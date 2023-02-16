LAPWAI — Lapwai junior Kase Wynott continued his run of extraordinary stats with a first career quadruple-double in the Wildcats’ 103-36 Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament opening-round win against Genesee on Wednesday.

Wynott finished the game with 37 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals. Wynott’s steals made up 34% of the Wildcats’ 29 as a team.