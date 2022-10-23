Qualman, Mastroberardino lead Bengal swimmers against Moscow

Lewiston’s Grace Qualman competes in the 100-yard butterfly during a nonleague dual swimming meet Saturday against Moscow at the Asotin County Aquatic Center.

 August Frank/Tribune

Grace Qualman swept the girls 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and Luke Mastroberardino won the 50 and 100 free events for Lewiston in a nonleague dual swim meet against Moscow on Saturday at the Asotin County Aquatic Center.

Complete results were not available at press time.

