RATHDRUM, Idaho — A 3-point buzzer beater by Brayson Reed lifted the Moscow boys basketball team to a 63-61 victory Friday against Lakeland of Rathdrum in a Class 4A Inland Empire League contest.

The Bears (8-7, 2-2) fell in a deep hole early, trailing 18-8 through the opening quarter and 34-26 at intermission, but turned the tide with a big 25-11 showing in the third before coming through the down-to-the-wire fourth. Dylan Rehder of Moscow led all scorers with 18 points, while Reed provided another 11, and Zac Skinner totaled 10. Scotty Hocking led the Hawks (3-10, 1-3) with 16 points.

