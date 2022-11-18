KOOSKIA — Three Clearwater Valley players scored in double digits and another had a double-double as the Rams of Kooskia blitzed St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 55-12 in nonleague girls basketball play Thursday.

Taya Pfefferkorn and Shada Edwards led all scorers with 14 points apiece, while Megan Myers scored 12. Trinity Yocum had 17 rebounds and 10 assists to go with seven points for CV (2-0), and Jada Schilling added eight points plus 12 rebounds.

