Grace Qualman swept the girls 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and Luke Mastroberardino won the 50 and 100 free events for Lewiston in a nonleague dual swim meet against Moscow on Saturday at the Asotin County Aquatic Center.
Complete results were not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYPullman teams third, Clarkston fifth at district meet
SPOKANE — Pullman’s cross country teams each placed third and Clarkston’s were fifth at the Washington Class 2A district cross country meet at Mead High School.
The Greyhound boys tallied 51 points and the Bantams 130 to finish behind meet champion Shadle Park’s 39. On the girls side, Pullman tallied 62 points and Clarkston 123 to place behind meet champion West Valley’s 36.
Greyhound junior Peter Jobson led the area in the boys 5K race with a sixth-place finish in 17 minutes, 53 seconds. Bantam senior Mark Tadzhimatov was ninth in 18:06.
Pullman senior Abigail Hulst had the top time among area runners in the girls 5K race at 20:20 to take fourth. Clarkston senior Mikoto Grimm was eighth in 22 minutes.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 39; 2. West Valley 48; 3. Pullman 51; 4. East Valley 106; 5. Clarkston 130.
Individual — Tony Belko (West Valley) 17:24.
Pullman individuals — 6. Peter Jobson 17:53; 8. Raul Najera 18:03; 11. Leonardo Hoffman 18:11; 12. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:33; 14. Brendan Doumit 18:43; 19. Kieran Hampson 19:00; 22. Lucas Mooney 19:12.
Clarkston individuals — 9. Mark Tadzhimatov 18:06; 28. Caleb Daniel 20:00; 31. Samuel Polis 20:38; 32. Jacen Farrally 20:49; 34. Xander VanTine 21:32; 38. William Mosman 22:38.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. West Valley 36; 2. East Valley 52; 3. Pullman 62; 4. Shadle Park 81; 5. Clarkston 123.
Individual — Logan Hofstee (East Valley) 18:37.
Pullman individuals — 4. Abigail Hulst 20:20; 7. Shahad Akasha 21:58; 15. Alison Hathaway 23:08; 17. Erin Tolleson 23:21; 25. Eloise Clark 24:03; 26. Jordan Hendrickson 24:34; 28. Chloe Jones 25:11.
Clarkston individuals — 8. Mikoto Grimm 22:00; 29. Taylor Celigoy 25:29; 31. Mia Bunce 26:00; 33. Kaylie Randall 26:07; 36. Claire Dooley 27:04.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLClarkston 24, Shadle Park 17
SPOKANE — Continuing its recent momentum, visiting Clarkston mounted a fourth-quarter rally to upend Shadle Park in Class 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
The Bantams (6-2, 5-1) trailed 17-10 through three quarters and were stopped at the 1-yard line on their opening drive of the fourth, but regained possession and tied things up courtesy of what coach Brycen Bye called a “great catch” by Mason Brown off a 17-yard Carter Steinwand pass. A 74-yard Landon Taylor punt return put Clarkston over the top.
“Feels great — especially after last year we lost the championship game against Shadle, last game of the season, in a game that we were ahead,” Bye said, whose team now is a half-game ahead of the Highlanders and West Valley in first place.
Brown totaled six rushes for 96 yards on the day, while Steinwand was 16-for-20 passing for 149 yards.
Clarkston 3 7 0 14—24
Shadle Park 0 3 14 0—17
Clarkston — Landon Taylor 25 field goal.
Shadle Park — Lake 22 field goal.
Clarkston — Mason Brown 1 run (Taylor kick).
Shadle Park — Odell 42 pass from Dickerson (Lake kick).
Shadle Park — Barber 30 pass from Dickerson (Lake kick).
Clarkston — Brown 17 pass from Carter Steinwand (Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Taylor 74 punt return (Taylor kick).
Lapwai 66, Genesee 20
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats held Genesee scoreless for the first half en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones “did his normal thing” for Lapwai while the Wildcat defense smothered Genesee’s Angus Jordan for most of the game, according to Lapwai coach Josh Leighton.
The Wildcats finish their regular season with a record of 5-3 overall and 4-3 in league and have clinched the third automatic spot to the Idaho Class 1A Division I playoffs, while the Bulldogs are 1-8 and 0-7.
A box score was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLWildcats can’t catch Nighthawks
COLTON — Unbeaten Oakesdale handled Colton 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 in Southeast 1B League play.
The Wildcats (6-9, 4-6) got three kills apiece from Holly Heitstuman and Grace Kuhle plus five digs courtesy of Rachel Becker.
Bulldogs bow to Ferris
SPOKANE — Taking on a larger-division foe in nonleague play, Colfax suffered a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 defeat to Ferris of Spokane.
Brynn McGaughy had 15 kills and five blocks for the Bulldogs (9-2), while Lauryn York provided 19 assists and Brenna Gilchrist mustered 19 digs.
“We came out a little flat, but picked it up at the end and played tough,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho snaps losing skid
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling finished with 17 kills as the Idaho volleyball team broke a seven-match losing streak with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 Big Sky Conference victory against Northern Arizona at Rolle Activity Center.
Vrieling had a .350 attack percentage and 11 digs for the Vandals (4-16, 1-7), who last won a match on Sept. 17 against Nicholls State. Senior outside hitter Allison Munday had 13 kills and seven total blocks. Senior setter Hailey Pelton tallied 29 assists and freshman setter Kate Doorn chipped in 12. Freshman libero Aine Doty contributed 19 digs. Junior middle blocker Travel Morris had 11 total blocks.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Montana State.
LCSC drops four-setter
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi had 15 kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team dropped a 27-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22 Cascade Conference decision to Evergreen State at the Constantino Recreation Center.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson each finished with 10 kills for the Warriors (14-10, 10-9). Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi tallied 27 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, added 17. Senior libero Kenzie Dean contributed 18 digs.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Warner Pacific.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU ties for second in California
STOCKTON, Calif. — A pair of Washington State men’s golfers finished in the top 10 as the Cougars almost defended their Visit Stockton Invite title at Stockton Country Club.
Washington State, which won the title a year ago, finished in a tie for second place at 836, six shots behind champion Grand Canyon’s 830.
Freshman Sam Renner fired a final-round 3-under-par 68 and tied for eighth place overall at 7-under 206. Junior Preston Bebich shot a 2-under 69 in the third round to finish in 10th overall at 6-under 207.
Idaho placed 13th of 16 teams with an 859. Freshman Joe Sykes had a final-round 1-under 70 and tied for 30th overall at even-par 213.
The Cougars next compete Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational, and the Vandals next will play Feb. 28-28 at the Loyola Invitational in Phoenix.
Team scores — 1. Grand Canyon 830; T2. UC Irvine 836; T2. Washington State 836; T4. San Jose State 839; T4. George Washington 839; T6. Fresno State 841; T6. Northridge 841; 8. Sacramento State 846; T9. UC Riverside 853; T9. Fullerton 853; T11. Pacific 855; T11. UC San Diego 855; 13. Idaho 859; 14. Utah Tech 860; 15. Temple 870; 16. UC Santa Barbara 884.
Medalist — Jakub Hrinda (George Washington 199.
WSU individuals — T8. Sam Renner 206; 10. Preston Bebich 207; T37. Pono Yanagi 214; T43. Jaden Cantafio 215; T55. Daniel Kim 218; T55. Franklin Lydra 218.
Idaho individuals — T30. Joe Sykes 213; T37. Samuel Johnson 214; T55. Colt Sherrell 218; T55. Jose Suryadinata 218; T68. TJ Patterson 221.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC tunes up for conference meet
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams tuned up for the Nov. 4 Cascade Conference meet by competing at the NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals Open at Seattle Pacific.
The men’s team finished second of seven teams with 56 points, and the women’s team took third of five teams with 69 points.
Sophomore Geraldin Correa placed seventh in a 6K time of 22:48.90 in the women’s race. For the men, sophomore Carter Gordon finished 11th in an 8K time of 25:34.20.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Chico State 49; 2. Lewis-Clark State 56; 3. Lane CC 84; 4. Western Washington 91; 5. Club Northwest 96; 6. Husky Running Club 132; 7. Green River College 183.
Individual — Aaron Ahl (Unattached) 24:45.10.
LCSC individuals — 11. Carter Gordon 25:34.20; 12. Griffen Parsells 25:34.50; 13. Conner May 25:39.10; 22. Connor Turpin 26:06.30; 27. Cooper Carlson 26:09.50; 28. Brady Nelsen 26:11.70; 30. Brycen Brown 26:15.50; 35. Kobe Wessels 26:31.10; 39. Clay Shumaker 26:41.70; 47. Brycen Kempton 26:58.50; 49. Alexander Fry 27:02.40; 54. Connor Alexander 27:18.60; 75. Tristin O’Brien 28:09.10; 78. Trenton Johnson 28:28.30; 95. Jacob Adams 29:34.50; 100. Luke Sellman 30:06.70; 110. Daniel Hibbs 31:14.70.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Chico State 39; 2. Club Northwest 40; 3. Lewis-Clark State 69; 4. Lane CC 92; 5. Green River College 146.
Individual — Jacqueline Cascione (Chico State) 22:43.70.
LCSC individuals — 2. Geraldin Correa 22:48.90; 5. Brooklyn Shell 23:03.30; 23. Grace Dixon 24:00.20; 27. Clara Stephens 24:15.30; 30. Grace Tiegs 24:21.70; 34. Abigail Peightal 24:37.90; 38. Madison Howe 25:24.60; 41. Grace McCormick 25:35.20; 44. Abigail Gorton 25:54.90; 51. HaileyAnn Johnson 26:25.10.