¾; 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14-2¾.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-0; 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 30-7½; 3. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 30-0.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 34-6; 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 30-2½; 3, Mauree Needham, Troy, 30-0½.
Discus — 1. Mary Martin, CV, 93-2; 2. Julia Urrquidez, Log, 85-9; 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 84-6.
BOYS
Team scores — Kamiah 114.9, Troy 109.5, Clearwater Valley 101, Prairie 72, Logos 70, Genesee 68.7, Kendrick 33.2, Potlatch 29.2, Lapwai 20, Nezperce 16, Salmon River 10½, Highland 1.
100 — 1. Jesse Knox, CV, 11.8; 2. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 11.9; 3. Gabriel Eades, Kam 12.0.
200 — 1. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 23.8; 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 24.1; 3. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 24.7.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Ka , 51.9; 2. Owen Crowley, Gen, 55.8; 3. Noland Bartosz, Gen, 56.1.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 2:04.3; 2. Alex Blum, Log, 2:08.0; 3. Derek Zenner, Gen, 2:23.7.
1,600 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:46.2; 2. Jason Elmore, Log, 4:50.5; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 4:54.3.
3,200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 11:17.4; 2. Zach Atwood, Log, 11:27.2; 3. Wyatt Anderburg, CV, 11.51.6.
110 hurdles — 1. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 18.4; 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 19.1; 3. Alex Ahmann, Log, 19.3.
300 hurdles — 1. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 48.7; 2. Isaia Raasch, Troy, 49.3; 3. Eli Stoner, TGroy, 49.7.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Christensen, Spencer, Buchanan, Phillis) 47.1; 2. Logos 47.2; 3. Kamiah 47.6.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Christensen, Spencer, Leman, Phillis) 1:38.0; 2. Kamiah 1:41.8; 3. Clearwater Valley 1:47.6.
Medley relay — 1, Clearwater Valley (Bean, Fox, Anderberg, Amerman) 4:03.7; 2. Kendrick 4:14.2; 3. Troy 4:20.5.
1,600 relay — 1. Genesee (Bartosz, Owen, Riebold, Crowley) 3:46.9; 2. Logos 3:50.6; 3. Kamiah 4:10.4.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kam, 5-8; T2. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-6; T2. Mason Brown, Lap, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6; 2. Garret Shepherd, SR, 11-6; 3. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Jesse Knox, CV, 18-4¾; 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 17-10; 3. Adrian Sanford, Log, 17-9½.
Triple jump — 1. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 36-3; 2. Jace Sams, Kam, 35-7; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 35-3¾.
Shot put — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 42-2½; 2. Porter Whipple, Kam, 39-0; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 38-2.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 153-0; 2. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 133-5; 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 124-9.
Whittle honored by WIAA
RENTON, Wash — Clarkston junior track competitor Alyssa Whittle was honored by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association as one of its athletes of the week, the organization announced.
Whittle won all four events she competed in during a dual meet at home April 23 against Othello. She was first in the 100 (13.69 seconds), the 300 hurdles (51.48), the high jump (4-11) and the triple jump (36-6) as the Bantams notched their first dual win in 11 years.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC’s Wyms named All-Northwest Region
Lewis-Clark State junior middle blocker Jada Wyms was named to the All-Northwest Region team, it was announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Wyms, a first-team All-Cascade Conference selection, had the second-highest hitting percentage in the conference at .322 and third on the team in kills (114), kills per set (3.17) and points (148). She led the Warriors with 49 blocks.