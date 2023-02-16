LAPWAI — Lapwai junior Kase Wynott continued his run of extraordinary stats with a first career quadruple-double in the Wildcats’ 103-36 Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament opening-round win against Genesee on Wednesday.
Wynott finished the game with 37 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals. Wynott’s steals made up 34% of the Wildcats’ 29 as a team.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and Ahlius Yearout each pitched in seven steals to go along with 20 and 14 points, respectively. Christopher Bohnee was also in double figures with 11 points, adding eight rebounds.
Derek Zenner paced the Bulldogs (1-20) with 14 points.
This was Lapwai boys basketball’s 58th consecutive win overall, and the third time in three meetings with Genesee that the Wildcats have recorded more than 100 points.
The Wildcats (22-0) will next play Troy (14-6) in a semifinal-round game at 4 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School. Genesee will play Logos (7-13) in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. the same day at the same location.
GENESEE (1-20)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 3 0-0 6, Derek Zenner 4 5-6 14, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 6 0-0 14, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-6 36.
LAPWAI (22-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 2-2 14, Joseph Payne 1 2-2 5, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 6 6-6 20, Jalisco Miles 3 1-4 8, Christopher Bohnee 5 1-1 11, Kase Wynott 18 0-0 37, Marcisio Noriga 1 0-0 2, Quienten Kipp 1 0-0 2. Totals 42 12-17 103.
Genesee 10 11 9 6—36
Lapwai 38 25 26 14—103
3-point goals — Vestal 2, Zenner, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout 2, Payne, Miles, Wynott.
Pomeroy 67, Tekoa-Rosalia 60
DAYTON, Wash. — A fourth-quarter rally kept Pomeroy’s season alive after a seesaw Class 1B district tournament elimination game against Tekoa-Rosalia at Dayton High School.
Ollie Severs (25 points) and Trevin Kimble (22) were the heavy hitters for the Pirates (15-7), who also got 10 apiece from Jett Slusser and Trace Roberts. Isaac Bone had a team-high 17 points for Tekoa-Rosalia (15-8).
Pomeroy next plays at 4:15 p.m. Friday against Oakesdale at the same site for the district’s third state bid.
POMEROY (15-7)
Ollie Severs 11 2-5 25, Brady Bott 0 0-1 0, Jett Slusser 2 5-8 10, Trevin Kimble 9 4-7 22, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 5 0-1 10. Totals 27 11-23 67.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (15-8)
Morgan Martin 5 1-1 14, Joey Murray 0 0-0 0, Jadin Campbell 2 0-0 5, Braxton French 1 1-2 3, Isaac Bone 6 3-4 17, Gabe Morgan 2 2-4 6, Riley Gehring 7 1-2 15. Totals 23 8-13 60.
Pomeroy 17 15 15 20—67
Tekoa-Rosalia 11 18 25 6—60
3-point goals — Severs, Je. Slusser, Martin 3, Bone 2, Campbell, Gehring.
Kamiah 63, Clearwater Valley 31
KAMIAH — Despite a slow start, the Kubs of Kamiah still were able to knock off the Rams of Clearwater Valley in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament.
David Kludt paced Kamiah with 18 points. Everett Skinner added 15 along with eight boards. Rehan Kou was also in double figures with 14 points.
Landon Schlieper paced Clearwater Valley with 14.
The Kubs (18-4) next will play Potlatch (15-6) in the semi-finals of the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School. The Rams (6-13) will face Prairie (5-17) in a loser-out game at 2:30 p.m. the same day at the same location.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-13)
Myatt Osborn 3 0-0 8, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 1 0-0 2, Landon Schlieper 6 0-0 14, Raphael Kessler 1 2-2 4, Austin Curtis 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 3-4 31.
KAMIAH (18-4)
Jayden Crowe 3 0-0 6, Kaden DeGroot 2 0-0 4, Matthew Oatman 1 0-0 2, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-2 0, Dave Kludt 8 0-0 18, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 6 2-2 15, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 4 6-10 14, William Milliage 1 2-2 4, Jack Engeldow 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-16 63.
Clearwater Valley 7 4 13 7—31
Kamiah 10 24 16 13—63
3-point goals — Osborn 2, Schlieper 2, Kludt 2, E. Skinner.
Troy 49, Logos 43
TROY — The host Trojans held the Knights of Moscow scoreless in the first quarter and built a 26-4 halftime advantage en route to an Idaho Class 1A Division I opening-round victory.
Troy’s defense held Logos (7-13) to just 22% from 3-point range. Chandler Blazzard paced the Trojans (14-6) with 13 points. Joseph Bendel added 11.
LOGOS (7-13)
Seamus Wilson 5 2-3 14, Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 4 0-0 8, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 3 0-0 9, Oliver Spencer 2 1-3 6, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-8 43.
TROY (14-6)
Joseph Doumit 1 0-0 2, Eli Stoner 3 1-4 7, Chandler Blazzard 3 7-11 13, Dominic Holden 3 2-4 9, Noah Johnson 3 1-2 7, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 4 2-2 11. Totals 17 13-23 49.
Logos 0 4 14 25—43
Troy 11 15 15 7—49
3-point goals — Whitling 3, Driskill 2, Wilson 2, Spencer, Holden, Bendel.
Potlatch 41, Prairie 24
POTLATCH — Jaxon Vowels finished with 18 points as the Loggers downed the Pirates of Cottonwood in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament.
Potlatch coach Ryan Ball also highlighted Sam Barnes’ defensive efforts on Prairie standout Lee Forsmann, who he held to just two points.
Riley Shears paced the Pirates (5-17) with seven points.
PRAIRIE (5-17)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 2 1-2 7, Trenton Lorentz 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 3 0-5 6, Noah Behler 2 0-0 5, Lee Forsmann 1 0-3 2, Bennie Elven 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 0 2-3 2, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-13 24.
POTLATCH (15-6)
Chase Lovell 3 0-0 6, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 2-2 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 3 0-0 7, Jaxon Vowels 8 2-4 18, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-6 41.
Prairie 2 3 8 11—24
Potlatch 8 12 8 13—41
3-point goals — Shears 2, Behler, E. Lovell.
GIRLS BASKETBALLOakesdale 54, Garfield-Palouse 23
DAYTON, Wash. — Jessie Reed finished with 20 points and the Nighthawks used a 15-0 second-quarter run to outpace the Vikings in a Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination game.
Marilla Hackett chipped in 16 points for Oakesdale (19-3), which held a 33-9 edge at halftime.
Kyra Brantner tallied nine points for Garfield-Palouse (7-12).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-12)
Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 2 1-6 5, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 2, Kyra Brantner 4 0-0 9, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kadence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Camryn Blakenship 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Kelnhofer 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-6 23.
OAKESDALE (19-3)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 5, Jessie Reed 10 0-0 20, Marilla Hackett 6 1-2 16, Bradyn Henly 2 0-0 4, Lucy Hackett 2 0-0 4, Graci Perry 1 0-0 3, Samantha Holling 1 0-0 2, Paige Eads 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-2 54.
Garfield-Palouse 9 0 4 10—23
Oakesdale 18 15 7 14—54
3-point goals — Flansburg, Brantner, Hackett 3, Dingman, Perry.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho adds assistant
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s soccer coaching staff has announced the addition of Neal Ozmun as an assistant to the staff.
Ozmun spent the past four years as an assistant at Abilene Christian, helping the Wildcats to two Southand Conference postseason appearances. Previous to that, Ozmun was an assistant at Grambling State for the 2018 season. He also was an assistant at Idaho State for three years and at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark.
“We are very excited to add Neal to the coaching staff,” Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said in a news release. “He is an experienced coach that is very versatile. We look for strong contributions from him with our goalkeepers, field players, and recruiting.”
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDCarpenter named to weekly honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore Jennah Carpenter was named this week’s NAIA national women’s field athlete of the week, the national organization announced.
She had a record 5 feet, 7 inch jump in the high jump portion of the women’s indoor pentathlon, which ranks second nationally. Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, scored 3,340 points in the first pentathlon of her career. That total is the eighth-best in the nation. She also ran a leg of the 1,600 relay that hit the B standard with a time of 3 minutes, 57.51 seconds. That time is 13th in the NAIA.
Also, the team is ranked No. 18 in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation rating index this week.
The Warriors next compete at the EOU NAIA Last Chance Invite on Friday and Saturday in La Grande, Ore.