POTLATCH — In a meeting of two of the top teams in Whitepine League Division I standings Thursday, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia gave up the opening score of the game but never allowed another Potlatch touchdown en route to a 20-6 win, solidifying its second-place status and a possible postseason berth.
The Rams (5-2, 4-1) benefited from 14 tackles by Jake Fabbi including four sacks, along with 12 tackles with three sacks from Anthony Carter, and 14 tackles with a sack by Tiago Pickering. Anthony Fabbi deflected five Potlatch passes.
On the offensive side, Jake Fabbi ran a 70-yard kickoff return to turn the tables on the Loggers (4-2, 3-2) immediately after their lone touchdown, while Bass Myers rushed 11 times on the night for 104 yards and a touchdown.
“For us to go on the road on a Thursday night on a 6 p.m. game and do what we did, I just couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said.
Potlatch 6 0 0 0— 6
Clearwater Valley 8 0 6 6—20
Potlatch — N/A 12 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Jake Fabbi 70 kickoff return (Anthony Carter run).
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 14 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 36 run (pass failed).
Clarkston 52, Rogers 14
On senior night at Clarkston, the host Bantams rolled to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Pirates.
Coach Brycen Bye said that “the overall ability on defense to make stops when we needed stops” was essential to the win, and Carter Steinwand was “on point.”
Seniors Landon Taylor, Dustin Beck, Ian Nieves, Christian Howell, Ikaika Millan, Ean Ulrich, Kameron Blunt, Brayden Jared, Carson Ash and Jeff Olerich were playing their final regular-season home game for Clarkston (4-2, 3-1).
Scoring plays were not available at press time.
Rogers 7 0 0 7—14
Clarkston 21 10 14 7—52
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLPirates protect home waters
POMEROY — Jillian Herres distinguished herself with 44 assists, 12 digs, a 24-for-24 service showing and four aces in a Southeast 1B League victory for Pomeroy against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
The Pirates prevailed by a final scoreline of 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25.
“I just thought we played with so much heart tonight,” Pomeroy coach Adam van Vogt said. “St. John would do something positive we would answer right back adn we just made more plays tonight. I just loved how we bounced back any time something didn’t go our way.”
Pomeroy (13-4, 4-1) also benefited from 17 kills by Kendall Dixon.
JV — SJEL def. Pomeroy 2-1.
Trojans continue domination
TROY — The host Trojans remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I volleyball play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-8 rout of Lapwai on Thursday.
Dericka Morgan and Jolee Ecklund “really stepped up for us today,” according to coach Debbie Blazzard, as they combined for 27 kills in the win for Troy (18-5, 10-0).
JV — Troy def. Lapwai.
Bulldogs sink Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Genesee rolled to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 Whitepine League Division I victory against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Makenzie Stout had a double-double of 15 digs and 27 assists for the Bulldogs (10-3, 9-3), while Audrey Barber notched 13 kills and two blocks.
“It’s the first time that we’ve won up there in at least four years,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley. “We’re really excited, just getting the win and getting out of there.”
JV — Genesee def. Prairie 25-17, 26-24.
Maniacs tame Tigers
OROFINO — On Dig for a Cure Night at Orofino, the host Maniacs posted a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 while raising money to combat cancer.
Livia Johnson made 23 assists for Orofino (6-9), while Grace Beardin fired eight kills.
JV — Kendrick def. Orofino 25-22, 11-25, 15-12.
Colton rolls in three
COLTON — Sidni Whitcomb talllied six digs, eight assists and two aces as Colton’s volleyball team racked up a 25-15, 25-10, 25-12 Southeast 1B League win against visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.
Kaydee Heitstuman finished with two blocks, Grace Kuhle had three kills, and Clair Moehrle and Holly Heitstuman each finished with two aces for the Wildcats.
Nighthawks get past Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Katherine Duuck served 100 percent to lead a 92-percent team showing from the line as visiting Nezperce battled to a 27-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-18 Whitepine League Division II victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Coach Kyle Stapleton praised Faith Tiegs and Erica Zenner for their strong work at the net to help the Nighthawks improve to 6-11 overall and 5-5 in league.
Spartans sweep Huskies
WEIPPE — Natasha Hernandez tallied 23 digs and five aces as host Timberline of Weippe beat Highland of Craigmont 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 in Whitepine League Division II action.
Hernandez went 19-for-19 serving in the second set for the Spartans (6-11, 3-7), who rallied from an 18-8 deficit in the set to win. Carlie Harrell added seven kills and Jaimie Binder finished with 15 assists.
Lewiston drops road match
COEUR D’ALENE — Katy Wessels finished with 11 kills, three aces and four blocks, but the Lewiston volleyball team fell 26-24, 25-22, 25-21 to host Coeur d’Alene in Class 5A Inland Empire League action.
Maddi Jackson contributed 17 assists for the Bengals (7-10, 2-7). Addy McKarcher tallied seven kills and two blocks. Brooklyn Hildreth added five kills and two blocks. Evanne Douglass chipped in 19 digs.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 5, St. Maries 1
OROFINO — James May and Jase Anderson each had two goals as the Maniacs downed the Lumberjacks in Class 3A Intermountain League play.
Joel Sneddon also scored for Orofino (7-4-2, 6-4-2), which finished in third place in the league. May had a goal in each half, and Anderson tallied his two goals in the second half. Garrett Sanders finished with five saves for the Maniacs.
St. Maries 0 0—0
Orofino 1 4—5
Orofino — James May (Jorge Santos-Lopez), 32nd.
Orofino — May (Connor Potratz), 46th.
Orofino — Joel Sneddon, 49th.
Orofino — Jase Anderson, 60th.
Orofino — Anderson (Garrett Sanders), 82nd.
Shots — Orofino 16, St. Maries 6. Saves — St. Maries: Greyson Sands 11. Orofino: Sanders 5.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
MOSCOW — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday had 17 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 in Big Sky Conference action at Memorial Gym.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner added 14 kills and 12 blocks, and freshman middle hitter Madison Wilson contributed 10 kills for the Vandals (3-13, 0-4). Senior setter Hailey Pelton finished with 46 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 18 digs.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Weber State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERCalifornia 2, Washington State 1
BERKELEY, Calif. — Keely Roy scored twice in the first 38 minutes, and the Cougars couldn’t fully record as they fell for the first time since the Aug. 18 season opener, dropping a Pac-12 Conference game to the Bears at Edwards Field.
Roy took a through ball from Ayo Oke and split the back line of Washington State (8-2-2, 2-1-1), then finishing from the top of the box in the 11th minute. Oke then was taken down just inside the penalty area, and Roy converted on the penalty kick to give California (7-3-3, 2-2) a 2-0 lead.
Senior forward Brianna McReynolds headed in a ball off the foot of freshman forward Lily Boyden with less than two minutes to go for the Cougars’ lone goal.
The teams each had 13 shots, with the only shots on goal those that scored. Washington State had a 4-3 edge in corners.
Neither sophomore Nadia Cooper nor Angelina Anderson had to make a save.
The Cougars, who saw their 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end, next play at noon Sunday at Stanford.
WSU 0 1—1
California 2 0—2
California — Keely Roy (Ayo Oke), 11th.
California — Keely Roy, PK, 38th.
WSU — Brianna McReynolds (Lily Boyden), 89th.
Shots — Washington State 13, California 13. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 0. California: Angelina Anderson 0.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams remain in top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams remained in the top 25 in the latest NAIA coaches poll, it was announced.
Ahead of a home meet Saturday, the Warrior men dropped two spots from No. 9 to No. 11 and the women’s team remained at No. 21.
LCSC hosts the LC State Invitational at the LCSC Cross Country Trail starting at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s race.