KOOSKIA — Three Clearwater Valley players scored in double digits and another had a double-double as the Rams of Kooskia blitzed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 55-12 in nonleague girls basketball play Thursday.
Taya Pfefferkorn and Shada Edwards led all scorers with 14 points apiece, while Megan Myers scored 12. Trinity Yocum had 17 rebounds and 10 assists to go with seven points for CV (2-0), and Jada Schilling added eight points plus 12 rebounds.
St. John Bosco (0-1) recorded only one point in each of the first two quarters before picking up in the second half, with Julia Wassmuth and Serinah Palmer each recording five points for the Patriots.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLOrofino, Grangeville players honored by CIL
Several Orofino and Grangeville players were honored as the Central Idaho League recently released its all-league football teams.
Orofino sophomore linebacker Edward Harrison and senior defensive back Darrion Cannon were first-team honorees, as was Grangeville senior running back/defensive lineman Colyn Goeckner and senior linebacker Charlie Trid.
Second-team honorees from Grangeville included junior quarterback Cody Klement, junior tied end Carter Mundt and junior defensive back Jaden Legaretta. Orofino second-team honorees were junior running back/defensive back Nolan Williams, Cannon at receiver, sophomore offensive lineman Evan Simpson and senior linebackers Luke McAdow and Cory Godwin.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Riply Luna, Kellogg. RB — Trey Gibson, St. Maries; Colyn Goeckner, Grangeville. WR — Kolby Luna, Kellogg; Varick Meridith, Kellogg; Ramsey Rainio, Kellogg. TE — Matyus McLain, Priest River. OL — Gabe Jenicek, Kellogg; Ethan Spencer, Kellogg; Landon Renyolds, Priest River; Landon Warren, St. Maries; Jordan Corne, St. Maries.
Defense
DL — McLain; Goeckner; Tanner Lee, Kellogg. LB — Meredith; Daeton Bauer, Kellogg; Gibson; Edward Harrison, Orofino; Charlie Trid, Grangeville. DB — K. Luna; R. Luna; Jared Badgett, St. Maries; Darrion Cannon, Orofino.
Player of the year — K. Luna.
Offensive MVP — R. Luna.
Defensive MVP — Meridith.
Lineman of the year — McLain.
Coach of the year — Dan Davidian, Kellogg.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU breaks two school records at meet
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State’s women’s swimming broke two school records and claimed six top 10 times at the second day of the Art Adamson Invite at the Rec Center Natatorium.
The Cougars tallied 169 points to finish the day in sixth place, well behind leader Alabama’s 553.5.
The 800 free relay of freshmen Dori Hathazi and Kirsten de Goede and sophomores Angela Di Palo and Noelle Harvey finished fourth in a school-record time of 7 minues, 12.81 seconds.
Freshman Emily Lundgren broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke after touching the wall at 1:00.78.
Washington State continues action in the meet today.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU players earn academic honors
Six Washington State soccer players were named to the College Sports Communicators academic all-district team, it was announced.
Sophomore defender Khalia Gathright, senior defender Elaily Hernandez-Repreza, senior forward Grayson Lynch, senior defender Bridget Rieken, senior midfielder Sydney Studer and junior midfielder Marin Whieldon all were named to the first team.
The teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least half of the school’s scheduled competitions and maintain a 3.50 grade-point average.