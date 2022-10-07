POTLATCH — In a meeting of two of the top teams in Whitepine League Division I standings Thursday, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia gave up the opening score of the game but never allowed another Potlatch touchdown en route to a 20-6 win, solidifying its second-place status and a possible postseason berth.

The Rams (5-2, 4-1) benefited from 14 tackles by Jake Fabbi including four sacks, along with 12 tackles with three sacks from Anthony Carter, and 14 tackles with a sack by Tiago Pickering. Anthony Fabbi deflected five Potlatch passes.

