RATHDRUM, Idaho — A 3-point buzzer beater by Brayson Reed lifted the Moscow boys basketball team to a 63-61 victory Friday against Lakeland of Rathdrum in a Class 4A Inland Empire League contest.
The Bears (8-7, 2-2) fell in a deep hole early, trailing 18-8 through the opening quarter and 34-26 at intermission, but turned the tide with a big 25-11 showing in the third before coming through the down-to-the-wire fourth. Dylan Rehder of Moscow led all scorers with 18 points, while Reed provided another 11, and Zac Skinner totaled 10. Scotty Hocking led the Hawks (3-10, 1-3) with 16 points.
“Our bench stepped up big for us,” said Moscow coach Josh Uhrig, noting that multiple starters fouled out or went down with injury over the course of the game.
MOSCOW (8-7, 2-2)
Cody Wilson 3 3-3 9, Brayson Reed 4 1-1 11, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Elom Afatchao 0 0-1 0, Dylan Rehder 7 0-0 18, Grant Abendroth 3 0-0 6, Joey Williams 1 0-0 2, Caleb Skinner 3 1-1 7, Zac Skinner 4 2-4 10. Totals 25 7-10 63.
LAKELAND (3-10, 1-3)
Nick Howell 4 0-0 9, Collin Cameron 2 4-8 9, Kenton Ferguson 4 2-4 11, Ben Ryan 6 1-3 13, Toby Tebbe 0 0-0 0, Aiden Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Scotty Hocking 3 10-13 16, Gabe Harris 1 0-0 2, Michael Locke 0 0-0 0, Caysen Loutzenhiser 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 18-30 61.
Moscow 8 18 25 12—63
Lakeland 18 16 11 16—61
3-point goals — Rehder 4, Reed 2, Howell, Cameron, Ferguson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Pullman 71, East Valley 61
SPOKANE VALLEY — Unbeaten Pullman fielded five double-digit scorers and withstood a test from a hot East Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Greyhounds (16-0, 6-0) received a team-high 22 points from Jaedyn Brown, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point career mark. Tanner Barbour (13 points), Dane Sykes (13), Champ Powaukee (11) and Austin Hunt (10) also provided major offensive contributions for Pullman.
A 40-point showing from Luke Holecek of East Valley (7-9, 1-5) helped make this game significantly closer than the teams’ last meeting, with Coleton Hanson scoring another 16 for the Knights.
PULLMAN (16-0, 6-0)
Jaedyn Brown 7 3-4 22, Tanner Barbour 6 0-0 13, Champ Powaukee 4 3-5 11, Caleb Northcroft 0 2-2 2, Dane Sykes 6 0-0 13, Austin Hunt 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 8-11 71.
EAST VALLEY (7-9, 1-5)
Niemiah Harry 0 1-2 1, Hunter Anderson 0 0-0 0, Diezel Wilkinson 1 0-2 2, Jesse Stevens 0 0-0 0, Chase Whallon 1 0-0 2, Luke Holecek 16 0-0 40, Coleton Hanson 6 0-1 16. Totals 24 1-5 61.
Pullman 20 15 16 20—71
East Valley 17 13 17 14—61
3-point goals — Brown 5, Barbour, Sykes, Holecek 8, Hanson 4.
Garfield-Palouse 45, Oakesdale 43
PALOUSE — The host Vikings pulled the upset over visiting Oakesdale in a down-to-the-wire Southeast 1B League game.
Lane Collier led the way with 17 points for Garfield-Palouse (2-18, 2-8), while Bryce Pfaff added another 12. Will Lanius was the top scorer for Oakesdale (10-10, 6-5) with 12 points of his own.
OAKESDALE (10-10, 6-5)
Logan Brown 1 1-4 3, Alex McHargue 3 0-2 6, Emeric Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jackson Perry 5 0-3 11, Shawn Bober 0 0-0 0, Will Lanius 5 0-1 12, Austin Goyke 2 0-0 5, Ryker Reed 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 1-10 43.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-18, 2-8)
Bryce Pfaff 5 2-5 12, Lane Collier 4 6-8 17, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 2 1-1 5, Landon Orr 2 1-2 5, Colton Pfaff 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 10-16 45.
Oakesdale 13 9 13 8—43
Garfield-Palouse 9 17 11 8—45
3-point goals — Lanius 2, Perry, Goyke, Collier 3.
Deary 55, Highland 38
CRAIGMONT — Laithan Proctor had 20 points to lead the charge for the visiting Mustangs, who rallied from an early deficit for a Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
The victory secures Deary (11-5, 8-1) second place in the league standings.
Kalab Rickard added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs, while Blaine Clark had 12 points and five assists. Noah Watson of Highland (6-8, 2-7) matched Proctor with 20 points.
DEARY (11-5, 8-1)
Laithan Proctor 8 1-1 20, Kalab Rickard 6 2-4 14, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 1-2 12, Gus Rickert 2 2-2 6, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 7-13 55.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-8, 2-7)
Trevor Knowlton 3 2-4 8, Rhett Crow 2 0-0 5, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 6 4-5 20, Gage Crow 1 0-2 2, Nic Gill 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 6-11 38.
Deary 11 14 11 19—55
Highland 15 11 2 10—38
3-point goals — Proctor 3, Clark 3, Watson 4, Crow, Gill.
JV — Deary 20, Highland 17
Pomeroy 65, Colton 21
COLTON — Ollie Severs led visiting Pomeroy to victory with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in Southeast 1B League play against Colton.
Trace Roberts scored another 15 for the Pirates , Brady Bott added 11, and Trevin Kimble had nine points, six steals and six assists.
A linescore was not available at press time.
POMEROY (11-5, 9-3)
Ollie Severs 8 0-1 17, Brady Bott 5 1-3 11, Trevin Kimble 4 0-0 9, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Colby Ledgerwood 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Jacob Reisinger 1 0-0 2, Trace Roberts 7 1-1 15, Kyzer Herres 4 1-2 9, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-7 65.
COLTON (3-12, 2-9)
Angus Jordan 2 1-7 5, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3, Memphis McIntosh 1 1-2 4, Ryan Impson 1 0-0 2, Dan Bell 2 0-0 4, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-9 21.
3-point goals — Severs, Kimble, Wolf, McIntosh, Baerlocher.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Colfax 54
RITZVILLE — The visiting Bulldogs produced three double-digit scorers, but ultimately could not hang with Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
Seth Lustig led the way for Colfax (14-4, 10-2) with 17 points, with Carson Gray and Adrik Jenkin adding 11 more apiece.
“I think we’ve got to improve defensively,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “We had a tough time stopping those guys from getting to the rim tonight.”
COLFAX (14-4, 10-2)
Bradyn Heilsberg 2 3-5 7, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-0 11, Carson Gray 3 4-4 11, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 3-5 17, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, J.P Wigen 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-14 54.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Hayden Melcher 1 0-0 2, Jayce Kelly 5 2-4 12, Hunter Dinkins 2 5-6 10, Nick Lades 2 0-2 6, Cooper Miller 2 1-2 5, Chase Galbreath 8 2-2 20, Brock Kinch 1 0-1 2, Lance Williamson 2 0-0 5, Zac Klein 0 2-3 2. Totals 23 12-20 64.
Colfax 17 12 8 17—54
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 18 18 8 20—64
3-point goals — Lustig 2, Jenkin, Gray, Dinkins 2, Lades 2, Galbreath 2, Williamson.
JV — LRS def. Colfax.
Council 59, Salmon River 33
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Three Lumberjacks scored in double figures as they used a 24-4 second-quarter run to take down the Savages of Riggins in a Long Pin Conference game at New Meadows High School.
Porter McLinn led Council (13-4, 10-0) — which leads the league — with 18 points. Macen Glenn chipped in 14 points. Dahlton Bingham added 12.
Cordell Bovey paced Salmon River (2-13, 2-7) with 11 points.
COUNCIL (13-4, 10-0)
Malachi Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Porter McLinn 7 3-4 18, Dahlton Bingham 6 0-0 12, Macen Glenn 7 0-0 14, Josh Gipe 2 0-0 5, Wade Vining 3 0-0 6, Mendenhall 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-4 59.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-13, 2-7)
Gabe Zavala 1 2-4 4, Cordell Bovey 3 3-4 11, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Tyrus Swift 4 0-0 9, Aaron Markley 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 5-8 33.
Council 13 24 18 4—59
Salmon River 6 4 13 10—33
3-point goals — McLinn, Bovey 2, Davis, Swift.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLColfax 81, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax fielded eight scorers with three in double figures as the unbeaten Bulldogs routed Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
Brynn McGaughy headed up the offense with 23 points, while Jaisha Gibb provided 19 points, six steals and five assists, and Brenna Gilchrist had a double-double of 14 points and 13 boards for Colfax (18-0, 12-0).
“I felt like we played a total game, and we’re kind of stepping into our own, getting ready for postseason,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said.
COLFAX (18-0, 12-0)
Jaisha Gibb 7 2-2 19, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 6 1-1 14, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 4, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 3, Lauryn York 3 2-2 9, Ava Swan 3 0-0 6, Brynn McGaughy 9 3-4 23, Harper Booth 1 0-0 3, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 8-9 81.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Zoe Galbreath 6 3-3 18, Addy Colbert 3 1-2 8, Harlee Hennings 4 0-0 10, Raegan Snider 0 0-0 0, Danika Cox 0 0-0 0, Saige Galbreath 0 0-0 0, Jojo Ewing 1 0-0 2, Maddi Cameron 2 0-0 4, Alle Mendez 0 0-0 0, Allie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-7 42.
Colfax 18 27 24 12—81
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 5 16 11 10—42
3-point goals — Gibb 3, McGaughy 2, Gilchrist, Ring, York, Booth, Z. Galbreath 3, Hennings 2, Colbert.
JV — Colfax def. LRS.
Prairie 85, Potlatch 24
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates benefited from three 20-plus-point individual showings as they cruised past visiting Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I play on senior night for Prairie of Cottonwood.
Seniors Tara Schlader, Kristin Wemhoff and Riley Enneking were playing the final regular-season home game of their high school careers. Schlader had a career game with a triple-double of 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals, while Wemhoff added 20 points, 11 steals and eight boards, and Enneking had four points, three assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Also coming through big for Prairie (16-4, 12-2) was Lexi Schumacher, who scored 20.
Bailyn Anderson put up a team-high nine for the Loggers (10-4, 7-3).
“This will be a hard group of seniors to leave,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “They all know their roles; they play their part; just really good leaders, all three of them.”
POTLATCH (10-4, 7-3)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 1 5-7 7, Jaylee Fry 0 0-2 0, Bailyn Anderson 4 0-2 9, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-1 6. Totals 9 5-12 24.
PRAIRIE (16-4, 12-2)
Lexi Schumacher 9 0-1 20, Kristin Wemhoff 9 3-4 21, Riley Enneking 2 0-0 4, Tara Schlader 12 0-1 24, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Alli Geis 3 0-0 6, Kaylie Lockett 1 2-2 4, Hailey Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 39 5-8 85.
Potlatch 7 2 9 6—24
Prairie 26 22 25 12—85
3-point goals — Anderson, L. Schumacher 2.
Pullman 53, East Valley 17
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds outscored the Knights of Spokane 29-6 in the first half in registering a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Sehra Singh had 15 of her 17 points in the first half to pace Pullman (4-11, 4-1).
Abby Moore and Italia Salina each finished with six points for East Valley (0-13, 0-5).
PULLMAN (4-11, 4-1)
Meg Limburg 1 1-4 3, Jennabee Harris 1 0-0 2, Sophie Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lacie Sines 2 1-1 5, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 2 2-3 6, Suhailey Reyes 1 0-2 2, Sehra Singh 7 0-0 17, Ryliann Bednar 4 0-0 8, River Sykes 2 2-4 6, Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Lynnsey Biorn 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-16 53.
EAST VALLEY (0-13, 0-5)
Abby Moore 2 0-0 6, Italia Salina 3 0-0 6, Cecilia Syron 1 1-2 3, Fasai Xiong 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamons 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Lopez 0 0-2 0, Jade Gregerson 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Ervin 0 0-0 0, Amalie Wandall 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 1-4 17.
Pullman 10 19 14 10—53
East Valley 2 4 5 6—17
3-point goals — Singh 3, Moore 2.
Lakeland 55, Moscow 38
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The visiting Bears competed in the second half, but could not overcome a slow start in Class 4A Inland Empire League play against the Hawks of Rathdrum.
The Bears (5-13, 0-3) benefited from a 13-point performance by Maya Anderson, while Payton Sterling scored 13 of her own for the victorious Hawks (9-7, 2-2).
MOSCOW (5-13, 0-3)
Punk Knott 0 0-0 0, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 2 0-0 5, Maya Anderson 5 2-6 13, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-2 6, Taylor McLuen 1 2-2 5, Lola Johns 3 2-4 8, Li’i Leituala 0 1-2 1, Addie Lassen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-14 38.
LAKELAND (9-7, 2-2)
Landree Simon 5 2-4 12, Karstyn Kiefer 2 1-1 5, Ziya Munyer 2 3-5 7, Emily Knowles 0 0-0 0, Caroline Gallu 0 0-0 0, Kyla Holte 2 0-0 4, Kenna Simon 3 1-2 7, Lila Kiefer 2 3-3 7, Payton Sterling 4 2-2 13. Totals 20 12-16 55.
Moscow 9 3 10 16—38
Lakeland 17 14 2 22—55
3-point goals — Thompson 2, Parsons, Anderson, McLuen, Sterling 3.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Colton 63, Pomeroy 31
COLTON — Kyndra Stout hit eight 3-point goals and finished with a whopping 32 points for Colton in a Southeast 1B League win against visiting Pomeroy.
Grace Kuhle had three more from beyond the arc and scored another 20 for the Wildcats (15-1, 7-0).
Jillian Herres (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Haliee Brewer (10 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles for the Pirates (7-6, 4-5).
“We played a really solid game tonight defensively,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “Moehrle and Nollmeyer were steller tonight defensively. Kyndra did a great job being aggressive tonight and got into a rhythm.”
POMEROY (7-6, 4-5)
Jillian Herres 5 0-2 10, Chase Caruso 1 4-6 7, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-1 0, Haliee Brewer 5 0-0 10, Kendall Dixon 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-9 31.
COLTON (15-1, 7-0)
Grace Kuhle 8 1-2 20, Holly Heitstuman 2 2-3 7, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 10 4-4 32, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-1 2, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-10 63
Pomeroy 10 5 14 2—31
Colton 10 24 21 8—63
3-point goals — Caruso, Stout 8, Kuhle 3, Heitstuman.
Council 65, Salmon River 43
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — The Lumberjacks got off to a fast start and sailed to a Long Pin Conference victory against the Savages of Riggins at New Meadows High School.
McKayla Hart finished with 23 points for Council (11-5, 6-0), which leads the league. Isabelle Eppich chipped in 18 points.
Rylee Walters talllied a game-high 26 points for Salmon River (4-7, 1-6). Madison Pottenger contributed 10 points.
COUNCIL (11-5, 6-0)
Rhianna Iveson 3 0-0 6, Ava Eppich 3 0-0 6, Hope Zollman 0 1-2 1, McKayla Hart 11 1-2 23, Kiana Tharp 3 0-0 6, Isabelle Eppich 9 0-2 18, Amy Williams 0 0-0 0, Porter Hart 0 1-2 1, Mataya Shumway 1 0-0 2, Cora Bingham 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 3-8 65.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-7, 1-6)
Madison Pottenger 4 0-0 10, Taylor Ewing 0 1-2 1, Raydin Hayes 0 0-0 0, Rylee Walters 10 4-7 26, Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Raney Walters 2 0-0 5, Logan Calvin 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 5-9 45.
Council 20 18 8 19—65
Salmon River 8 10 11 14—43
3-point goals — Pottenger 2, Ry. Walters 2, Ra. Walters, Calvin.
WRESTLINGTwo from area in semis at North Idaho Rumble
COEUR D’ALENE — Two Lewiston wrestlers remain undefeated in the North Idaho Rumble at Coeur d’Alene High School.
The Bengals are 11th out of 16 teams with 46.5 points. Moscow is 14th with 33 points. Potlatch doesn’t have any points yet as its girls have not competed in any matches.
Hoyt Hvass pinned all three of his opponents at 126 pounds to advance into the final round. Robert Storm wrestled twice at 285, earning a pin and a decision to move on.
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 136; 2. Caldwell 100.5; 3. Buhl 93.5; 4. American Falls 86; 5. Coeur d’Alene 79; 6. Lake City 69.5; 7. Kellogg 66; 8. Lakeland 59; 9. Mountain Home 51.5; 10. Timberlake 50; 11. Lewiston 46.5; 12. Priest River 34.5; 13. Gooding 34; 14. Moscow 33; 15. Bonners Ferry 14; 16. Potlatch 0.
Lewiston results
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2.
126 — Hoyt Hvass 3-0.
132 — Zander Johnson 2-1; Jase Hendren 1-2.
152 — Gunnar Whitlock 1-1.
160 — Cole Lockart 2-1; Austin Nine 1-1.
170 — Asa McClure 1-1; Brice Cuthbert 1-1.
182 — Brenden Thill 0-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 1-1.
126 — Jason Swam 1-1.
132 — Sam Young 0-2.
138 — Logan Tompkins 0-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 3-1.
152 — James Greene 2-1; Diego Deaton 1-1.
160 — Eric Gulbrandsen 1-1.
Grangeville leads area at North/South Duals
KOOSKIA — The Grangeville wrestling team won four of five matches at the North/South Duals at Clearwater Valley High School.
The Bulldogs were second out of six teams in the Black Pod, with Lapwai going 1-4 to take fifth and Potlatch 0-5 to finish sixth.
In the Red Pod, Clearwater Valley was third at 1-1, Orofino fourth at 1-2 and Lewiston JV sixth at 0-2.
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.
Black Pod Duals
Standings — 1. Ririe 5-0; 2. Grangeville 4-1; 3. Tri-Valley 2-2; 4. McCall-Donnelly 2-2; 5. Lapwai 1-4; 6. Potlatch 0-5.
Ririe def. Grangeville 63-20
McCall-Donnelly def. Lapwai 60-21
Tri-Valley def. Potlatch 66-24
Ririe def. Potlatch 87-0
Tri-Valley def. Lapwai 78-12
Grangeville def. McCall-Donnelly 43-42
Ririe def. Tri-Valley 69-21
Grangeville def. Lapwai 54-36
McCall-Donnelly def. Potlatch 48-21
Ririe 57, McCall-Donnelly 27
Lapwai def. Potlatch 42-36
Grangeville def. Tri-Valley 60-42
Ririe def. Lapwai 72-12
Grangeville def. Potlatch 48-36
Red Pod Duals
Standings — 1. St. Maries 3-0; 2. Melba 3-1; 3. Clearwater Valley 1-1; 4. Orofino 1-2; 5. Challis 1-3; 6. Lewiston JV 0-2.
Clearwater Valley def. Challis 66-23
St. Maries def. Melba 57-46
Orofino def. Lewiston JV 63-24
Melba def. Orofino 30-6
Challis def. Orofino 48-36
Melba def. Clearwater Valley 48-34
St. Maries def. Lewiston JV 69-9
St. Maries def. Challis 60-24
Melba def. Challis 60-27
RUNNINGAtkin smashes British record in 3K
BOSTON — Former Lewis-Clark State standout and current track assistant coach Sam Atkin set the British record for a 3,000-meter race at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University.
Atkin, a member of the British track team at the 2021 Tokyo Games in the 10K who also qualified for the 2022 world championships, ran a time of seven minutes, 31.97 seconds, the fastest time — indoors or outdoors — at the distance. It’s the 19th-fastest time in history in the event and the second-fastest in the world this season.
The mark also broke the record set by Mo Farah and was just short of the European standard. Atkin shaved 15 seconds off his indoor personal best at the distance. It was his first race since August.